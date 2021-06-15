Skip to content
myfox8.com
Arts & Crafts
The best jewelry making kit
Latest video
Mission Greensboro to bring racial unity
Video
Juneteenth now a federal holiday; celebrations scheduled in the Triad
Video
Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro released from Duke University Hospital
Video
Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn
Video
US Senators unveil legislation to crack down on cybercrimes
Video
'We are not the landfill': Staff at Thomasville thrift store frustrated by trash dumped on property
Video
Must-See Stories
‘Anthony made it on TV’: Kernersville man arrested by FBI, charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Video
Winston-Salem police chief calls on community to help officers curb gun violence
Video
Winston-Salem man crashes into two police vehicles, leads officers on pursuit, police say
Video
‘Insane to be going those kinds of speeds’: High Point neighbors concerned about traffic violations on busy road
Video
Man on moped hit by car, stabbed along Glenwood Avenue in alleged road rage incident; Greensboro Police searching for suspect
Meijer LPGA Classic features Olympic hopefuls
Video
3 dead, 4 rescued, 2 still missing after group on tubes go over Duke Energy Dam in Eden
Video
Burlington police asking for public’s help identifying people on scene when shots fired into convenience store
Gallery
Elon officer placed on administrative leave after 3-year-old killed in ‘extremely tragic’ shooting; department releases statement
Video
New Guilford County Behavioral Health Center is the first of its kind in the state
Video
‘We are not the landfill’: Staff at Thomasville thrift store frustrated by trash dumped on property
Video
Chick-fil-A worker shares video of restaurant’s ‘secret’ conveyor-belt system: ‘Bet you didn’t know’
Man accused of killing his girlfriend and daughter acts as his own attorney, screams at jurors during opening statements
Video
‘Anthony made it on TV’: Kernersville man arrested by FBI, charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Video
‘It is felt by everybody in our agency’; Elon officer’s 3-year-old child dies by gunshot wound in Guilford County; investigation underway
Video
Car prices in the Carolinas soar to record-high levels
Video