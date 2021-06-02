Plant Care

Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Piedmont Triad News
North Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Newsfeed Now
Project Pet
Newsmakers
Made in NC
On Your Side
Project 2021
Buckley Report
Zoo Filez
House Call
Black History Month
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Reviews
Video Game News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
How to get vaccinated in the Piedmont Triad
FOX8 COVID Crisis Special Presentation
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Super Bowl
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Indy 500
Daytona 500
Masters Tournament
Tokyo Olympics 2021
Coca-Cola 600 Special ‘Tribute and Tradition’
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
FOX8 Weather Special 2021: ‘Protecting the Piedmont’
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Veterans Special
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
A Country Store Killing
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
Dirty Air
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Seduced by Satan
The Day Helen Disappeared
What Happened to Baby Doe
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Community
Recipes
Roy’s Folks
Senior Sendoff
Forever Family
Pet of the Week
Educator of the Week
What’s Right with Our Schools
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Foodie
Good for Her!
Community Foundation
In Black and White
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2021
FOX8 Home Concerts
Real Heroes
Destination Vacation
Lottery
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Jobs
About
Email Newsletter Signup
FOX8 news app
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
How to rescan your TV
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Plant Care
How to grow tomatoes
Latest video
Downtown Greensboro celebrates first in-person First Friday since start of pandemic
Video
"It's just evil." Son of 1 of 3 victims in Huntersville killing spree says he found father's body before calling 911
Video
Florence man in hospital from COVID-19 released after nearly 300 days
Video
Suspects identified, wanted after 5-year-old shot while playing in Reidsville yard
Video
Greensboro mom shares update on recovery one year after emergency delivery while sick with COVID-19
Video
9-year-old shot by 2-year-old dies
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
Suspects identified, wanted after 5-year-old shot while playing in Reidsville yard
Video
Descendants work to preserve memory of Tuskegee Airmen member buried in Winston-Salem cemetery
Video
Worker shortages are causing a childcare crunch in the Triad
Video
Showrooms ready for visitors as High Point Furniture Market gets underway
Family celebrates as Burlington teen graduates from high school 5 years after heart transplant
Video
Asheboro High School denies student diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown; School district releases new statement
Video
More Must-See Stories
MOST POPULAR
Asheboro High School denies student diploma for wearing Mexican flag over gown; School district releases new statement
Video
Julian woman arrested, accused of stealing Guilford County sheriff’s SUV
Video
‘It’s just evil’: Son of 1 of 3 victims in Huntersville killing spree says he found father’s body before calling 911
Video
Suspect turns himself in after 14-year-old shot in backseat of vehicle at Cook Out in Winston-Salem, police say
Weather
Breaking down alternatives to NC ending $300 federal unemployment benefit boost
Video
Suspects identified, wanted after 5-year-old shot while playing in Reidsville yard
Video
Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ had inappropriate chats with teen, is now charged with multiple crimes: Prosecutor
Video
Woman faces murder charge after man found dead during welfare check in Lexington
Video
Charges announced for people involved in attack on 14-year-old at Southern Guilford High School
Video