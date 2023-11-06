The perfect gift for the Stanley lover in your life

Stanley tumblers, cups and accessories are sure to be a hot gift this holiday season — they’re still the trendiest water bottle on social media, a must-have that flies of the shelves every time a new color or line is released. And that’s true for Stanley’s new, limited-edition Winterscape Collection that just dropped. These incredibly popular (and gorgeous) beverage vessels are only going to get harder to find, so if you want to get your hands on one, the time to act is now.

What’s with all the hype around Stanley tumblers?

The BestReviews Testing Lab compared the Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (the one made famous on TikTok) to two other popular insulated tumblers: the Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler and the Yeti Rambler 30-Ounce Insulated Tumbler.

While the Stanley wasn’t the best of the best, it’s a solid pick. It does a great job of keeping cold drinks cold, even overnight. The included straw is tall and easy to sip from. Additionally, the Stanley tumbler has a great shape with a tapered base, ensuring that even with its extra-large capacity, it still fits in most car cup holders.

As a bonus, the Stanley tumbler is dishwasher-safe — a rarity for insulated tumblers — so it’s easy to clean. That gives it some serious bonus points.

Stanley’s Winterscape Collection features the iconic 40-ounce tumbler — and many other options

The Winterscape Collection gives some of Stanley’s bestselling products a winter-inspired, art deco makeover. “Glimmering and festive, with gilded accents and textures, this collection is perfect for seasonal festivities and beyond,” according to Stanley.

Winterscape Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

The Winterscape Collection includes two new colors for the bestselling Quencher H2.0 FlowState 40-ounce Tumbler. This is sure to be a bestseller — and hard to find — so act fast if you want one. It’s designed in Cranberry, a matte, berry red color with golden accents, or Pale Stone, a matte off-white with a silvery red and green design.

Winterscape IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler has a 30-ounce capacity and a handle on top for easy carrying. With its straw snapped shut, it’s fully leakproof, making it great for taking on-the-go. It comes in Pale Stone, a matte off-white color with silvery red and green accents.

Winterscape Classic Legendary Bottle

The Classic Legendary Bottle works for hot or cold drinks, with a lid that serves as a cup for drinking and sharing and a collapsible handle for easy carrying. The Foundry Black design is matte black with gold accents.

Winterscape Perfect-Brew Pour Over Set

The Winterscape Pour Over Set comes with a stainless-steel pour-over brewer, reusable filter and camp mug. All three pieces are in Foundry Black, a matte black design with glimmering gold accents.

Winterscape Stacking Beer Pint

The Stacking Beer Pint has a 16-ounce capacity and double-wall vacuum insulation for keeping your favorite beverage frosty cold. It comes in three Winterscape-exclusive colors: Foundry Black, Pale Stone and Cranberry.

