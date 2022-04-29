Which ice cream scoop is best?

The average American eats 23 gallons of ice cream each year. But getting the ice cream from the container to your bowl or cone can be challenging. Using a big spoon or an outdated scoop can wrench your wrists. Hard ice cream can be extra difficult to scoop.

Finding the right ice cream scoop, though, can make the process easy and pain-free. There are many styles to choose from, but for its ergonomic design and lifetime guarantee, the Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop is the best.

What to know before you buy an ice cream scoop

Ergonomic designs help with medical concerns

People with arthritis, tendinitis and carpal tunnel syndrome may find scooping ice cream awkward and even painful. Many ice cream scoops have ergonomic designs to help transfer the muscle stress point from your wrist to your shoulder. Soft-coated handles also help absorb some of the pressure.

There are different sizes

Not every scoop is the same size, just as not every ice cream connoisseur has the same appetite or preference. For people who like bigger scoops of ice cream, there are larger ice cream scoops.

There are different ice cream scoop warranties

Many manufacturers offer lifetime warranties. Be sure to read the fine print, though. Some of these warranties are unconditional — no matter how the scoop is lost or damaged, it will be replaced with no questions asked. Others are limited lifetime warranties, meaning that there is unconditional coverage in the first year, but after that, the manufacturer may not replace the scoop depending on the circumstances.

What to look for in a quality ice cream scoop

Material

Most of the longest-lasting scoops are crafted from stainless steel, which is rust-resistant and durable. Some are made of aluminum, which also lasts a long time. Wooden and plastic scoops remain on the market too, but they’re prone to breaking over time, especially if hard ice cream is involved.

Handle

A scoop’s handle is a critical feature. The most durable models have a stainless steel handle. Others have a rubber or silicone-coated handle, which adds to overall comfort but can eventually break down or peel after repeated use.

A few ice cream scoops have a handle with a heat-conductive liquid inside that warms up with your body heat. However, these scoops need to be hand-washed rather than put in a dishwasher.

Scoop tops

There are different types of scoop tops. The rounded head is familiar to most people and provides balls of ice cream for bowls and cones. Pointed scoop tops are excellent for working with hard ice cream. There are also larger and wider scoops for bigger portions.

Dishwasher-safe

While you can clean an ice cream scoop in dish soap and warm water, many people prefer to use their dishwasher. Stainless steel scoops are dishwasher-safe, although those with coated handles could see them wear down over time from the high temperatures at which dishwashers run. Aluminum and heat-conductive scoops should not be placed in dishwashers. Always check the manufacturer’s instructions.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice cream scoop

The least expensive ice cream scoops run $5-$15, depending on the material used. For $15-$30, you can find a longer-lasting scoop with special handles and features. For over $30, you can purchase the highest-quality scoops that often have lifetime warranties.

Ice cream scoop FAQ

What’s the best way to soften extra-hard ice cream?

A. The quickest way to soften hard ice cream is to set the container in your microwave oven for 10-second sessions, always checking to see when the desired softness is reached. Keep in mind that scoops with a slightly pointed top and ergonomically designed handle should also help push through harder-than-normal ice cream.

What else can an ice cream scoop be used for?

A. Some people use them for scooping out lard and butter. They can also be used for rounding raw meat, cottage cheese and mashed potatoes. Ice cream scoops also work well with cake and cookie batter. A seasonal use in the fall is to scrape out pumpkin seeds from would-be jack-o’-lanterns.

What’s the best ice cream scoop to buy?

Top ice cream scoop

Midnight Scoop Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop

What you need to know: This ergonomically designed scoop takes the stress off your hand and wrist, and it can move through hard ice cream with ease.

What you’ll love: The curved handle is designed for your shoulders and arms to push the scoop. Made from stainless steel, it is durable and dishwasher-safe. It comes with a lifetime warranty and an unconditional replacement promise.

What you should consider: It costs more than most other scoops, though its durability and effectiveness justify the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ice cream scoop for the money

Sumo Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop

What you need to know: This scoop is extremely durable — indestructible, according to its manufacturer — and features a comfortable easy-grip handle.

What you’ll love: Made from stainless steel and engineered to be free of potentially harmful bisphenol-A, this scoop is designed to last. It has a chiseled tip and a cushioned handle that comes in multiple colors. It is dishwasher-safe and has an unconditional lifetime guarantee.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt this scoop did not perform as well as marketed when scooping hard ice cream.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Gourmet Ice Cream Scoop

What you need to know: Available in multiple colors, this stylish, comfortable scoop comes from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: The cast zinc head helps the scoop push through ice cream. An ergonomic handle has a chrome-plated bolster and stainless steel cap. It is dishwasher-safe and has a lifetime limited warranty and one-year hassle-free replacement.

What you should consider: A few reviewers felt it was not as sturdy as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

