The top electric and stovetop gooseneck kettles

With its smaller capacity and thin spout, gooseneck kettles excel at brewing a couple of drinks: pour-over coffee and loose-leaf tea. If you’re looking to up your coffee and tea game, a gooseneck kettle can help you improve your brewing methods and master your pour. After all, coffee and tea have two ingredients: the grounds for coffee or loose leaf for tea, and water. How you prepare and combine the two determines the quality of the final product.

If you’re looking for an exquisite gooseneck kettle that brings a high-quality brewing experience and minimal aesthetic to your kitchen, the Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle is a must.

What is a gooseneck kettle?

A gooseneck kettle is a type of kettle that uses design elements to make pouring easier and more reliable. The spout differs from traditional tea kettles or even more modern electric kettles. It starts at the bottom of the pot and follows a slight curve upward, giving the kettle a goose-like profile. The spout diameter stays slim from the bottom to the top.

Features of a gooseneck kettle

The standard features of a gooseneck kettle make it a star appliance in any kitchen.

These kettles are available in both electric and stovetop models, so it’s not hard to find one that suits your kitchen and lifestyle. Temperature settings: Many higher-end gooseneck kettles include a thermometer to monitor the progress of the water’s boil and pour at the exact right temperature for your drink. Coffee and tea aficionados appreciate the precision and control of custom temperature settings on some models.

Best electric gooseneck kettles

Top electric gooseneck kettle

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line kettle that offers everything you need to make exceptional pour-over coffee with a minimal design.

What you’ll love: The design features a weighted handle for more control and easier handling. The thin spout stays narrow all the way to the tip for the most precise pours. The electric base offers temperature control by degrees, a keep warm function and a toggle between Fahrenheit and Celsius. It comes in seven sleek color schemes.

What you should consider: This is more expensive than most others on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric gooseneck kettle for the money

Bodum Melior Gooseneck Kettle

What you need to know: This stylish option is an affordable way to bring a modern aesthetic to your coffee routine.

What you’ll love: The kettle is foolproof with a one-button on/off function and an indicator light. It heats up faster than most kettles since the volume is significantly smaller. The cork handle and lid handle are comfortable to grip and protect against heat.

What you should consider: It only holds 27 ounces of water and does not have a thermometer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best stovetop gooseneck kettles

Top stovetop gooseneck kettle

Fellow Stagg Stovetop Pour Over Coffee and Tea Kettle

What you need to know: The high-end favorite makes a statement in your kitchen and offers outstanding performance.

What you’ll love: The 1-liter stainless steel kettle has a fluted tip and weighted handle for balanced, delicate pours. The top of the lid features a thermometer to brew your water to the optimal temperature for your drinks. It’s compatible with gas and electric stoves.

What you should consider: As the top-notch model on the market, this option is more expensive than others with similar features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stovetop gooseneck kettle for the money

Hario Buono V60 Drip Kettle

What you need to know: For a hardy stovetop kettle at an affordable price, this is the most reliable option.

What you’ll love: An ergonomic handle with finger grooves makes holding a full kettle more comfortable. The stainless steel kettle is minimal and safe for use with induction, gas or electric stoves. It comes in 700-milliliter, 1-liter and 1.2-liter sizes and two classic colors: silver and black.

What you should consider: There is no built-in thermometer to measure your water’s temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer

What you need to know: The tapered gooseneck and built-in temperature gauge make this a high-performing stovetop kettle at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The thermometer is integrated into the lid, which makes it convenient to check the temperature. The silicone handle is cool to the touch and easy to grip. With a design focused on precision, the spout delivers a consistent and even pour.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to clean, and some users noted occasional leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

