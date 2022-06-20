Which cheese board is best?

If you’re having people over and serving cheese, a cheese board is a beautiful and practical centerpiece for presenting your appetizers. The aptly named cheese board offers an easy solution for serving a variety of accouterments. These boards provide a flat and level surface for cutting and encourage guests to mingle throughout the room.

There are various sizes, shapes and materials of cheese boards, so choosing one can be time-consuming. If you’re looking for an affordable yet all-inclusive cheese board, the Dragonn Bamboo Cheese Board Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cheese board

Before choosing a cheese board, consider a few main elements to help you decide which board is best for you, like size, extra compartments and cleaning requirements.

Size

Cheese boards come in various sizes. Most boards are rectangular and are comparable to cutting board sizes. If you generally serve one to three types of cheese, standard and smaller boards should work well. If you plan to serve more types of cheeses or add other appetizers to your board, opt for a larger size so that all items can fit comfortably.

Handles

Some cheese boards come with handles for convenient carrying. Handles can make moving your board around the room much more manageable. The handles may rise from the board, stick out from the sides or be carved into the sides of the board. If you plan to plate and serve your board in multiple areas, consider a board with handles.

Compartments

High-end cheese boards often come with hidden compartments for storing knives or expanding the board’s surface area. This separate knife storage helps keep cheese knives ready and accessible when you’re preparing your board.

Labels

Some cheese boards allow you to write on them with chalk to label your cheeses, such as slate boards. If you opt for another material, you can always add labels on signs wrapped around toothpicks to help guests identify the cheeses.

Cleaning

For most boards, you can simply wash them with mild soap and warm water. Be extra gentle handling stone boards in the wet sink. For wood cheese boards, be sure to dry the board thoroughly before storing. For dry marble and slate boards, use a microfiber cloth.

What to look for in a quality cheese board

Investing in a few key features can elevate a regular cheese board and add to the overall experience of serving your guests. When shopping for the best cheese board for you, consider materials, design and additional utensils included with the board.

Materials

Choosing boards made of high-quality materials ensures your board holds up against normal wear and tear. Boards made of marble, slate and hardwoods tend to last the longest. If the board has handles, check to see if they are wood, metal or plastic. Plastic handles may break more easily than other materials. If you’re looking for a wooden board, check if it’s been sealed already, and be sure to purchase mineral oil to preserve the wood over time.

Design

When deciding on your cheese board’s size, shape, and style, consider how you plan to use it. Most design choices are up to personal preference, but making sure your board fits your needs is essential. Think about how often you plan to use it, whether you want a high or low-maintenance board, if you want it to match your existing kitchen decor, and how many people you plan to serve with it.

Utensils

Some cheese boards offer even more value for the money by providing high-quality cheese knives or utensils. Having a dedicated set of cheese knives helps serve as well as preserve your boards. Their blades are not as sharp as regular knives, so they’re less likely to scratch the surface of your board. They also tend to come in many different shapes and styles so multiple guests can enjoy the cheese board at once, rather than waiting to share one knife.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheese board

Generally, cheese boards cost between $20 and $60. Inexpensive options are generally simple slabs, while more expensive options tend to offer premium materials and accessories.

Cheese board FAQ

Can I use my cheese board for more than cheese?

A. Probably, depending on the material of your board. Some surfaces are more porous than others, so keep that in mind if you plan to add jams, jellies, meats, fruit or veggies. If you want to use your board for more than cheese but don’t want to worry about residue or cross-contamination, choose a board made of marble or slate rather than wood.

How do I protect the surface of my cheese board?

A. If you have a dedicated cheese knife, that’s the best tool to use as it’s designed to be mild on cutting surfaces. Cut your cheese beforehand on a regular cutting board if you’re cutting hard cheeses and don’t want to leave knicks or scratches. Then, transfer it over to your cheese board for serving.

What ARE the best cheese boardS to buy?

Top cheese board

Dragonn Bamboo Cheese Board Set

What you need to know: This board is a unique all-in-one option for those who love to host.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% bamboo, the board features a beveled rim for placing crackers and bread. It comes with two ramekins for holding dips and spreads. Four stainless steel cheese knives are included and come with bamboo handles to match the board. The knives tuck neatly into a hidden drawer beneath the board.

What you should consider: A few, rare customers have stated issues with the project after receiving it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheese board for the money

Cuisine Wonders Slate Cheese Board and Knife Set

What you need to know: This is a high-value slate board with handles and accessories for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The slate comes with two white stone chalks for easy labeling. Handles are made of brushed silver, matching the silver cheese knife set. The knife set includes four stainless steel knives with ergonomic handles. The stone slate is lightweight and easy to carry.

What you should consider: It’s likely too large to fit on smaller side tables.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Thirteen Chefs Tramanto Olive Wood Board

What you need to know: This is a high-quality rustic cheese board made from real olive trees.

What you’ll love: The natural edge of the board makes each piece unique. It comes in three sizes. All the sizes available are large enough to fit multiple kinds of cheese, spreads and charcuterie. It comes gift-ready in a drawstring bag, making it easy to send a thoughtful gift to cheese lovers.

What you should consider: To preserve the wood board, you need to protect it with mineral oil periodically. Raw edges add to the appeal but may cause splinters when handling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katy Palmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.