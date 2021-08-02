Best air fryer toaster oven combo

Air-fried food has as little as a third of the calories of deep-fried food, making it a significantly healthier way to cook.

Which air fryer toaster oven combo is best?

Air fryers are becoming more and more popular and may soon be a staple in nearly every home. This is because they offer a quick and healthy way to prepare meals while getting that crispy texture that was previously only possible with deep fat frying.

For a long time, the biggest drawback to an air fryer was that it required you to add an extra appliance to your kitchen, which not everyone has the space available. However, with the advent of air fryer toaster oven combos, this is no longer the case. Instead of having to add yet another appliance to your kitchen, these replace one you probably already have, but with a more versatile piece of equipment.

Air fryer toaster oven combos come with a variety of features and in a range of price points, but few offer such a perfect balance as the COSIRI CS100-AO. Not only is it reasonably priced, but it is highly versatile with 12 cooking functions, and it even boasts smart functionality.

What to know before you buy an air fryer toaster oven combo

Air fryer vs. air fryer toaster oven combo

Air fryers come in dedicated models and combo units that look akin to a traditional countertop toaster or convection oven. While both are capable of air frying foods, there are some specific benefits and drawbacks to each.

Dedicated air fryers tend to have a smaller capacity than air fryer toaster oven combos, so you won’t be able to cook as much food at one time. However, the smaller cooking chamber can be a benefit as it heats up and cooks food quicker. It is not uncommon to have to add a couple of extra minutes of cooking time in an air fryer toaster oven combo to fully cook your food and achieve the same level of crispiness as you can get in less time in a dedicated air fryer.

In addition to cooking more food at once, the increased capacity of air fryer toaster oven combos makes them more versatile simply because they allow you to cook a wider variety of foods. For example, you may roast a whole chicken, which you can’t do in most dedicated air fryers.

Capacity and size

Anytime you buy a countertop appliance, you should take both the overall size and the capacity into account. It is important not to immediately assume that a model with a higher capacity will automatically have a larger footprint and vice versa.

Consider how much cooking space you need based on the types of meals you like to cook and the number of servings required when cooking for your household. Next, measure how much counter space you have for your air fryer toaster oven combo and choose a model that offers the right balance of these two properties for your needs.

Features to look for in a quality air fryer toaster oven combo

Cooking modes

Some air fryer toaster oven combos may have just five or six cooking modes, while others may have as many as 12 or more. They may also have presets for certain foods, such as fish, pizza and french fries. The more cooking modes a model has, the more versatile it will be, and the more presets it has, the more convenient it will be to operate.

Controls

Depending on the air fryer toaster oven combo you buy, it will either have digital or analog controls. Whichever style it has, they should feel intuitive and, ideally, have a clean, uncluttered layout. Generally speaking, models with digital panels tend to have more features and offer more precise control.

Timer

Most people wind up burning food because they lose track of time while something is cooking. Built-in timers in air fryer toaster oven combos reduce the chances of this happening.

Removable crumb tray and accessible back panel

Like any other cooking appliance, air fryer toaster oven combos need periodic cleaning. A removable crumb tray and an accessible back panel make the cleaning process simpler. The former allows you to empty crumbs that could attract ants and other bugs without having to move the entire unit, and the latter lets you wipe away grease without having to stick your hand through the oven awkwardly.

Included accessories

Air fryer toaster oven combos may come with various accessories, including dehydrating trays, rotisserie baskets, chicken forks, rotating skewers and more. Each of these adds to the functionality of a unit, making it a more versatile addition to your kitchen.

How much can you expect to spend on an air fryer toaster oven combo

Most air fryer toaster oven combos cost $75-$400. Those on the lower end of the spectrum usually have fewer cooking modes and a smaller capacity. In comparison, those towards the higher end tend to be more high tech, offer more functionality and have a more premium build.

Air fryer toaster oven combo FAQ

Can I cook frozen food in an air fryer toaster oven combo?

A. It is safe to put frozen foods inside an air fryer. However, you’ll need to extend the cooking time accordingly.

Is air frying quicker than roasting?

A. Yes. Air frying is quicker than traditional roasting or baking because it uses a combination of radiant heat and constantly circulating hot air. This latter feature helps turn the oil into a fine mist, which creates the crispy texture.

What is the best air fryer toaster oven combo to buy?

Top air fryer toaster oven combo

COSORI CS100-AO Air Fryer Toaster Combo

What you need to know: This high-tech model is one of the most versatile options and is large enough to roast a whole chicken.

What you’ll love: It can be controlled by voice when paired with an Alexa or Google Assistant-equipped device, and it features 12 cooking modes, including dehydrating and slow cook.

What you should consider: It has an odd burning smell for the first few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top air fryer toaster oven combo for the money

Iconites 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

What you need to know: With a wide temperature range and 10 presets, the Iconites Air Fryer Oven is great for everything from dehydrating to grilling.

What you’ll love: It comes with many accessories, many of which are dishwasher safe, that make it easy to get the best results on various foods.

What you should consider: The control panel is cluttered and can be confusing at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ninja SP101 Foodi Counter-Top Convection Oven

What you need to know: A wide and squat model, the Ninja SP101 is a top choice for those who have low cabinets but still want the ability to cook a lot of food in their fryer at one time.

What you’ll love: It heats up in just 60 seconds and can be stored vertically to save space on your countertop. Plus, it has smart design features that make it easy to clean.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have much clearance above the cooking basket and can’t accommodate thick foods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

