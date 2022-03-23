Which French press is best?

When it comes to coffee, nothing beats the bold taste and complex aroma of a fresh, French-pressed brew. If you’re looking for a delicious, low-maintenance addition to your morning routine, a French press is one of the best ways to make your cup of joe. Yet for such a simple device, there are many different makes and models out there that can make choosing the right one all the more difficult.

Which French press you choose will ultimately come down to such considerations as material and size. But if you just need your quick caffeine fix, the best all-around option is the Mueller French Press Double-Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Maker.

What to know before you buy a French press

What a French press is

French presses are coffee-brewing devices consisting of an open, beaker-like carafe with a handle and a plunging mechanism. This simple design lets you brew coffee, tea and other beverages while controlling the brew time manually. When you finish, the rotating top cap lets you pour or seal off the contents to prevent them from cooling too quickly.

Unlike pour-over methods and coffee makers, French presses are unfiltered. They slowly steep your coffee grounds instead, yielding a richer flavor.

Benefits of a French press

The best part of a French press is its portability. You can prepare your coffee each morning and bring the fresh pot to your desk or kitchen table for refills. Or if you’ve got a case of wanderlust, pack a French press on your backpacking or camping trip for fragrant, refreshing coffee outdoors.

Coffee aficionados love French presses because you can manipulate brew times, water temperature and other factors to get that perfect cup. And because you don’t use filters, they’re an environmentally friendly alternative to pour over methods, especially if you compost the grounds.

How to use a French press

To use a French press, all you need is a means of boiling water, and some coffee grounds or loose leaves of tea. Start by filling the carafe with your desired ingredient. Then, after you bring your water to the desired temperature, pour it into the carafe and let your ingredients steep. Once fully brewed, slowly press the plunger down to separate the contents from the water.

What to look for in a quality French press

Material

French presses are made in a few different materials that affect their brew process and durability. Which material is right for you depends on how you intend to use the press and your budget:

Glass : The most common type of French press, glass carafes are designed to sit in a plastic or metal base and have a plastic plunger and cap. Brewers like glass because it doesn’t sap heat from the water as soon as you pour it in. You can also see the contents, which helps determine the strength of your brew. The one major downside of glass, however, is that it is prone to breaking in a variety of ways. The biggest culprit will always be use, but extreme temperature and pressure changes can also cause the press to shatter or crack.

: The most common type of French press, glass carafes are designed to sit in a plastic or metal base and have a plastic plunger and cap. Brewers like glass because it doesn’t sap heat from the water as soon as you pour it in. You can also see the contents, which helps determine the strength of your brew. The one major downside of glass, however, is that it is prone to breaking in a variety of ways. The biggest culprit will always be use, but extreme temperature and pressure changes can also cause the press to shatter or crack. Metal: Stainless-steel French presses are great if you’re looking for a durable, travel-friendly option. This material can cool your water considerably when you pour, so you might have to preheat the carafe. But it insulates fantastically, keeping your coffee warmer for longer than glass. The biggest trade off is that you won’t be able to see your brew.

Stainless-steel French presses are great if you’re looking for a durable, travel-friendly option. This material can cool your water considerably when you pour, so you might have to preheat the carafe. But it insulates fantastically, keeping your coffee warmer for longer than glass. The biggest trade off is that you won’t be able to see your brew. Ceramic: Similar to metal, enamel or ceramic French presses use sturdy, opaque carafes. They’re a little more fragile than stainless steel, but retain heat, are non-reactive and their nonstick surface is easy to clean.

Size

The standard French press volume is 34 ounces, which is enough for about four 8-ounce cups or a little more than two 12- or 16-ounce mugs of coffee or tea. You can also get your French press in smaller sizes such as 21 ounces or the single-cup, 12-ounce carafe. You can also go big for the office or family with a 50-ounce carafe.

Components

Every French press comes with a plunger. Standard models feature a two-tiered filtration system of layered, metal-mesh discs with a screw-on base that holds the whole thing together. In addition to this, fancier models will have filtration pods or canisters attached to the plunging arm. Be on the lookout for carafes with additional cleaning and preparation tools like wire brushes, spoons and measuring cups.

How much you can expect to spend on a French press

A serviceable, glass French press can be purchased for around $20-$30. Stainless-steel and quality glass carafes go for as much as $30-$55, and premium ceramic or large French press can go for as much as $80-$110.

French press FAQ

What else can you use a French press for besides coffee?

A. French presses are popular choices for brewing large batches of loose-leaf tea. But you can also use your press’ mesh plunger as a filter. Common kitchen applications of this element include straining broths, rinsing grains like rice or mixing alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

How do you make cold brew with a French Press?

A. One benefit of a French press is that you can make cold brew with it — all you have to do is lengthen the steeping time. Pour your grounds in just as you would when making hot coffee. Then fill the carafe with cold or room-temperature water and let it sit out overnight (12-16 hours). Just beware! This will yield a super-concentrated brew that is best watered down or diluted with milk.

What are the best French presses to buy?

Top French press

Mueller French Press Double-Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Never worry about a mess of glass and coffee grounds with this indestructible stainless steel French press from Mueller.

What you’ll love: With a 34-ounce capacity, this is the perfect size for a single household. The Mueller press is durable, making it ideal for travel. It even comes with a mini grinder, and its superior insulating material means you can enjoy your coffee at your leisure without reheating. It’s dishwasher safe and rustproof, so you don’t have to ever worry about replacing it.

What you should consider: This carafe has no internal measurements, but aims to heat up about 32 ounces of water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top French press for the money

Bayka French Press

What you need to know: Not only is this glass French press great on a budget, its trendy copper-finished holder and plunger will look lovely in contemporary decor.

What you’ll love: With a sturdy handle and carafe holder, you don’t have to worry about chips and cracks when you accidentally bang this against your countertop. The carafe holds a standard 34 ounces of water, and Bayka marks the side so you can brew different amounts without guessing. This modern French press is available in three other stunning finishes: pewter, stainless steel and matte black.

What you should consider: You can’t remove the glass from the holder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bodum Chambord SAN Plastic French Press Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This elegant French press from a trusted brand uses shatter-proof plastic.

What you’ll love: The Bodum press has the best of both worlds: visibility and durability. With crisp, stainless-steel detailing, the plastic carafe will look great on your countertop. The SAN beaker is BPA free. You can also get this model in glass if indestructibility isn’t a worry, and you have your choice of four sizes and six finishes.

What you should consider: Plastic doesn’t insulate nearly as well as glass or metal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

