A recent study concluded that drinking coffee actually changes brain connectivity. It potentially offers such benefits as “improved motor control,” “higher levels of alertness” and an “increased ability to focus, learn and remember.” But beyond that, coffee makes us feel like we can take on whatever the world has to offer — which is something almost all of us could use.

The global obsession with this invigorating beverage has created a highly competitive market based on delivering the finest gourmet options. Volcanica is a family-owned business that has made a name for itself by focusing on exotic coffees with ingredients that are harvested from volcanic regions around the world.

What is a coffee bean?

Coffee beans aren’t actually beans at all. They are the seed (or pit) of the fruit that grows on a coffee tree or shrub. These fruits are commonly called cherries and turn red when they are ready for harvest.

How does soil affect coffee taste?

Plants get their nutrients from the soil. If the soil is rich in nutrients, the plant will be healthier. Nutrient-rich soil provides the essentials for a coffee plant to not only grow, but thrive. However, the key to getting a robust coffee flavor involves not only soil rich in nutrients but soil that has an abundance of minerals, such as zinc, phosphorus, nitrogen, calcium, boron and potassium — all minerals that are found in volcanic soil. Consequently, coffee that is grown in soils that are lacking these elements has a blander flavor profile.

Does elevation affect a coffee’s flavor?

Technically, elevation doesn’t affect how coffee tastes. What does affect the flavor is the temperature variations that happen at higher altitudes: days are hot, while nights are cool. The fluctuating temperature slows the maturation of the coffee cherry, which allows it to absorb more nutrients from the soil. The more nutrients it absorbs, the richer the flavor.

Where is Volcanica Coffee from?

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee company that carries over 150 different types of coffees. While the coffees are freshly roasted in Atlanta, Georgia, the ingredients are sourced from volcanic regions around the world. The main regions include Costa Rica Gourmet Coffee, Costa Rica Coffee Plantations, Tarrazu Coffee and Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee.

Costa Rica gourmet coffee

The volcanic altitude and temperate climate of this region produce rich, aromatic coffee that has a pungent flavor and excellent acidity. The coffee is harvested by small farms to ensure only ripe cherries are picked. It undergoes a unique method of fermenting and drying that gives the coffee a refreshing tartness.

Costa Rica coffee plantations

The volcanic soil of Costa Rica’s Central Valley produces a coffee that has a classic flavor and rich acidity. The cherries are harvested by hand and transported by oxen to a refinery where they are soaked for two days and dried on large cement patios. After the skin has been removed, the cherries are inspected by hand for quality before being placed in burlap bags for transport.

Tarrazu coffee

Tarrazu coffee is markedly different. It has a light, clean flavor that offers full-bodied richness and tantalizing acidity. While some distributors use Tarrazu beans to create inferior blends, the beans used in Volcanica Coffee are harvested by small, local farms to ensure they only come from plants in volcanic soil that is rich in nutrients and minerals to produce a satisfying and robust flavor.

Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee

Aficionados consider Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee to be the best in the world. It is grown on Jamaica’s highest mountain peak. The Blue Mountain region offers a mix of rich volcanic soil, high rainfall and good drainage that combine to produce a sweet, floral coffee that has a bright acidity with no bitterness.

Best Volcanica coffee beans

French Roast

Volcanica’s French Roast is the company’s darkest roast. It is also one of the most affordable offerings. It is a deep brew with smoky overtones and notes of cherry, lemon and chocolate.

Costa Rica Tarrazu Original

This single-origin coffee is from the mountains in Tarrazu. It is Rainforest Alliance-certified and features a medium roast. It has a medium body and notes of apricot, citrus and tropical fruit.

Costa Rica Peaberry

This single-origin coffee is from La Isabela Estate in the Tres Rios. It is a medium-roast Costa Rican coffee that is handpicked. The intense flavor has notes of honey, lemon and almond.

Nicaragua Peaberry

Nicaragua Peaberry is a single-origin coffee from the Jinotega region of Nicaragua. This medium roast has notes of chocolate, lemon, plum and honey.

Jamaican Blue Mountain

This Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee is certified 100% pure by the Jamaica Agricultural Department. It is a high-end medium roast that has a clean taste with a noticeable sweetness and notes of nuts and chocolate.

