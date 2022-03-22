Which Dyson vacuums are best?

It’s hard to beat the innovative technology — and polished aesthetic — of Dyson vacuums, which boast the best suction power and cleaning capabilities on the market. Not only are they efficient and reliable, but Dyson vacuums are also built to last so you can enjoy several years of reliable, efficient cleaning.

Although most Dyson vacuums will more than cover your cleaning needs, some models might be better for your household than others. Take the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum — it’s a top-selling model whose high-torque head digs between carpet fibers and lifts deep-set dirt.

What to know before you buy a Dyson vacuum

Types of Dyson vacuums

There are over a dozen Dyson vacuums, including cordless stick, upright and canister models.

Cordless stick vacuums: Dyson’s cordless stick vacuums have rechargeable batteries and are well received for their lightweight designs and maneuverability. Many of them are two-in-one designs with breakaway handheld units for cleaning furniture, curtains, stairs and vehicles.

Upright vacuums: Dyson upright vacuums, namely the iconic Ball design, have high-capacity dustbins and whole-machine filtration systems. They're popular for heavy-duty cleaning.

Canister vacuums: Dyson's Big Ball canister vacuums borrow many attributes from upright Ball models, including reliable, constant suction. They're the best option for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, including beneath furniture or tight corners.

Corded vs. cordless

One of the toughest decisions you need to make when choosing a Dyson vacuum is whether you prefer a corded or cordless model.

Corded models might seem outdated, but because they have uninterrupted power sources, you can clean your entire home without pausing to recharge. Many corded Dyson models offer more powerful suction than cordless models, and they have notably larger dustbins. However, you’ll need to unplug and find a new outlet when you move rooms or floors.

Cordless Dyson vacuums are portable and easy to store, including behind doors or inside small closets. They’re easy to carry up and down stairs, making them popular for households with several floors. One of the drawbacks, however, is that rechargeable batteries deplete quickly when you run cordless vacuums on the highest settings.

What to look for in a quality Dyson vacuum

Brush head attributes

Dyson vacuums are equipped with versatile brush rolls that clean most floor types, including wood, tile, laminate, vinyl, carpet and rug. Some models have intuitive sensors whose brush rolls adjust based on carpet pile height or how much debris they detect. Other models, particularly Dyson’s best-selling Animal vacuums, have tangle-resistant brush rolls that lift pet and human hair without jamming. These brush rolls are also accessible and easy to clean.

Maneuverability

Dyson vacuums are simple to use and maneuver because they have multidirectional brush heads. They twist and turn easily, including when you navigate corners and furniture. Other vacuums, on the other hand, often require you to lift and reposition them to reach these areas.

Dyson cordless stick models offer the greatest maneuverability because they’re lightweight, which means they’re easy to lift up and down stairs.

Attachments and tools

Most Dyson vacuums come with attachments and tools that cover a broad range of cleaning needs. Crevice attachments and upholstery brushes are the most common, and some models come with specialized tools that remove pet hair. Most Dyson vacuums also include extension wands that make it simple to clean hard-to-reach areas, such as behind furniture.

How much you can expect to spend on Dyson vacuums

Most Dyson upright vacuums cost $300-$500, whereas cordless stick models run between $300-$800. Dyson canister vacuums range $400-$600.

Dyson vacuum FAQ

Do all Dyson vacuums have the same warranties?

A. No. Although all Dyson vacuums are backed by limited warranties, the terms of each vacuums’ warranty differs. Some models are covered longer than others, while others have particularity exclusions. If you’re unsure of your coverage, refer to your Dyson vacuum’s user manual or contact Dyson directly.

How do I get replacement parts for my Dyson vacuum?

A. Dyson sells replacement parts and accessories for new and discontinued vacuums. It advises against purchasing third-party replacements because they may cancel your warranty or cause Dyson vacuums to malfunction.

What’s the best Dyson vacuum to buy?

Top Dyson vacuum

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: From quick cleanups to deep cleanings, there isn’t much the Dyson V11 can’t handle.

What you’ll love: The V11 has an intuitive sensor that detects different floor types, including rugs. Power lasts for up to an hour, which means you can clean multiple rooms on a single charge – it delivers up to 40% more power than the V8 model.

What you should consider: Because it’s a heavier model, some people found the V11 was challenging to maneuver.

Sold by Amazon

Top Dyson vacuum for the money

Dyson Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: A classic model, the Animal 2 Upright is a heavy-duty vacuum that handles all floor types in busy households.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with a tangle-free brush roll that won’t jam, even when it picks up long hair. The vacuum has a whole-machine filtration system that traps microscopic particles and allergens. It’s also certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

What you should consider: The bulky model is harder to store than Dyson stick vacuums.

Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

What you need to know: Lightweight yet powerful, this V10 model is a top choice for households with pets.

What you’ll love: It has a larger dustbin than previous models, which means less frequent emptying. The vacuum breaks down into a handheld device for furniture and car cleaning. Operation is user-friendly, including for people new to stick vacuums.

What you should consider: Some people were disappointed in the battery life, which was much less than an hour.

Sold by Home Depot

