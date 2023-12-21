The goal is to directly support handmade sellers

For a long time, Michaels has been a go-to shopping destination for crafting supplies and home décor. But if you love handmade goods, you’re going to want to spend even more time now at Michaels, which just announced the launch of MakerPlace by Michaels, an online marketplace for handmade goods, artist-led classes, how-to guides and more.

The handmade items in Makerplace range from jewelry and home décor to accessories, clothing, craft supplies, beauty items and more. At launch, the marketplace is already home to hundreds of thousands of items artists have listed for sale. Michaels offers them free product listings, supporting its aim to make MakerPlace a platform that supports local artists and small businesses.

What’s behind the new MakerPlace

“The launch of MakerPlace by Michaels deepens our ability to support customers in all of their creative pursuits, whether that be learning new skills, discovering handmade goods or growing their own handmade business,” said Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer at Michaels. “MakerPlace provides a new way to buy and sell unique handmade art, gifts, goods and classes while empowering our customers to directly support or become handmade sellers themselves.”

Ready to check out some of the creations you can buy from talented artists all over the U.S.? Here are some of our favorites.

Check out these unique handmade goods on MakerPlace by Michaels

Avocado Shape Wood Serving Tray

This handmade, solid wood serving tray is 14 inches long with two compartments shaped like an avocado sliced in half — perfect for chips or vegetables with a dip in the center.

Tea Light Village Paper House

This tea light village comes with seven buildings and five trees, all constructed out of heavy cardstock. When lit up from the inside, it creates a moody glow for the perfect ambiance.

RAISE THEM KIND Graphic Tee

This T-shirt would make the perfect gift for a new parent, with a message we all need: “Raise them kind.”

Woodland Nursery Room Hanger

This wooden hanger features three crocheted animals — a fox, a bunny and a deer — to add a boho touch to your nursery.

5″ Tall Retro Eclectic Desert Bud Vase

This eclectic ceramic bud vase is decorated in neutral, desert-inspired tones that will match any décor while still making a subtle statement.

Sunrise Headboard Wall Decals

No headboard? No problem. These wall decals create a makeshift headboard in a two-toned, sunburst design that adds style and flair to your bedroom.

Korean Buncheong Style Noodle or Ramen Pottery Bowls

This set of six handmade Korean pottery bowls evokes traditional slipware from the Joseon Dynasty with its rich, dark brown colors. They’re food-safe and can be used in a microwave or dishwasher.

Propagation Vase

You can propagate your favorite plants with this station made from ambrosia maple and three propagation vases.

Nursery Bookshelf

These floating shelves allow you to put books on display. They’re ideal for a nursery so toddlers can see book covers and pick out their favorites to read, but you can also use them to display cookbooks, coffee table books, art and more.

Handmade Gummy Bear Cups

You can sip your favorite drink out of this fun porcelain cup with a handmade gummy bear handle.

