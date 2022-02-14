Best rug runner

If you want to make a big impression, look for a rug runner that draws attention to itself as if it were an artwork interesting enough to be displayed on a wall, like a painting.

Which rug runner is best?

Runners are strips of carpet that have finished edges on all four sides. They are one of the best and easiest ways to protect your home’s flooring from scrapes, dirt and moisture. Rug runners brighten narrow spaces in your home and make them look bigger, too.

Rug runners have another practical purpose: a runner made with a sure-grip backing protects your family and guests from slip-and-fall injuries. If you are looking for a runner that never skids, take a look at the House, Home And More Skid-Resistant Carpet Runner. Its soft loop-pile surface and neutral tan color complement a wide range of home decors.

What to know before you buy a rug runner

Where you will put it

Entrance areas: When you place a rug runner just inside your front door, you are showing visitors your sense of style. You are also being practical, because people’s shoes naturally collect dirt, dust and other debris from outside and a runner protects the floor in your entryway.

Hallways: Long, narrow runners in hallways help narrow corridors seem wider, brighter and more inviting to the eye. Hallways typically get a lot of traffic, so durability is a primary consideration.

Staircases: If you have hardwood stairs, runners help prevent dangerous slips and falls, reduce the sound of feet tromping up and down and protect your beautiful hardwood, all while making a fashion statement.

Kitchens: In kitchens, runners repel the inevitable greases and liquids that come with cooking. Kitchens are good places for synthetic runners that shrug off stains and are easy to clean. Runners also provide a bit of springiness that makes standing easier on the cook.

Bedrooms: Bedrooms don't get as much traffic as hallways, living areas and kitchens. Bedroom rug runners provide traction and warmth for wooden and tile floors. Runners placed on carpet keep the nap of your wall-to-wall carpet from getting trampled down in the same places over and over.

What to look for in a rug runner

Material

High-traffic areas need durable runners that handle traffic and dirt. Wool resists both dirt and liquids, so it’s easy to clean. In kitchens, look for runners that repel the greases and liquids spilled by even the finest chefs. Check out runners that have enough padding to add comfort for cooks who are on their feet for hours. All runners help reduce sound by cushioning footsteps and absorbing sound waves.

Pile height

For that luxurious, cushiony feeling, deeper piles are better. But deep piles also trap more dirt and debris and are harder to clean, so choose high piles for low-traffic areas and low piles for areas that get lots of foot traffic.

Step up

For added safety that looks good, too, look for runners that taper at the edges so they don’t stick up and trip the unexpecting.

Bounce back

Runners should rebound immediately from impressions made by people’s feet and shoes. Check the bounce-back factor before choosing a runner.

How much you can expect to spend on a rug runner

The cost of a runner depends on its size and materials. Smaller runners made of synthetic fibers can be found for as little as $20 while plush rug runners made of high-quality fabrics cost almost as much as fine carpets.

Rug runner FAQ

Do all rug runners have the same backing materials?

A. No. Rugs used on slippery surfaces such as wood and tile need to have sturdy backing made to hug the floor and grip it tightly. When you put a runner on top of a carpet, it has much less chance of skidding, but may bunch up, so make sure you match your runner’s backing material and design to the surface where you put it.

Can I install a staircase runner by myself?

A. Yes, if you know exactly how to attach it to your staircase. Stairs are the site of slips and falls and you want to know that without a doubt, your runner will never cause an injury. When in doubt, call a pro.

What’s the best rug runner to buy?

Top rug runner

House, Home And More Skid-Resistant Carpet Runner

What you need to know: Walk safely and comfortably on this soft loop-pile beige runner that complements a wide range of home decor.

What you’ll love: The neutral color and solid design of this 27-inch-wide, 6-foot-long runner provide protection for your floors while not drawing attention from your furnishings. This runner is finished and bound around all four edges and at the corners to provide a finished look and prevent fraying. The rubber backing resists skidding and prevents bunching while vacuuming.

What you should consider: The quarter-inch pile is functional, not luxurious.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rug runner for the money

Well Woven Barclay Sarouk Red Traditional Runner

What you need to know: This 2-foot-wide, 7-foot-long red runner is a great addition to any hallway or entrance.

What you’ll love: It also comes in light blue, green, black and ivory. Made of stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene that is very durable and easy to clean, it has a jute backing safe for wood floors and is serged on all sides for added durability.

What you should consider: This inexpensive artificial runner needs to be periodically replaced if used in a high traffic area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kapaqua Custom Size Solid Color Rubber Backed Non-Slip Stair Runner

What you need to know: This 22-inch-wide stair runner comes in any length you want, all the way up to 50 feet.

What you’ll love: Get the length you want in either a standard 22-inch or 31-inch width for larger staircases, and avoid the gaps and overlaps of trying to use a rug runner that is too long or too short. Choose from seven colors with this solid design that goes with any decor.

What you should consider: You can vacuum it regularly but will have to hand wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

