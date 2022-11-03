Which Christmas wall decor is best?

Are your walls looking a little bare this holiday season? Then you need some Christmas wall decor ideas. Wall decor is often overlooked but can be a fun addition to your collection of Christmas decorations. With everything from posters to neon signs available, it can be difficult to pick your favorite items. But considering things like the size of the space you’re looking to decorate can make the selection process easier.

An awesome pick for any home, the NeonSignCustomKing Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Neon Sign Light features a phrase from the great Christmas movie “Home Alone 2.”

What to know before you buy Christmas wall decor

Location

You can add Christmas wall decor almost anywhere in your home. Hang lighter decor in blank spaces by your door, in your entryway, or down your hallways. There are many pictures and signs with images that will fit right in your bathroom or kitchen, but if you choose to decorate these spaces, be mindful of exposing your decor to heat and moisture. Try to keep wall decor away from faucets and stoves.

Size

Once you’ve selected a good location, you’ll have a good idea of what size decor will fit in that space. To make shopping more convenient, it is smart to determine the size of space you’re decorating in advance. You can use a tape measure to get the approximate width and height you want your decor item to be. Most wall decor will be available in a variety of sizes. To find out if a manufacturer is offering the size you want, look through the product description page. Sometimes the information will be in a drop-down menu.

Digital print files

One of the most cost-effective options for decorating your walls for Christmas is to purchase digital files of prints. This allows you to print the pictures yourself in whatever variety of ratios and sizes fit your specific needs. You also get the chance to pick the frame yourself, and this is often cheaper than purchasing a print that is already framed. Using digital files is also one of the easiest ways to make a Christmas gallery wall. This does require some DIY. But if you love to get creative, then digital files are the way to go.

What to look for in quality Christmas wall decor

Christmas paintings

If you want to add an elegant piece to your Christmas decor this year, look for a Christmas painting. These feature beautiful scenes of winter forests, Christmas characters, and busy little towns with people doing their holiday shopping. You can often order these as a print or on canvas, and they can come with or without a frame.

Signs

Signs are another popular Christmas wall decor item. You can find them with various seasonal phrases, like “Merry Christmas” and “Have yourself a merry little Christmas.” Mock signs for tree farms, Santa’s workshop, and other holiday places make great additions to holiday displays. Some signs feature phrases with Christmas humor, like joking about being on Santa’s naughty list.

Lights

Turn regular strands of Christmas lights into fun decor for your walls. You can run the lights along the corner where your wall meets the ceiling, or you can crisscross them across the ceiling on an entryway. Fairy Christmas lights can be run up and down your wall in stripes for a more subtle look.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas wall decor

On the low end, you can get digital file sets of prints for $10-$20. If you purchase a higher-end item, like a neon sign, expect to spend between $100-$300.

Christmas wall decor FAQ

What should I use to hang my Christmas wall decor?

A. For lightweight decor, Command strips can work wonders. These are temporary and won’t damage your walls when you remove them. For large Christmas wall decor, you might need regular frame hooks. If you are afraid of too many holes in your wall, try taking down some of your everyday wall art and replacing it with seasonal decor. That way you won’t have to put nails in the wall in a place that isn’t always covered.

What Christmas wall decor is easiest to store?

A. Christmas wall decor can be surprisingly easy to store. You can roll posters up into a tube, and tapestries fold down to a fraction of their expanded size. Signs or framed artwork won’t take up much room if you stack it on top of other decor boxes or flat against the wall. Just make sure you cover it with a sheet or blanket to keep off dust.

What’s the best Christmas wall decor to buy?

Top Christmas wall decor

NeonSignCustomKing Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal Neon Sign Light

What you need to know: This fun neon sign features a quote from “Home Alone 2.”

What you’ll love: This sign says, “Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal.” The letters shine red and green, but you can also personalize the sign with colors of your choice. Sizes are available from 20 inches by 17 inches to 40 inches by 33 inches.

What you should consider: This sign is an investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Christmas wall decor for the money

EvergreenPosters Gallery Set of 3 Christmas Santa Claus with a sleigh Prints

What you need to know: These gallery photos come in a digital file that you can print for any standard frame.

What you’ll love: These three prints feature a beautiful rendition of Santa driving his sleigh with the words “Santa Claus is coming to town” scrolling across the bottom. The prints come in the digital files of one ZIP, one PDF, and one JPG, and there are many different sizes available.

What you should consider: You will have to print and frame these yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

MusingsOfMeiMei Christmas Art Mega Bundle

What you need to know: Use this set of 12 Christmas prints to make a gallery wall display.

What you’ll love: This set of prints features 12 festive Christmas images. The pictures are modern in style and color, using green, pink, and beige as their base. A variety of ratios are available to fit your sizing needs.

What you should consider: These pictures are digital files you must download and print.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

