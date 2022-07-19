What should I buy for dog baths?

Dogs are man’s best friends, and it is for this reason that we probably treat them as human — they watch TV with us, ride co-pilot in the front seat, accompany us to the local cafe and sleep in our beds. While doing all these activities with our fluffy pets, their hygiene should come first.

Dog baths are much needed, so dirt and sand don’t get everywhere. The shampoo is a must, and the dog’s hair may determine what dog shampoo works best. If you prefer to wash your pup outside instead of in the bathtub, knowing what dog tub suits your needs may require research. Qualities like size, material, attachments, plugs and hoses are items to take into consideration too. Additionally, you’ll want to find the right brush that will get rid of excess fur and leave your pet’s coat silky smooth.

15 dog bath essentials

Best dog baths

Flying Pig Pet Dog Cat Washing Shower Grooming Portable Bath Tub

This grooming tub comes in three colors and is perfect for both outdoors and indoors. When using outdoors, its 360-degree access guarantees you’ll be able to clean every square inch of your pooch. Ideal for medium and small dogs, its basin is made of heavy-duty plastic and metal legs to ensure durability.

Booster Bath Elevated Pet Bathing Large

Made of a UV stabilized polypropylene, this dog tub’s color won’t fade. Its 360-degree access makes grooming easy, and a two-piece snap set makes transporting it a breeze. The drain hose port allows for easy drainage so you’ll stay dry. Overall, this tub is perfect for those looking to save money and time.

Furesh Elevated Folding Pet Bath

This dog bath is perfect for all living conditions. Its foldable tub makes it easy for bathing indoors in crowded spaces, and it has 360-degree access. Fit for small dogs, Furesh helps you conserve water and its removable legs make it perfect for easy storage. Additionally, the side pockets are convenient to store shampoo, brushes and other dog bath essentials.

Rubbermaid Commercial Bath Tub

If you have a larger dog, this bath is the most suitable and can hold up to 200 pounds. The built-in drain plug makes it easy for its 50-gallon capacity to empty after bathing. While its look isn’t as eye-catching as other dog baths, this is sure to get the job done.

Booster Bath X-Large Elevated Pet Bath

Able to hold up to 175 pounds, this dog bath is a bestseller. The snap-off legs make it easy for storage, and once it is in place, it offers maximum support. The nonslip surface is definitely a plus, so you can easily bathe your pooch without him or her slipping. At a perfect height, this tub makes bathing simple, and you won’t have to worry about straining your neck.

Best dog shampoos

Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe, Vanilla & Almond Pet Shampoo

This shampoo is perfect if your dog has dry, itchy skin. Made with colloidal oatmeal and organic aloe, it soothes and rejuvenates skin. It’s also soap-free and pH-balanced, and it will leave your dog’s coast silky smooth and smelling good. If you give your dog topical flea medicine, this shampoo won’t rinse it off.

CHI Deep Moisturizing Shampoo

If you’re looking for a shampoo that’s a great moisturizer, CHI Deep Moisture Shampoo is perfect. Active ingredients oatmeal, coconut oil, shea butter, avocado oil, and vitamin E will leave your dog’s coat extra shiny and soft while delivering extreme moisture.

Veterinary Formula Solutions Snow White Shampoo

At a great price, this shampoo is perfect for all-white dogs. Specifically formulated for dogs with white coats, its blue coral citrus scent diminishes yellowness and stains. Bleach and peroxide-free, vitamin E helps restore your dog’s natural white color. It’s even safe for those who have flea and or tick topical treatments.

BioSilk for Dogs Spray, Tearless Dog Shampoo

BioSilk for Dogs cleans, softens and conditions. For dogs who can’t sit still during bath time, this shampoo is extra gentle. Make sure to use it with warm water. Its tearless formula and delicious mixed scent of aloe, honey and chamomile will leave your pooch smelling fresh for days. It is also safe to use on dogs who have been given topical flea and/or tick medicine.

Arm & Hammer Super Deodorizing Shampoo for Dogs

Available in two sizes and made with all natural ingredients, it’s great for dogs who have sensitive skin. This super deodorizing dog shampoo is perfect for dogs who need a little extra fragrance. Ideal for both dogs and puppies, its kiwi scent will have your pup smelling fruity fresh.

Best dog brushes

Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush

If your dog is known to shed a lot, this stainless steel brush is perfect. Its slanted bristles make it easy to scoop up excess hair and reduce shedding by 95%. Built with a strong handle, it will tackle the toughest knots for long-haired pups, leaving their coat clean and silky smooth.

KONG ZoomGroom

Available in two sizes and colors, this dog brush is perfect to use when giving your dog a bath. It’s a two-in-one tool that brushes your dog while giving him or her a massage and eliminating excess hair. Its ultra durability is safe for your pup to chew on, so no need to worry about sharp bristles.

FURminator® Short Hair Undercoat deShedding Dog Tool

On the more luxurious side, this bestselling dog brush comes in three sizes and is fit for all dog breeds. Made of stainless steel, it reduces shedding by 90% and easily glides through topcoats without harming skin. Press the top button to safely release excess fur.

Top Paw® Bristle Pet Brush

This easy-to-use brush keeps your dog’s coat glossy. The bristles are made of boar hair and nylon, so this brush effortlessly glides through hair and removes loose fur. The rubber grip features grooves that make it comfortable and suitable for both hands.

PetBrush by WetBrush Detangler Dog Brush

At a great price, this dog brush is perfect for large and small breeds. For dogs with longer coats, its bristles are gentle and detangle knots without damaging hair. Reducing grooming time significantly, it gets the job done in an effortless manner and can be used when your pup is wet or dry.

