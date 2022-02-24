Best sterol supplement

An estimated 17 million people die annually across the globe as a result of cardiovascular disease. Sterol supplements may help lower cholesterol, a primary cause of cardiovascular issues.

Which sterol supplement is best?

Plant sterols are naturally occurring substances that may help safely lower cholesterol for people who would prefer not to take a prescription medication. They work to not only limit how much cholesterol is absorbed by the body, but also to decrease the amount of cholesterol the body produces on its own.

Nature Made CholestOff Plus Softgels include a combination of cholesterol-lowering plant sterols and stanols that are easy to take for people who struggle with swallowing pills.

What to know before you buy a sterol supplement

Sterols vs. stanols

Cholesterol-lowering supplements work to either prevent cholesterol from being absorbed or to reduce the production of cholesterol in the body. Cholesterol is naturally produced by the liver and comes in two basic forms:

LDL, or low-density lipoprotein: the “bad” cholesterol that can clog arteries

HDL, or high-density lipoprotein: The “good” cholesterol that prevents fatty deposits

Both sterols and stanols are plant compounds that have a similar chemical construction as cholesterol. When they enter the bloodstream, they actually prevent cholesterol from being absorbed so it’s passed out of the body as waste. The main difference is that plant sterols are more easily absorbed by the intestines, making them more effective at lowering cholesterol.

When selecting a supplement, be sure that it consists largely of plant sterols for best results.

Benefits of sterol supplements

The major primary benefit and the one that’s backed by the most research is sterol supplements’ role in lowering cholesterol. Many studies have shown that taking sterols daily can lower overall cholesterol by 10% and LDL by 14%.

There’s limited research for sterol supplements in treating or preventing heart disease, colon cancer, stomach cancer, obesity and heart attack.

Even with limited research, the potential benefits of sterol supplements are so great that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a rare approval of a health claim. This health claim offers guidance for dosage (1.3 grams per day) and indicates that adding it to your low-cholesterol diet can reduce your risk of heart disease.

Potential side effects

Sterol supplements are not without side effects. They’re generally recognized as safe, but some people experience diarrhea or excessive fat in their stool as a result of taking it.

For some people, sterol supplements can actually make cholesterol in the blood worse. If you have sitosterolemia, the fatty acids in sterols stay in the blood, which can cause a premature thickening of the arteries associated with heart attack and stroke.

As always, the best way to determine if a sterol supplement is right for you is to talk to your doctor.

Source

Sterols occur in a variety of plants and foods. You may have greater success with different types of sterols from certain foods than others. It may take a few supplements to find the one that works best for you.

What to look for in a quality sterol supplement

USP-verified (or otherwise lab tested)

The mark of USP verification means the supplement you’re buying has followed a rigorous standard for testing, processing and packaging supplements. Because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t evaluate most health claims made by supplements, it’s important to know that what you’re taking is what’s written on the bottle.

Other certifications might include GMP certification, UL certification or NSF International certification. These also guarantee products on their potency, formulation and processing methods.

Proper dose

The National Institutes of Health’s National Cholesterol Education Program recommends adding 1,800 milligrams of plant sterols a day for maximum health benefits. Look for sterol supplements that help you easily meet this dosing requirement.

How much you can expect to spend on a sterol supplement

Expect to spend $19-$25 on a high-quality sterol supplement.

Sterol supplement FAQ

What foods contain plant sterols?

A. In addition to taking a supplement, your doctor might recommend modifying your diet to include more naturally occurring plant sterols. Foods that are naturally high in sterols include:

Nuts (peanuts, pistachios, almonds, macadamia nuts)

Soybeans

Wheat germ

Sesame oil and seeds

Mayonnaise

Olive oil

Cocoa butter oil

Herbs (sage, oregano, thyme)

What’s the best sterol supplement to buy?

Top sterol supplement

Nature Made CholestOff Plus Softgels

What you need to know: Two softgels daily give you the sterols you need to begin to feel the benefits.

What you’ll love: A combination of sterols and stanols work together to reduce absorption of cholesterol. The softgel is easy to swallow and good for people who struggle with pills. They’re free from synthetic dyes, flavors or preservatives and are gluten-free. They’re USP-verified for both potency and purity.

What you should consider: Some people reported dry hair and nails after using sterol supplements of all kinds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sterol supplement for the money

Carlyle Plant Sterols

What you need to know: This is a mix of sterols that’s designed to be taken for heart and prostate health.

What you’ll love: Each serving of three capsules gives you 1,200 milligrams of plant sterols from a variety of sources including beta sitosterol, campesterol, stigmasterol and brassicasterol. They have no artificial colors or flavors and are gluten-free.

What you should consider: Including a variety of sterols might lead to side effects that can’t be associated with a single compound. You may have to take four capsules to gain any benefits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NOW Foods Beta-Sitosterol Plant Sterols With Added Fish OIl

What you need to know: If you’d like to try a single sterol at a time, this supplement is a good place to start.

What you’ll love: This is a single-sterol supplement in a fish oil base for even more cardiovascular benefits. Quality is guaranteed by an NPA A-rated GMP certification and is also UL certified for safety.

What you should consider: This sterol supplement is best for people who are already in the normal range of healthy cholesterol, as it only delivers 1,000 milligrams of sterols per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

