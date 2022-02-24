Best red yeast rice supplement

Many supplements that have been used in traditional Chinese medicine have gradually made their way into the mainstream in the past three decades, and red yeast rice is one of the most recommended of these traditional remedies.

Which red yeast rice supplement is best?

Red yeast rice (Monascus purpureus) is the name for yeast grown on white rice. Powdered yeast rice is a traditional Chinese medical remedy that’s been utilized for thousands of years. Modern medical research is just beginning to recognize the potential benefits of this natural supplement. In addition to the fermented red yeast, unsaturated fatty acids, isoflavones and phytosterols in this yeast may also contribute major health benefits.

For a well-balanced supplement that protects heart and muscle health, Puritan’s Pride Q-Sorb CoQ10 Plus Red Yeast Rice is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a red yeast rice supplement

Benefits of red yeast rice supplements

The major benefit of red yeast rice and the one that has the most support in the research is its action of lowering or balancing cholesterol. People taking red yeast rice for this purpose found that after 12 weeks of regular supplementation, their cholesterol was reduced.

This lower cholesterol has other benefits, too. It reduces the chances of heart attack, decreases the chances of dying for any reason and lowers the risk of vascular issues such as stroke.

When combined with plant stanols — compounds that prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol — the benefits increase.

Form

Most cholesterol-lowering supplements come in a variety of forms. The formulation of each is the same, and which you choose is largely a matter of preference. Red yeast rice is available in tablets, softgels or capsules.

Additional supplements needed

Many people think that because supplements are either 100% natural or made from natural ingredients they’ll have little effect or complication in the body. In reality, adding anything that tips the balance of the body’s chemistry can cause a reaction in other elements, and red yeast rice is no different. It requires additional supplements, so keep that in mind when considering this treatment.

What to look for in a quality red yeast rice supplement

Coenzyme Q10 added

CoQ10 is a crucial part of heart health, overall muscle health and energy levels. Because red yeast rice can lower the amount of CoQ10 in the body, look for a supplement that also includes this. If not, you’ll need to take an additional supplement.

Other beneficial ingredients

Some of the best red yeast rice supplements may include other vitamins and minerals that improve health and wellness. The most common of these additions are garlic, CoQ10, niacin and flaxseed.

Citrinin-free

Red yeast rice is particularly susceptible to contaminants, including pesticides. In particular, citrinin is a common contaminant that can be dangerous and cause kidney failure. Look for red yeast rice that tests citrinin-free.

Money-back guarantee

The money-back guarantee on supplements means that the brand stands behind what they sell. This doesn’t necessarily guarantee that the supplement will work for you, but it does ensure that if there’s a problem with a supplement or it doesn’t work for you, you can send it back for a full refund.

How much you can expect to spend on a red yeast rice supplement

The cost of red yeast rice supplements is slightly lower than their full-price prescription counterparts. Expect to spend $14-$22 a month, about $5 less than the retail price of lovastatin.

Red yeast rice supplement FAQ

Why do people take red yeast rice supplements?

A. One of the main reasons people begin red yeast rice supplementation is for its cholesterol-balancing benefits. Red yeast rice contains monacolin K — the main ingredient in lovastatin, a commonly prescribed medication for lowering cholesterol. Like its prescription counterparts, there are a few things to consider before you select the one that’s right for you.

Does red yeast rice have any side effects?

A. Before starting any new treatment, including supplements, talk to your doctor. They know your health situation and can better decide what medications may be beneficial for you.

Because red yeast rice is made from a mold that grows on rice, if you have any mold allergies, you shouldn’t take this supplement.

Other potential side effects include gastrointestinal effects (gas, cramps and heartburn), headache and dizziness. These are generally mild and resolve quickly, but other side effects may be more serious. Red yeast rice carries with it the potential of some of the more serious side effects of statins, like liver damage or muscle disorders.

You shouldn’t take red yeast rice if you’re pregnant, trying to become pregnant or nursing.

What’s the best red yeast rice supplement to buy?

Top red yeast rice supplement

Puritan’s Pride Q-Sorb CoQ10 Plus Red Yeast Rice

What you need to know: CoQ10 is added to make this a complete dietary supplement.

What you’ll love: One serving of two softgels contains 1,200 milligrams of red yeast rice plus 120 milligrams of CoQ10 for heart and muscle health. They’re gluten-free and contain no fish products.

What you should consider: There’s gelatin in the softgel, which means these may not be vegetarian.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red yeast rice supplement for the money

Amazing Formulas Red Yeast Rice Plus CoQ10

What you need to know: This is a great choice if you’d like to give red yeast rice a try for lowering cholesterol without side effects.

What you’ll love: Each 600-milligram capsule also contains CoQ10. They’re vegetarian and free from common allergens. Amazing Nutrition offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: You may need to take more than one capsule to see any effects. There’s no dosing information on the packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Bounty Red Yeast Rice

What you need to know: This is a single supplement that’s great for those already taking CoQ10.

What you’ll love: Each capsule contains 600 milligrams of red yeast rice. It’s packed in a facility that’s certified by the United States Pharmacopeia and Specialized Technology Resources to produce pure, quality supplements under rigorous testing standards. It contains no artificial colors or flavors, plus none of the common allergens.

What you should consider: CoQ10 is not included with this supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

