Are Oakley sunglasses worth it?

Oakley sunglasses aren’t designed only for aesthetics but for better visibility in bright conditions, especially when playing sports or going on an outdoor adventure.

Should you buy Oakley sunglasses?

Buying sunglasses can seem like more of a chore than it needs to be. If you’re torn over whether or not to buy a pair of Oakley shades, you might be wondering if Oakley sunglasses are worth it and what you get for the price tag.

Only you can decide whether or not Oakley sunglasses are right for you, but there’s no denying that the company produces quality eyewear. Below you’ll find more information about Oakley shades to help you make your decision.

What’s great about Oakley sunglasses

There are lots of things to love about Oakley sunglasses that make their high price tag worthwhile.

Excellent lens technology

All Oakley sunglasses utilize high-definition optics (HDO) in their lenses. HDO lenses give you the sharpest, clearest and most accurate vision possible through sunglasses. This is crucial when participating in sports, which is why so many professional athletes wear Oakley sunglasses. You don’t have to be into sports to love these sunglasses, however. HDO lenses also make everyday activities look great.

Beyond the high-definition optics found in all Oakley lenses, you can choose from other lens technologies. For instance, many Oakley sunglasses — including Oakley Turbine Rotor Sunglasses — are available with Prizm lenses. These offer more vivid colors, better depth perception and more defined detail. You can choose different Prizm lenses for various activities and situations, including everyday wear, driving, golf, baseball, trails and low light.

Even without Prizm lenses, different Oakley lens colors are suited to particular conditions. For instance, the black iridium lenses that are an option on the Oakley Sliver XL Aero Grid Sunglasses are great for all-purpose use in very bright conditions. In contrast, the G30 lenses increase contrast in blue and green hues, making them ideal for golf.

Wide range of frame styles

When you picture Oakley sunglasses, you might think of the company’s sportier styles — like the Radar Ev Path Sunglasses. You can also find them in more classic shapes, such as the Feedback Aviator Gradient Sunglasses with a simple aviator style and the Frogskins Mix Woodgrain Sunglasses, with their retro ’80s vibe, not dissimilar to the wayfarer shape.

Most buyers can find Oakley sunglasses that they love. While people of any gender can wear whatever style of Oakley sunglasses they choose, you can find smaller and larger frames to ensure a good fit.

Impressive durability

When you buy cheap sunglasses, you often find that an arm falls off or the paint on the frames starts flaking within a few months due to regular wear. Oakley sunglasses, on the other hand, are well made and built to last.

It’s still possible to break or damage your Oakley shades by not taking care of them properly, but they should stay in good nick if you look after them. Oakley offers a two-year warranty on any manufacturing or material defects, so if your sunglasses do wear sooner than expected through no fault of your own, you can get a replacement pair.

What you should consider about Oakley sunglasses

Oakley makes quality sunglasses, but there are still some potential downsides to consider before buying.

Not everybody loves sporty styles

As we mentioned above, Oakley makes a wide range of frame styles; it’s known for its sportier and more futuristic-looking sunglasses. Some people love signature Oakley looks, while others aren’t fans of the style. You still have plenty of options if you prefer a more classic style, but you will be somewhat limited in your choices.

They aren’t cheap

You can find some Oakley sunglasses starting at around $65, but the majority cost over $100. The costliest options cost over $200. If you’re somebody who’s used to buying $10 sunglasses, this can seem like a large sum of money to shell out. While you get what you pay for in quality, everyone can’t stretch their budget to buying Oakley shades. You might also want to reconsider spending too much if you’re somebody who routinely loses their sunglasses.

Are Oakley sunglasses really worth it?

Oakley sunglasses are worth it, though it depends on your budget and preferences. They offer a wide range of frame shapes, from classic to futuristic. Their lens technology can’t be beaten for outdoor sports, but you don’t have to be an athlete to make the most of them. They aren’t the cheapest shades around, but they’re worth the money if you have the budget.

