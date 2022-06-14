Which Disney rings are best?

Looking to add some Disney magic to your wardrobe? A ring celebrating your favorite film or princess is a fun way to show off your Disney pride. There is a wide variety of rings to choose from, including those featuring Mickey Mouse ears and villains. A top choice is the Disney Mickey And Minnie Mouse Sterling Silver Pave Cubic Zirconia Ring, with intertwined Mickey and Minnie ears.

What to know before you buy a Disney ring

Sizing

Before shopping for your Disney ring, it’s important to figure out your ring size, especially if you plan to wear it on a specific finger. A ring should fit tightly enough that it won’t fall off, but be loose enough that it will slide over your knuckle without too much resistance. To find out your size, you can visit a local jewelry store or measure your finger at home.

If you want to size yourself, try tying a piece of string or floss around your finger, and measure the string in millimeters. Compare this measurement to an online sizing chart to find out your size. If you are using floss, don’t pull it too taut or it might stretch out too large.

Style

Your lifestyle can influence which type of ring suits you best. Large or pricey rings aren’t the best for physical jobs or those that require you to get your hands messy. If you work outside or have to wear work gloves, look for a ring made of silicone. These are waterproof and easy to clean. They also lay flat against your finger, so it won’t get caught on anything as you work, work out or engage in other physical activities.

If you don’t have to worry about your ring being damaged from your everyday activities, there are many styles that will go with any number of outfits and fashion tastes. You can find large, sparkling rings and those of a more minimalistic kind.

Materials

An important determining factor in the quality of your ring is the materials used to construct it. Precious metals such as gold or silver will result in a higher-quality ring than those made from plastic or cheap metals. If you’d like to strike a balance between price and quality, look for a ring made of sterling silver. Because sterling silver is a metal alloy (92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals), you can get it for less money than pure silver.

What to look for in a quality Disney ring

Mouse ears

There are few symbols as famous as mouse ears, and you can find many rings with Mickey Mouse ear designs. Some feature just Minnie or Mickey, and others have both. The rings range from cute to elegant, often with different-colored stones incorporated in the design.

Princesses

If you are searching for a romantic ring, look for one inspired by the Disney princesses. These rings frequently use flowers, crowns and other shapes associated with the films. Sparkling stones — cubic zirconia or real gemstones — are set into the designs.

Villains

If Disney’s villains speak to you more than the heroes, look for a ring that brings out your mischievous side. You’ll find ones inspired by all your favorites, including Ursula, Cruella de Vil and Maleficent. These rings are great for special occasions such as Halloween, or for everyday wear.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney ring

Expect to pay between $35-$50 for a Disney ring made with quality materials.

Disney ring FAQ

What’s the best way to store my rings?

A. You can purchase special boxes or trays with velvet grooves to hold your rings in place without scratching them. This keeps your rings from bumping against each other as they might in a bowl, and makes them easy to view.

How do I clean my rings?

A. If you want to keep your rings shiny, you eventually will have to clean them. Different types of rings require different types of cleaning. This is largely determined by the materials that make up your ring. You can clean most with common household products, but it is best to research the best cleaning method for your ring.

What’s the best Disney ring to buy?

Top Disney ring

Disney Mickey And Minnie Mouse Sterling Silver Pave Cubic Zirconia Ring

What you need to know: This mouse ear ring makes a perfect gift for your partner or yourself.

What you’ll love: The ring features interlocking Mickey and Minnie ears. The band is sterling silver complemented with a design of cubic zirconia. Minnie’s bow appears in an attractive rose gold color. The ring arrives in a Disney gift box.

What you should consider: This ring is only available in a size 7.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top Disney ring for the money

KVS Jewelry New Pandora Sterling Silver Disney Park Beauty And The Beast Rose Ring

What you need to know: If you love “Beauty and the Beast,” you’ll love this rose ring.

What you’ll love: The ring features a sterling silver band that winds into the shape of a rose. At its center is a pink cubic zirconia that serves as the rose’s petals. It is available in sizes 6 to 8.5. The ring arrives in an official Pandora wooden box.

What you should consider: While the ring is beautiful, the nod to Disney is subtle.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Enso Rings Etched Disney Collection

What you need to know: These silicone rings are perfect for the active Disney fan.

What you’ll love: Choose your favorite Disney pattern and color. The rings either feature Minnie or Mickey and are pink, black or red. They come with a lifetime guarantee and safety technology that will keep your fingers safe. With an extensive range of sizes, there is sure to be a ring that is your perfect fit.

What you should consider: Buyers have reported that ring sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.