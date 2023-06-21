Amazon Prime Day features massive discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. We expect Amazon to drop a ton of discounts on TVs, streaming devices and more for Prime Day. You can start gearing up now for plenty of hot deals. Plus, we’ve sourced the best early deals you can buy now.

The deals below were last updated on June 20, 2023, at 1 pm EST.

Shop this article: Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV, Toshiba All-New 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Roku Streambar

Best TVs on sale for Prime Day Early Access

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

This TV delivers crisp visuals and boasts picture-enhancing technology like HDR 10 and HLG. However, the best thing about this smart TV is the Alexa voice remote that lets you search for titles across all apps. Plus, you can watch free live TV and control other smart devices on your network.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

If you’re working with a budget and want to snag a 4K TV on Prime Day, the Insignia F30 Series is an excellent choice. For under $200, you’ll get a 43-inch TV suitable for a living room, basement or bedroom. It delivers exceptional picture quality and features an Alexa voice remote.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Those looking for a big-screen TV to watch sporting events and movies will love this 75-inch 4K TV. It boasts QLED technology for stunning visuals and vibrant colors and supports several picture-enhancing technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Plus, canvas mode lets you display artwork when it’s idle.

Sold by Amazon

Toshiba All-New 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

The border of some TVs means some screen area is sacrificed, but that’s not an issue with this TV, thanks to its bezel-less design. Dolby Vision and HDR 10 automatically tweak color contrast for an improved viewing experience, and the Fire TV interface provides access to thousands of streaming apps.

Sold by Amazon

Skyworth S6G Pro 50-Inch 4K UHD LCD Smart TV

Although it’s not one of the more popular brands, Skyworth delivers an excellent value pick for those who want a 4K smart TV without breaking the bank. HDR 10 improves picture quality, DTS StudioSound technology enhances audio quality and the Android TV interface is user-friendly and responsive.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device

With this streaming device, you can watch your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K, and Wi-Fi 6 provides fast internet speeds for a buffer-free viewing experience. The Alexa voice remote lets you search for content across all downloaded apps, and you can access Luna cloud gaming with a subscription.

Sold by Amazon

SofaBaton X1 Universal Remote

Having several controls lying around can clutter your home entertainment space, but this universal remote can sync to all your devices. With this remote, you can manage your TV, cable box and streaming devices and create personalized one-click functions. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant and has backlit buttons.

Sold by Amazon

Elived TV Wall Mount

A mounted TV can make your entertainment setup look cleaner, but you’ll need a high-quality mount like this one to get the job done. This mount has six articulating arms for supporting TVs weighing up to 100 pounds and comes with an instruction manual and complete hardware kit for installing it within 20 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

Wediou Projector Screen with Stand

You’ll need a solid projector screen like this to watch movies the old-fashioned way. This 80-inch projector screen has a 160-degree wide viewing angle and a portable folding design that lets you set it up and tear it down effortlessly. It’s easy to clean and doesn’t wrinkle.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is an excellent streaming device that doubles as a speaker so you can listen to your favorite tunes and enhance your viewing experience. It boosts voice clarity and has a feature that automatically tweaks sound based on what you’re watching. Plus, it supports Bluetooth streaming and features a quick plug-and-play setup.

Sold by Amazon

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.