Keep in mind that smart plugs only work with products that have a mechanical on/off switch. You can’t use them beyond turning a device on or off.

Amazon Smart Plug vs. WeMo Smart Plug

Many people want the convenience of smart devices at home but don’t want to purchase a hub like Amazon Echo or Google Home. There are several smart plugs out there that allow you to turn everyday electronics into smart devices. We wanted to put two popular smart plugs to the test: the Amazon Smart Plug and the WeMo Smart Plug. Our aim was to find a smart plug with reliable performance that worked with our smartphones. Luckily, both of these smart plugs served their purpose well.

How does a smart plug work?

A smart plug is a cost-effective way to use smart technology with various electronic devices in your home. Installation is easy; just insert a smart plug into an outlet, and you can use voice commands or an app to turn ordinary home items on or off.

What is the Amazon Smart Plug?

The Amazon Smart Plug is a user-friendly device that works with Alexa to provide voice control of electronics without needing a home hub.

Our experience with Amazon Smart Plug

Setting up the Amazon smart plug was very easy; however, we already had the Alexa app installed on our smartphones. All we had to do was plug in the device, open the app, navigate to the “connect a device” page and select the Amazon Smart Plug. The plug automatically connected to the Wi-Fi, and within just a few seconds, it was obeying voice commands.

We used the plug with a novelty lantern and a TV, and both worked as expected. To test the timing feature of the Amazon Smart Plug, we plugged the lantern into the device and said, “Alexa, turn on the First Plug in 20 minutes.” In precisely 20 minutes, the lantern turned on.

We wanted to test the range of the smart plug, so we moved it into a different room than the Amazon Echo. We asked Alexa to turn on the light from a nearby room. This happened immediately, even though we were not in the same room as the Amazon Echo.

Overall, we loved how easy the Amazon Smart Plug was to set up. The only downside was it only came with one device, and we wanted several more.

This product is ideal for someone who wants hands-free technology to control a variety of devices in their home.

Where to buy the Amazon Smart Plug

You can buy an Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99 at Amazon and $12.99 at Home Depot and Staples.

What is the WeMo Smart Plug?

The WeMo Smart Plug is a versatile device that connects to your Wi-Fi and operates devices via the WeMo app. It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. You don’t need to have a home hub to use it.

Our experience with WeMo Smart Plug

We liked seeing the instructions on the outside of the box. It let us know what devices the WeMo plugs were compatible with and how easy it would be to set up. According to the box, you simply download the app, plug in the WeMo Smart Plug and connect it to Wi-Fi to control it from anywhere.

Unfortunately, the setup was not quite that easy. We downloaded the free app and plugged the device in, but it took several tries for it to connect. After it finally connected, we didn’t experience any other issues.

Once the WeMo is connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network, the setup process is easy. After you get everything set up on the WeMo app, you can control the smart plug with Alexa. While this whole process took a little more time than the Amazon smart plug, it wasn’t difficult.

We connected the WeMo to the novelty lantern, a bedroom lamp and the TV. We tested the WeMo Smart Plug’s performance using both the manufacturer’s app and Alexa. All three items turned on and off without issue.

Also, as we discovered with the Amazon Smart Plug, you can say, “Alexa, turn on the light in 20 minutes with WeMo,” and in 20 minutes, the light turns on. Keep in mind the name defaults to “WeMo Wi-Fi Smart Plug,” but you can edit the name on the app, which is simple to do.

The Away Mode on the WeMo app is perfect for whenever you leave for a trip, as the app randomly turns lights on and off so it looks like someone is home. The app also lets you set up routines and schedules for when they switch on and off.

Although this product had issues with the initial connection, the overall performance was comparable to the Amazon Smart Plug. The WeMo Smart Plug we purchased cost a little more than the Amazon Smart Plug, but it came with three plugs, which made it a better value.

Where to buy the WeMo Smart Plug

You can buy a single WeMo Smart Plug for $24.99 at Amazon. The upgraded model that supports Thread, a shared mesh network, is available for $24.99 at Amazon.

Should you buy the Amazon or WeMo Smart Plug?

Both the Amazon and the WeMo are reliable smart plugs. The positives of each model outweigh the negatives — you wouldn’t be making a bad decision choosing either one. When comparing these two products head to head, however, there are a couple of factors that could make one or the other stand out for you.

If you already use Amazon products, purchasing the Amazon Smart Plug is a better choice because it effortlessly fits in with what you have and uses an app that you’ll already be familiar with. It also gains points because it features a struggle-free setup, making it ideal for people who aren’t comfortable with tech. On the other hand, if you tend to use Apple products and you don’t mind a little struggle during the initial setup, the WeMo is a better fit because it works well with Siri and Apple HomeKit.

