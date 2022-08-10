Restaurant Equipment

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
73°
LIVE NOW
FOX8 Morning News
Greensboro
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
COVID-19
Health News
Ukraine-Russia War
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Army veteran ‘died a hero’ confronting Oregon Safeway …
Video
Pregnant people exposed to cancer-linked chemicals …
Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive …
10 pennies sell for $1.1 million at auction
Weather
Today’s forecast
— Greensboro
— Winston-Salem
— High Point
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
FOX8 Foodie
Small Business Spotlight
Made in NC
Educator of the Week
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2022
Top Stories
Madam CJ Walker, first female self-made millionaire, …
Top Stories
Emotional support alligator Wally gives park-goers …
Video
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a …
Video
Afghan refugee reflects on first year in Triad
Video
Name your price and get a pet at Guilford County …
Video
Politics
July 26 Election Results
Nov. 8 North Carolina elections
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
Parents’ Bill of Rights
North Carolina Redistricting
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Greensboro Mayoral Candidates
Greensboro City Council Candidates
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
Greensboro’s 5 bonds on the ballot
Swing State
Top Stories
Women race the clock, cross state lines for abortions
Top Stories
Is there a middle in American politics?
Video
DOJ finds ‘limited’ items covered by attorney-client …
‘I deserve to know the truth’: Capitol Police Officer …
What are ‘transvestigators?’ Conspiracy alleges numerous …
Investigations
GSO Immigrant Facility
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
John Richardson: Serial Murder Suspect
Davie County murder-suicide
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
SERIES: Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Man arrested after bomb threat ‘hoax’ at Hanes Mall …
Video
Top Stories
Billboard claims new High Point University law dean …
Video
Boom Supersonic has new order from American Airlines
Video
Former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced …
Video
Rep. Manning persuades DHHS to set up a system to …
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab announce birth of first …
Top Stories
Fan banned for racist abuse at Duke-BYU volleyball …
Top Stories
‘It’s been too long.’ Panthers fans hopeful as preseason …
Video
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a …
Video
Mickey Mantle card breaks record, selling for over …
Community shook by deadly shooting at Lancaster Motor …
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Conquering the School Year
Screentime Consultant: Kids & tech
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
‘Can’t put a price on it’: Community rallies around …
Video
Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare
Video
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a …
Video
Sugar Bowl bound Cummings High School band gets donation …
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Latest videos
Hearing and eye health in children on this week’s …
Keeping school zones safe as the new school year …
Buckley Report: This Old Triad House
Humid and hot with a chance for showers
17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Trinity, troopers …
Bond lowered for woman accused of killing while driving …
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Teen dies after head-on crash in Trinity: troopers
Woman charged with felony food stamp fraud: ACSO
NC woman arrested in man’s murder: warrants
Student, mother arrested after stolen gun found
Fabric found could tie into search for Heddie Dawkins
NC Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
60-year-old woman who shot at NC police dies
GSO residents duck for cover during drive-by
Woman charged after not changing child’s diaper
Must-See Stories
NC family talks on mom accused of killing toddlers
NC woman arrested in man’s murder: warrants
NC Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student
North Carolina 5-year-old battles rare brain disease
4-year-old undergoes surgery after being shot
See FOX8's Top Stories