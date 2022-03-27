Are Lenovo Chromebooks or Acer Chromebooks best?

Chromebooks tend to be more affordable and simplistic than a typical laptop, but it can be challenging to choose the best one with so many laptop manufacturers producing them. Lenovo is known for being one of the biggest names in the tech industry, and they offer a wide range of Chromebooks, from budget models to high-end, expensive machines. Acer Chromebooks tend to be inexpensive, but many of their devices are still powerful machines with up to 8GB of RAM for top-notch multitasking.

Lenovo Chromebooks

Lenovo is a popular laptop and tablet brand that has introduced a wide variety of Chromebooks to their inventory. Many of the Lenovo laptops that you already know and love now have Chromebook editions available. Like many Chromebooks, Lenovo’s options tend to be better for people whose primary workload takes place in a browser. Still, with their sleek designs and inexpensive but high-end processors, Lenovo Chromebooks will make a great choice for many.

Lenovo Chromebook pros

There are a wide range of laptops available that range from budget to high-end price points.

Many Lenovo Chromebooks feature CPUs with four to eight cores for less than $300, meaning you’ll be able to run more programs simultaneously on a budget.

Many Lenovo Chromebooks double as tablets.

Budget Lenovo options with lower-powered CPUs tend to have impressive battery life, whereas those with high-end CPUs offer a good balance between battery life and performance.

Because many Lenovo laptops are also offered as Chromebooks, you can get the Chromebook edition of your favorite Lenovo laptop.

Lenovo is a well-known brand that builds devices known for increasing productivity, and their Chromebooks are no different.

Many Lenovo options have high-resolution 4K screens and aluminum cases.

Lenovo Chromebook cons

Although some Lenovo Chromebooks have high-end displays, that isn’t true for every model.

Some Lenovo Chromebooks have less-than-optimal battery life.

Many higher-end Lenovo Chromebooks will cost you just around as much as a comparable laptop, despite not offering the same functionality when offline.

Best Lenovo Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 includes a touch screen and doubles as a tablet by flipping the screen back. However, it’s worth noting that many users found that the right hinge became flimsy after a year or so. The Flex 5’s built-in webcam makes it easy to stream or video chat directly from your device. This Chromebook also features a full HD, 13-inch display that’s ideal for watching movies, TV shows and YouTube videos.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

This affordable Chromebook has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display that’s perfect for watching HD content. This model has a touch screen, a detachable keyboard and both front- and rear-facing cameras, allowing you to use it as a tablet. The Duet’s processor has eight cores and eight threads, making it ideal for multitasking.

Lenovo Chromebook S330

This Chromebook features a 14-inch, Full-HD display and a sleek design. The S330 offers built-in virus protection, so you don’t have to worry about installing your own software. Some users found that this device was not built to last, although most didn’t have any issues with their devices.

Acer Chromebooks

Acer is known for selling quality laptops at a fair price and, although they do offer a few higher-end Chromebooks, the majority of their Chromebook models are budget-friendly. Most Acer Chromebooks feature dual-core and quad-core processors, but they still make great devices for multitasking and generally cost less than Lenovo Chromebooks. Many Acer Chromebooks come with touch screen capabilities and included accessories, such as wireless mice.

Acer Chromebook pros

Acer Chromebooks tend to be more affordable than Lenovo’s options.

Many Acer Chromebooks are durable but also lightweight and portable.

Higher-end Acer Chromebooks are equipped with high-definition displays.

Unlike many newer laptops and tablets, most Acer Chromebooks include headphone jacks.

Acer Chromebook cons

Although they’re inexpensive, most Acer Chromebooks don’t have high-end displays or processors.

The battery life on many Acer Chromebooks is less than 12 hours.

Acer Chromebooks tend to have smaller screens than Lenovo Chromebooks.

Best Acer Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

The Spin 311 features up to 64GB of internal storage and 100GB more on the cloud. This affordable Chromebook can be used as a laptop or a tablet, and the keyboard functions as a convenient stand. Although this option is budget friendly, you have the option to purchase it with a full HD screen.

Acer Chromebook 315

The inexpensive Chromebook 315 can be purchased with or without a touch screen and comes with a built-in HD webcam that’s perfect for Zoom meetings. The 15.6-inch display is full HD, making it ideal for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies. Additionally, this model comes with 32GB of internal memory, and you can get even more storage on the cloud.

Acer Chromebook 314

This capable Chromebook features a full HD screen and up to 64GB of internal memory. Although some users had longevity issues with their devices, the majority had no problems with their machines. If you buy this model through the Acer store, it comes with a wireless mouse, and if you purchase it on Amazon, you can get other included accessories, meaning you get a lot of bang for your buck no matter where you buy the device.

Should you get a Lenovo Chromebook or an Acer Chromebook?

Overall, Lenovo Chromebooks are the best choice if you’re looking for a device to use for multitasking or streaming. The Lenovo Chromebooks’ quad-core and octa-core processors will make switching between tasks significantly faster and easier than most popular Acer models. On the other hand, if your primary concern is affordability, there are numerous models from both Acer and Lenovo that are worth your consideration.

