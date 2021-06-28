Home & Portable Audio

Skip to content
myfox8.com
Greensboro
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Piedmont Triad News
North Carolina News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Newsfeed Now
Project Pet
Newsmakers
Made in NC
On Your Side
Project 2021
Buckley Report
Zoo Filez
House Call
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
Border Report
Traffic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
North Carolina Vaccine Lottery
How to get vaccinated in the Piedmont Triad
FOX8 COVID Crisis Special Presentation
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Super Bowl
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Indy 500
Daytona 500
Masters Tournament
Tokyo Olympics 2021
Coca-Cola 600 Special ‘Tribute and Tradition’
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
FOX8 Weather Special 2021: ‘Protecting the Piedmont’
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Veterans Special
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
57 Shots in 90 Seconds
A Country Store Killing
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Deadly Secrets: Lawson Family Murder
Dirty Air
Hauntings in the Piedmont
Murder in Pilot Mountain
Seduced by Satan
The Day Helen Disappeared
What Happened to Baby Doe
Who Killed Grandma Nancy?
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Who Killed Officer Martin?
Community
Recipes
Roy’s Folks
Senior Sendoff
Forever Family
Pet of the Week
Educator of the Week
What’s Right with Our Schools
Small Business Spotlight
FOX8 Foodie
Good for Her!
Community Foundation
In Black and White
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2021
FOX8 Home Concerts
Real Heroes
Destination Vacation
Lottery
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Jobs
About
Email Newsletters
FOX8 news app
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
How to rescan your TV
Contests
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Antenna TV Schedule
TV Schedule
EEO Reports
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Home & Portable Audio
Best Bluetooth boombox
Latest video
Man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student has first appearance in court
Video
It's a sweet time of year to visit 'u-pick' farms in North Carolina
Video
Fire Chief: 4 dead in apparent 'home explosion' in Lenoir
Video
Fire Chief: Four people found dead in apparent ‘home explosion’ in Lenoir
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical system expected to form in coming days
Video
Citrusafe is made in North Carolina
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
CBS 17 reporter runs into missing venom-spitting snake on Raleigh home’s porch
Video
Bill Cosby to be released from prison after court overturns sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution
Video
Rescue teams watching tropical forecast as search continues at collapsed condo building
Video
Record travel expected on July 4th weekend; Here are the worst times to hit the road
Summerfield man credits Apple Watch feature with saving his life
Video
Man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student extradited to North Carolina, in custody in High Point
Video
More Must-See Stories
MOST POPULAR
Employees in NC city go on strike over pay
Video
CBS 17 reporter runs into missing venom-spitting snake on Raleigh home’s porch
Video
Summerfield man credits Apple Watch feature with saving his life
Video
Bill Cosby to be released from prison after court overturns sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution
Video
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Man arrested after shooting at woman at Graham home, deputies say
Man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student has first appearance in court to face charges
Video
Cosby conviction overturned: Ruling sparks outrage, relief from activists and celebrities
Weather
New video shows unidentified glowing objects near US Navy ship
Video