You can never have enough backup controllers

If anyone on your holiday shopping list loves video games, you probably already know that there’s no such thing as too many controllers. Whether they need a spare for an extra guest in a multiplayer game or a backup for when the batteries get low on their favorite wireless set, it’s just always a good practice to have extra controllers around.

And if you missed those amazing Black Friday deals on Xbox controllers, you’re in luck — Amazon and Walmart are running some amazing sales on Official Xbox Wireless Controllers right now, just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping.

The best gifts for the gamer in your life

All the details on discounted Xbox controllers

Now is your chance to get these controllers for $45 (down from their list price of $60). Only select colors are available at the discounted price, though. And note that you might have to check both Amazon and Walmart, different models and your shipping address to see if you can score one that will arrive before Christmas (though if you’re shopping at Walmart, some of the controllers are still available for same-day pickup).

We don’t know how long these deals will last at either site, so it’s a good idea to act fast if you want to take advantage of these discounts. And considering what a great deal this is (and the fact that Christmas is just a week away) we expect these controllers to start selling out pretty much any minute.

That’s your cue to start shopping if you have a gamer in your life who would love to find one of these wireless controllers under the tree next week.

The best Xbox controller deals at Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller

At Amazon, the discounted controllers are available in these colors:

The best Xbox controller deals at Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

At Walmart, discounted controllers are available in these colors:

