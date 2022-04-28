Which GTRacing gaming chair is best?

If you grew up playing video games in the 1980s and 1990s, you might remember you often only had two seating options. You either sat on the floor, or you had to make do with an uncomfortable garden chair.

Closer to the millennium, you had a relatively basic office chair if you were fortunate. But just like video games and computer technology, chairs also got a healthy dose of upgrades. Gone are the days of plastic seating. They have been replaced with sophisticated gaming chairs like the GTRacing Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support, which boasts extra padding and customization options.

What to know before you buy a GTRacing gaming chair

Gaming chair vs. gaming recliner

Before finding the perfect gaming chair, consider where you’ll be playing the most games. If you are a traditional PC player that sits by a desk, a regular gaming chair will be perfect. On the other hand, if you are a console player who lounges in the TV room, you might consider a gaming recliner. GTRacing makes both kinds, but it has a more extensive selection of gaming chairs over recliners.

Consider your needs

Once you have decided on the type of chair, there are a few more aspects to consider. Take a look at the models in the GTRacing Pro Series if you seek a standard gaming chair that you also want to use it as a general office chair. However, if you need Bluetooth speakers built into the backrest, the GTRacing Music Series could be enticing. Finally, for a premium gaming chair with a thickened frame and high-density foam, the appropriately named GTRacing Luxury Series is for you.

Some assembly is required

It would be impractical for any gaming chair maker to ship you fully assembled furniture. For that reason, consider that a GTRacing chair will arrive in several parts, and you must put it together yourself. There is no need to stress if you aren’t handy, as the chair comes with all the tools, screws and instructions you’ll need.

What to look for in a quality GTRacing gaming chair

Comfort

As you spend hours in a gaming chair, it must be comfortable. Thick padding on the seat and back support will take the strain off extended gaming sessions. You’ll often also find that gaming chairs come with a head pillow and lumbar support cushion. GTRacing provides the latter as standard with all of its chairs, while the armrests and seats are adjustable to be at the perfect height. Small details make the overall experience more comfortable, or they could distract you from the onscreen action.

Durability in construction

Comfort is crucial, but it won’t mean much if the gaming chair doesn’t last for more than a few months. The primary issue with gaming chairs is that the construction materials aren’t high quality. A good-quality gaming chair from GTRacing, on the other hand, uses strong steel for the frame, high-quality stitching in the seams and durable PU leather. In order to carry weight and still be able to move around, premium caster wheels ensure a smooth glide over most surfaces.

Optional extras

To the layman, one gaming chair might look exactly like the other with very little to set them apart. That might be true to some extent, but plenty of optional extras can come in handy. For example, you might enjoy a kick-out footrest or want a chair that has stitching and a color scheme to match your favorite esports team. Most GTRacing models offer such customizability, and you can even bundle gaming peripherals, such as a desk or headphones, into your purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a GTRacing gaming chair

The average cost of a GTRacing gaming chair depends on the model and any additional extras. An entry-level chair with lumbar support and a headrest retails for $120-$160. On the other hand, a gaming recliner can retail for $200-$400.

GTRacing gaming chair FAQ

How far can the chairs recline?

A. Except for the gaming recliner, all GTRacing gaming chairs can recline to a maximum angle of 170 degrees.

Is there a series of chairs for esports teams?

A. Typically, gaming chair manufacturers only produce esports chairs if they are a team sponsor. The only esports-related chair that GTRacing has is for the Manchester City soccer team.

What’s the best GTRacing gaming chair to buy?

Top GTRacing gaming chair

GTRacing Ergonomic Gaming Chair with Lumbar Support

What you need to know: The Luxury Series uses premium components to give gamers the best possible comfort. For example, the steel frame is broader and thicker to carry more weight, and the seating area is elastic synthetic leather. In addition, the high-density cold-cured foam is thick enough to never deform on the inside.

What you’ll love: This chair can easily handle a maximum weight of 250 pounds, whether in the upright position or reclining at 170 degrees. The armrests can move in four directions, and the adjustable seat height can lock into a rocking position.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that this chair is noticeably larger than others. At 53 inches tall and 21 inches wide, you must ensure that you have enough space in the area where you play video games.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top GTRacing gaming chair for the money

GTRacing Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers

What you need to know: This chair might look like an ordinary gaming seat, but it has two Bluetooth-enabled speakers on the backrest. The speakers are powered through a rechargeable battery that can last for about six hours.

What you’ll love: You can adjust most of the components of this chair, including the armrests, seat height and backrest. It comes with a head pillow and a cushion for lumbar support, the frame is made from steel, and the seat covering is durable PU leather.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth speakers can only connect to external devices through a separate USB receiver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GTRacing Gaming Recliner with Massage and Bluetooth

What you need to know: If you enjoy all the comforts of a regular recliner when playing video games, this is the perfect chair. It can recline to a maximum angle of 155 degrees, has an extendable footrest and has a built-in massager with an adjustable headrest.

What you’ll love: Bluetooth technology lets you connect your gaming console or mobile phone to the built-in speakers for surround sound. On the sides, there are pockets for your controllers or mobile phone.

What you should consider: To connect your Bluetooth device to the speakers, you must buy a separate USB receiver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

