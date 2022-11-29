Which Arcade1Up arcade machine is best?

Arcade1Up is a company that specializes in remaking classic arcade machines with a modern twist. The original machines are often difficult to find and in less-than-stellar shape. Arcade1Up uses new technology to enhance the games by putting them in new machines and adding updated features like Wi-Fi and LCD screens.

The best Arcade1Up arcade machine is the Marvel Vs. Capcom compilation game. In this gem of an arcade game, you’ll find five games spanning Marvel Comics and Capcom fighting games with Wi-Fi capability and 17-inch full-color display.

What to know before you buy an Arcade1Up arcade machine

Finding the right game

There are several kinds of games available in Arcade1Up machines. Depending on your favorite type of game and how often you play, you’ll want to select a game that has strong replay value. You’ll also want to consider the age demographic of those playing the game. For example, Arcade1Up has games like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, which are family-friendly. Other more graphic games like Mortal Kombat may not be the best arcade machine for homes with younger children. Here are a few popular games to consider:

Pac-Man was one of the first arcade machines that became successful in the 1980s. This little yellow maze runner roams around, munching on yummy digital dots and chasing down ghosts and cherries. The game was originally released in Japan under the name Puck-Man but was changed to Pac-Man by Midway when it came to North America. The game uses a joystick to control Pac-Man, with the goal being to eat everything in sight and survive as long as you can.

Space

Arcade1Up machines take up a bit of space, so you should take time to figure out where the cabinet can fit. Most Arcade1Up machines measure about four feet high with a 19-inch width and a 23-inch depth. This varies depending on the machine and the game, since some games require different controls than others. For example, Arcade1Up Pac-Man only requires one joystick and a few buttons. The Mortal Kombat arcade machine has multiple joysticks and buttons.

Number of players

Some people want to ensure that multiple players can enjoy their Arcade1Up arcade machine. For example, if you have a few enthusiastic gamers in your home or plan on setting up a mini arcade machine in your breakroom at the office, you’ll want a game that multiple people can play. You can also get an Arcade1Up arcade machine that connects with other players wirelessly. If you don’t mind taking turns or only have a few players at home, you might be fine with a single-player game.

What to look for in a quality Arcade1Up arcade machine

Wi-Fi enabled

The makers of Mortal Kombat probably never thought gamers could face off against any player around the world. Well, Arcade1Up has changed that with Wi-Fi-enabled games. Simply connect your Arcade1Up arcade machine to your Wi-Fi and add your friends. From there, you can hop in a game and compete against friends and family. You can play Captain America and try to take down Chun-Li in an epic online battle.

Risers

Unlike arcade games of yesteryear, Arcade1Up cabinets are only approximately 4 feet high. If you’re taller and want to enjoy gameplay without hunching over, you can purchase a riser to lift the game further up. Your posture will be at its best if you can get the screen up to eye level. If you plan on playing for long periods, this height will be important to ensure you don’t get a backache while you play your game.

Arcade1Up stool

Some high-quality Arcade1Up arcade machines come with a stool. While this might not seem like a huge boost, you’d be surprised how convenient a stool can be. The last thing you want is to spend hundreds of dollars on a Mortal Kombat II arcade machine only to realize how uncomfortable it is to stand for hours while playing. The stools are well-made and will remind you of old-school arcade stools from years past. They are also branded according to the game you purchase. For example, the NBA Jam stool looks like leather from a basketball and features the NBA Jam logo.

How much you can expect to spend on an Arcade 1Up arcade machine

Arcade1Up arcade machines cost $180-$550. This wide price range depends on several factors, such as game type, size, accessories, availability and connectivity features. But remember, if you play on a consistent basis, you may want to pay for a higher-quality machine.

Arcade1Up arcade machines FAQ

Do Arcade1Up arcade machines take quarters?

A. No, and that’s one of the biggest perks of the updated Arcade1Up machines. You don’t need any quarters to operate their machines. Simply plug in the device and enjoy hours of gameplay.

How much do Arcade1Up arcade machines weigh?

A. Most of the stand-up machines weigh around 88-93 pounds, with the heaviest machine reaching 97 pounds. The smaller counter-cade machines weigh far less, coming in at 13-15 pounds.

Can you add more games to Arcade1Up?

A. Unfortunately, no. Some Arcade1Up arcade machines come with multiple games on them. But unless you take apart the cabinet and try to manually adjust the hardware, which is not advisable, you can only play the games that it comes with.

What’s the best Arcade1Up arcade machine to buy?

Top Arcade1Up arcade machine

Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom

What you need to know: If you want all the action of modern video games within a nostalgia-loving console, you’ll want to check out the Marvel vs. Capcom game. This two-player stand-up arcade machine brings together two iconic video game franchises: Marvel and Capcom.

What you’ll love: There are five games in total, including the famous Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter fighting game. Pick your favorite players from multiple “universes” and watch them fight it out, like Spider-Man going head-to-head against Ryu from Street Fighter. It also comes with a 17-inch full-color LCD display.

What you should consider: You can’t control the display power to dim the screen’s brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Arcade1Up arcade machine for the money

Arcade1Up NBA Jam Special Edition

What you need to know: This is an ideal game for the sports game lover in your home. NBA Jam was Arcade1Up’s first Wi-Fi-enabled machine, and it lets you play online with your friends.

What you’ll love: Revisit the classic 1993 Super Nintendo game where you can play as real-life NBA players in a two-versus-two format. Hook the machine up to the internet and play with your friends across the world. It even comes with an officially licensed Arcade 1Up NBA Jam stool.

What you should consider: This game is not suitable for children under age 14.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Arcade1Up sports game

NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Game

What you need to know: This Arcade1Up arcade machine is perfect for homes with multiple players. It comes with four player stations, so everyone can get in on the action. It comes with multiple games, so you can pick from NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ’99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.

What you’ll love: The Wi-Fi connection allows you to play against friends, making it a great cabinet arcade game for those who have plenty of gaming friends. The 17-inch LCD screen has vivid colors and high-resolution graphics.

What you should consider: Make sure to use the anti-tip over strap to keep the console safely secured to the wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Arcade1Up pinball game

Arcade1up Star Wars Pinball

What you need to know: If you prefer pinball over classic joystick games, you’ll be over the moon about this Star Wars pinball machine from Arcade1Up. It has a 23.8-inch LCD Playfield and a 7.5-inch LCD Score Screen, giving you plenty of pinball action.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to put together and has a high-quality build and sound. Plus, it features characters you’ll know and love from the original Star Wars trilogy as well as new characters from more recent movies.

What you should consider: Some people felt it was a little too flimsy, considering how active pinball play can get.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Arcade1Up Pacman and Galaga Counter-Cade

What you need to know: Don’t have a ton of room in your home for a full-sized arcade machine? Arcade1Up created counter arcades, otherwise known as a counter-cade, which require less space than a traditional stand-up arcade machine.

What you’ll love: Aside from its space-saving benefits, this machine features two of the most iconic arcade games of all time: Pacman and Galaga. Play these classics on a clear, 8-inch LCD screen with either one or two players.

What you should consider: Although this game does allow for two-player gaming, it only has one set of controls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

