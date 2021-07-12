Computer Monitors

Skip to content
Latest video
Baby bear stuck in a tree at Raleigh's REX Hospital
Video
Lazor carrying memory of late father to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Gaffney man accused of breaking into home, beating woman to death
Video
Gov. Ralph Northam announces Virginia has been named the “Top State for Business” by CNBC
Video
Nicole is an amazing young lady looking for a forever family
Video
Curb summertime boredom with some fun activities
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
‘I almost lost my dad’: Daughter speaks out after her father was caught in crossfire of Winston Salem shootout
Video
‘I just broke down’: Neighbors react after child hurt by shots fired into Winston-Salem home
Video
‘Who would shoot another person in broad daylight?’: Greensboro police chief, mayor address recent violent crimes
Video
Winston-Salem police searching for suspects accused of shooting 84-year-old man in arm
Video
Inside OCEARCH’s great white shark expedition to the North Carolina coast
Video
Piedmont Triad first responders encourage others to download new app to help in case of search and rescue
Video
More Must-See Stories
MOST POPULAR
‘We all quit’: Burger King workers leave now-viral message on store sign
Raleigh/Durham ranked No. 2 best place to live by US News & World Report; 7 NC cities make the list
Video
Father arrested after 6-year-old dies from blunt force trauma; ‘significant history, pattern of physical abuse’
Video
Public warned of 4 possible wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs on the loose in NC
Video
Weather
2 women shot in High Point; 1 in face, another in side of head; suspect in custody
High Point shooting sends 1 to the hospital
Video
Tyson chicken recall grows to nearly 9 million pounds of meat
Strange details emerge about key suspect in Haitian assassination; ‘completely gullible’
Abandoned pet goldfish become football-sized threats to ponds, lakes; ‘Please don’t release your pet goldfish’