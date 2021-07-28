Best cheap Samsung phones

For more delicate phones, buying a case and a screen protector can help prevent the phone from taking on damage.

Which cheap Samsung phones are best?

It is almost impossible to go through a day without using a smartphone to check emails, browse social media and watch videos. However, when upgrading a smartphone, it is hard to find one for an affordable price while still functioning at a high level. Samsung has one of the widest selections of smartphones available on the market today. As a result, the tech company has plenty of phones that can fit a budget while still delivering top-level performance. However, knowing which one to buy can still be a tough choice.

Features to consider before buying cheap Samsung phones

Phone size

One of the first features to think about is the actual size of the phone. Samsung phones have notably large displays, with the majority of models equipped with screens between 5 to 8 inches long. On some models, the screen covers every part of the front of the phone, leaving no border at all.

Battery life

Another major factor in buying any phone is how long the battery lasts on a single charge. Fortunately, nearly all Samsung products have solid longevity on their battery life. A user can expect well over 10 hours on most phones, with some pushing to over 20 hours on several models.

Durability

Durability is always important when it comes to buying a new phone. Some Samsung phones offer water, sweat and dust resistance to ensure protection over natural wear and tear. Several phones on the Samsung product line also have reinforced glass to protect the screen from drops or high impact.

Storage capacity

Storage capacity can be beneficial to any user who takes a lot of pictures or downloads a lot of apps. Having internal storage on a cell phone of more than a few gigabytes can be especially helpful if the phone is used for filming videos or image editing. However, having external cloud storage can eliminate the need for significant storage being on the phone itself, bringing the cost of the phone down.

Camera quality

For photos or videos, camera quality makes all the difference. Several different Samsung phones come with high-quality cameras that can take good pictures and videos in the dark or from far away. Most Samsung phones come with a front-facing camera as well, which makes it easier to video chat or take selfies.

The best cheap Samsung phones

Best of the best cheap Samsung phone

SAMSUNG Galaxy A71 5G

What you need to know: This is a high-quality phone from Samsung equipped with dual cameras and 5G capabilities for a solid all-around performance.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for top-of-the-line security. It’s also equipped with a long-lasting battery that has an average of 4,500mAh.

What you should consider: It’s at the top of the price range for more affordable models, which may make it out of budget for some prospective buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Best bang for your buck cheap Samsung phone

Samsung Galaxy A02s

What you need to know: This incredibly affordable option from Samsung still offers solid features and decent performance without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: With an octa-core processor, the phone will work consistently and reliably without slowing down over time.

What you should consider: The screen is an HD LCD display, while many other higher-quality options offer Super AMOLED displays for a better resolution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

Honorable mentions

SAMSUNG Galaxy A32

What you need to know: Equipped with a stunning AMOLED display, this phone offers great resolution, strong performance and a great 48MP camera for taking pictures or shooting video.

What you’ll love: The A32 model can be bought with 5G capabilities and offers up to 4GB of RAM for incredible power and performance without ever lagging or slowing down.

What you should consider: Some users report that the actual reception for Wi-Fi is worse than other Samsung phones, leaving something to be desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

SAMSUNG Galaxy A42 5G

What you need to know: This is a great smartphone with reliable 5G capabilities and an infinite display for an edge-to-edge screen while still providing top performance.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with four different cameras to give users night mode, single take and live focus photography. This includes a front-facing camera for selfies and video chats without compromise.

What you should consider: This model lacks the same level of durability as some other phones with no water resistance, making the phone susceptible to easy damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Samsung

SAMSUNG Galaxy A52 5G

What you need to know: This is one of the best phones on the market for less than $400 with 5G capabilities and great edge-to-edge display for optimal screen resolution while watching videos or playing games.

What you’ll love: Unlike some other models, the phone comes equipped with great water resistance to ensure that the elements cannot damage or destroy the high performance level.

What you should consider: While the phone may be water-resistant, some users report the screen is easily scratched or shattered if dropped on the ground.

Where to buy: Sold by Samsung

SAMSUNG Galaxy S9

What you need to know: This is a great phone from an older generation of Samsung phones, making it much lower in cost than the newest line of S phones.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with Dolby super slow motion in its camera and also Dolby sound in its speakers, making it great for playing videos or playing games.

What you should consider: Because it is an older model, the battery capacity is lower than many of the new phones from Samsung.

Where to buy: Sold by Samsung

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tom Price writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.