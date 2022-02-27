The best camera remote control

There are camera remotes that are designed to do very specific tasks, like connect with multiple cameras at the same time for simultaneous activation. Some are also designed for action cameras like the GoPro.

Which camera remote control is best?

There are many reasons to get a camera remote control, and there are just as many variations of remotes. Depending on what you want to do with your camera, remote controls can open up new shooting opportunities.

The Sony Wireless Bluetooth Shooting Grip and Tripod is the top choice if you need a comprehensive wireless camera remote with additional functions. It also serves as a shooting grip or a tripod to give you a convenient and professional photography experience.

What to know before you buy a camera remote control

Do you want your remote wireless?

You can find camera remotes that send signals via wired connections, but they aren’t as popular as the numerous wireless and cordless options. The benefit of a wired remote is that there’s no potential signal interference, and you’ll always get the shot you want.

Do you need an intervalometer?

Many camera remotes are activated with the push of a button. However, you can also get an intervalometer, which uses an internal timer to trigger a camera shutter at specific times to create time-lapse footage or just to snag a photo at a particular time. The best part is that once it’s set up, these remotes do their own thing and you don’t need to mess with the camera anymore.

What brand is your camera?

Different brands produce their own remotes, and some companies manufacture gear that’s compatible with various cameras. Before looking for a camera remote, double-check what kind of camera you use and find the best options compatible with that camera model.

What to look for in a quality camera remote control

Connectivity

The best available camera remote controls now have Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity, which extends the range and control you have over the camera. An infrared remote needs to directly communicate with camera sensors. Radio remotes can trigger the camera over longer distances, but Bluetooth connections can allow users to do more than trigger the shutter wirelessly. If you use a modern camera capable of connecting with smart devices, the settings can be adjusted from your remote control.

Functionality

Depending on the type of remote you need, the most important functions will differ. Time-lapses require an intervalometer to automatically activate the camera shutter over time, but you may only need a simple one-button remote to snap a selfie. Whatever your needs, check that a remote is able to do its job before you buy.

Automation

A good camera remote control doesn’t necessarily need automated functions. However, if you want to set up a time-lapse or make your camera snap photographs on its own while you do something else, it could be very convenient. A good intervalometer camera remote is important if timing your photos is needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a camera remote control

For a simple remote clicker, expect to spend $10-$20. For devices that serve as camera remote controls but also contain other features, the price varies and you could find very useful gear for under $200.

Camera remote control FAQ

Do I need a camera remote?

A. Usually, people use camera remotes for taking self-portrait photographs. With a remote, you can place a camera somewhere, go stand in front of it and snap the picture. This is a good way to make sure no one is left out of a group photo. Remotes are also useful for creating time-lapses because they remove the need to physically touch and potentially move the camera in the middle of taking photos for a time-lapse video.

What kind of remote should I use?

A. If you’re a professional photographer, you should probably invest in a radio remote or a reliable Bluetooth-connected device that will give you long range and adaptability. If you don’t need that kind of power from a remote control, a simple one-button infrared shutter trigger is fine. The benefit of a simple remote without many features is that it isn’t a pricey purchase.

What’s the best camera remote control to buy?

Top camera remote control

Sony Wireless Bluetooth Shooting Grip and Tripod

Our take: This is a versatile and useful camera remote for professional photographers and vlogging enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: The remote has Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your mobile device. The controls are simple and easy to learn. The integrated grip and tripod are durable and stable. The whole piece is very compact and adjustable to any situation. It’s resistant to moisture and dust accumulation, so basic cleaning should be the only required maintenance.

What you should consider: If you use a very large or heavy camera lens, it could make the small tripod setup unstable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera remote control for the money

Amazon Basics Wireless Remote Control for Cameras

Our take: This very simple and affordable remote is an easy solution for Nikon and Canon camera users.

What you’ll love: It’s hard to beat the price for a camera remote control. It can be activated at a range of up to 10 feet away. It uses a simple and streamlined one-button operation. It’s battery-powered and comes with a carrying case to keep it clean and safe with other camera gear.

What you should consider: The remote must be pointed at the camera and is only available for Canon and Nikon products. Other camera brand users will have to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xenvo Shutterbug Remote Control

Our take: This easy-to-use remote is compatible with iOS and Android and can capture clear pictures and videos with the touch of a button.

What you’ll love: The remote uses a one-button operation up to 30 feet away via Bluetooth connection. It’s available in a few colors and styles. It comes with a lifetime warranty. The device is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices. It doubles as a keychain for convenient carrying and access.

What you should consider: The remote isn’t optimized to work with every photography application out there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

