The best bikepacking tent

Bikepacking tents

Hikers and backpackers aren’t the only outdoors enthusiasts who require a tent. With the rising popularity of bikepacking, many cyclists opt to camp out on more extended bike tours, as it offers a unique experience and more flexibility.

Since cyclists on multi-day rides want to cut down on weight and bulk, the best tents for bikepacking are lightweight and compact. In this guide, we’ll focus on one-person, two-person and three-person tents since they tend to be the lightest and most travel-friendly, making them ideal for long-distance treks.

If you’re planning a bikepacking trip soon, you’ll want to check out our key considerations as well as our top picks in each category.

Bikepacking tent features

Capacity

Tent capacity is a significant aspect to consider. Will you be camping alone or with others? If you plan on camping alone, a one-person tent will be the best option, saving you space and weight. Those who will be biking with a friend, partner or small group might want to consider tents with a greater capacity.

Weight

Just like backpacking, bikepackers will benefit from a low base weight to start their trip. Choosing a tent made from lightweight materials that won’t weigh you down will make climbing hills and covering greater distances less exhaustive.

Size

Besides capacity, you’ll want to consider the overall square footage of your tent to ensure that you’ll have enough floor space to stretch out and house any necessary gear or accessories.

Style

Some backpacking tents will use popular freestanding designs, while some may use an A-frame layout or even require a trekking pole or similar support beam. Selecting a tent with a quick and straightforward setup and breakdown will make your evenings and mornings stress-free.

Weather-resistance

You never know what kind of weather you’ll encounter on a cycling trip, so you’ll want a tent that can keep you safe and dry. Most tents will include a waterproof rainfly, though some models are better at keeping water out than others. Look for features such as taped seams and bathtub floors.

Types of bikepacking tents

One-person tents

Alps Mountaineering Lynx 1-Person Tent

This Lynx tent is ideal for one person, featuring additional vestibule space and extra storage pockets for your phone and other accessories. The total packed weight is just 4.1 pounds, and the generous interior length is excellent for even the tallest bikers.

Naturehike Cloud-up 1-Person Tent

Weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, this budget-friendly tent offers a waterproof nylon rainfly and bathtub base. The footprint is included, providing an extra layer of protection between the tent floor and the ground.

Marmot Tungsten 1-Person Tent

The Tungsten is a high-quality solo tent perfect for bikepacking and backpacking. To make setup quick and easy, the tent’s poles and clips have been conveniently color-coded.

Snugpak Ionosphere 1-Person Tent

Though the design is similar to a bivvy, you’ll still enjoy all the features of a standard backpacking tent. The total packed weight is just over 3 pounds, and the polyester fly is excellent at keeping out even the harshest downpours.

Teton Sports Mountain Ultra 1-Person Tent

This Teton Sports tent features popup rainfly vents, allowing cool airflow even when it’s raining. Also available in two-, three- and four-person options.

Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL 2 Tent

One of the most popular Big Agnes tents, the Copper Spur is ideal for ultra-light bikepacking. Though it may have a high price tag, its minimal trail weight comes in at slightly under 3 pounds, and its highly compressible size makes it worth the investment.

Two-person tents

Kelty Salida 2-Person Tent

An all-around, solid tent that’s great for any cycling adventure, as well as car camping and thru-hiking trips. With the ability to comfortably fit two people, you’ll even have extra room in the vestibules for gear storage.

Featherstone 2-Person Backpacking Tent

Simple but durable, this freestanding backpacking tent weighs in at just 5.3 pounds. The polyurethane hydrostatic coating on the rainfly and tent floor keeps you protected from wet weather.

BISSINA 2-Person Tent

If you’re looking for an inexpensive beginner bikepacking tent, this model weighs less than 5 pounds. It also has a roomy interior, allowing for extra space on a solo trip or a comfortable sleeping experience when sharing with another person.

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Tent

While this may not be the first choice for solo bikepackers, as it weighs over 8 pounds, those on group trips can benefit from the spacious interior dimensions. By splitting up the tent components with fellow riders, you can cut back on individual weight.

Three-person tents

Alps Mountaineering Zephyr 3-Person Tent

Easy to assemble and highly packable, up to three people can take advantage of this lightweight tent, with a maximum weight of only 6.1 pounds.

Bessport 3-Person Tent

A great option for under $100, this budget-friendly tent weighs only 6.5 pounds and has 47 inches of interior ceiling height. For cyclists taking early or late season rides, you’ll be comforted knowing this tent can stand up to snowy weather.

