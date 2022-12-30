Top armchair aesthetics for 2022

Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort.

Whether you are looking for a model that stands out for its unique design, has innovative features or is built with eco-friendly materials and mindset, this is your year to get exactly what you want. Here are 10 of the best statement armchairs you can get right now.

What is an armchair?

As you might expect, there is only one feature that makes a chair an armchair: side supports for your arms.

What are the benefits of having an armchair?

When compared to other types of furniture, such as regular chairs and sofas, armchairs have a few distinct advantages:

Armchairs provide support: Besides giving you a place to rest your arms (which keeps you from hunching forward), many models are cushioned and provide exceptional back and lumbar support.

Besides giving you a place to rest your arms (which keeps you from hunching forward), many models are cushioned and provide exceptional back and lumbar support. Armchairs are comfortable: The cushioned models are as comfortable as a sofa.

The cushioned models are as comfortable as a sofa. Armchairs give you your own space: You don’t have to worry about claiming your own space like you do on a communal piece of furniture, such as a sofa. The whole thing is yours.

You don’t have to worry about claiming your own space like you do on a communal piece of furniture, such as a sofa. The whole thing is yours. Armchairs can fit in or stand out: You can purchase an armchair that matches your other furniture or one that serves as an accent piece

You can purchase an armchair that matches your other furniture or one that serves as an accent piece Armchairs are suitable for kids and pets: Armchairs tend to hold up better to abuse than sofas and loveseats, making them a great option if you have kids and/or pets.

Armchairs tend to hold up better to abuse than sofas and loveseats, making them a great option if you have kids and/or pets. An armchair is more affordable and practical than a sofa: Armchairs are smaller so they often fit your home or apartment better, and they are budget-friendly.

10 accent armchairs you will love

Safavieh Jenny Royal Blue Armchair

This armchair features a classic design with rich royal blue polyester fabric and an elegant nailhead pattern to give it a distinct look. It features durable construction for long-lasting use. Sold by Kohl’s

Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Walnut Wood Hand-Carved Arm Chair

The intricate design of this exquisitely crafted piece of furniture will make it a focal point in any room. The armchair is hand-crafted from Himalayan Sheesham wood to bring a stately touch of elegance to your decor. Sold by Home Depot

George Rectangle Contemporary Fabric Tablet Armchair

This stylish and innovative armchair provides support and comfort for your back and arms. It also has a tablet arm that can be set at two different heights, so you can use the chair as a study area or workspace. Sold by Best Buy

Noble House Multi-Colored Fabric Floral-Designed Armchair

The floral design on this club chair gives it value as an accent piece. The appealing pattern will brighten up any room, while the hardwood frame ensures this piece will bring you pleasure for many years. Sold by Home Depot

Artful Living Design Araceli Armchair

This accent chair comes in a variety of remarkably unique patterns that let you show off your personal flair. The retro design details make this option part classic furniture, part art statement. Sold by Target

AveSix Abbot Farmhouse Living Room Armchair

The chic farmhouse design of this padded seat with armrests adds a modern rustic touch to your decor. The unique wooden frame allows it to stand out from other furniture, making it an excellent accent piece. Sold by Best Buy

Patio Sense Bondi Wicker Outdoor Armchair

This outdoor armchair is made of eco-friendly wicker. It features a wipe-clean, low-maintenance design and comes with a comfortable khaki cushion. Sold by Kohl’s

Costway Oversized Accent Armchair

If you are looking for an extra-large yet chic option to cuddle up in, this oversized, navy armchair is ideal. It is a spacious accent piece that comes with two pillows for additional comfort. Sold by Target

Costway Bamboo Accent Armchairs

This set of two armchairs is made of bamboo to provide lasting beauty and incredible support (it can hold up to 286 pounds). It features a sleek, minimal design that can add space to a room while still increasing functionality. Sold by Amazon

Hashtag Home Covet Upholstered Armchairs

These two mid-century, minimalist armchairs have a chic cutout back that gives them an airy feel. The flared oak legs mean these chairs can support up to 250 pounds. Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.