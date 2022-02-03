Best hunting hat

Although associated with Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, coonskin hunting hats were first worn by Native Americans as traditional headgear.

Which hunting hats are best?

Hunters know that what they wear is just as important as what gear they carry with them. Hunting hats serve multiple purposes. They help protect against sun and inclement weather. Camouflage hats allow hunters to go unseen in the blind, while blaze orange hats provide notice to others in the field.

There are many different styles and options available depending on each hunter’s individual needs. For its multi-layer moisture protection, the top recommendation is the Sitka Trucker Breathable Mesh Hunter’s Cap.

What to know before you buy a hunting hat

Hunting hats come in different styles

There are three basic styles of hunting hats to consider. The standard baseball cap design features a long bill for shading your eyes from the sun. Most hunting hats in this design have ventilated material to help on warmer days. Baseball cap-style hunting hats are not intended for cold weather since they don’t cover the ears.

Skull caps or beanies are meant for colder weather. They come down over your ears and are made of thicker material that traps heat. They are lightweight and easy to put on and take off. Some hunters even combine a skull cap with a hunting baseball cap.

Brimmed hats, looking similar to cowboy hats, have an extra-wide brim for full sun protection. They also are waterproof to keep you dry. They are recommended for overnight hunts when weather changes can happen suddenly.

Hunting hats are made from different materials

Cotton, nylon and other synthetic fabrics are the most popular for hunting hats. These materials stay warm but also are breathable.

When you are hunting in cold weather, your hunting hat’s insulation matters too. Many hats offer wool or polyester which stays warm for a long time. Some have fleece lining. The best option though is animal fur, which is the warmest material by far, but also depends on personal preference.

Hunting hats can impact your ability to attract game

It seems like all a hat does is protect your head against the elements, but when it comes to hunting, hats can play an even bigger role. If your hat causes your head to sweat, the odor that emerges could be picked up by nearby game and spook them away. Make sure your hunting hat is breathable. Some hunting hats even come with odor-trapping innovations to further assist in this area.

What to look for in a quality hunting hat

Waterproof

Many hunting hats offer waterproofing for wet and cold weather. Synthetic fabric offers waterproofing qualities. Some cotton hats also have a wax coating to prevent water from getting in.

Breathable

Warm, humid days require hunting hats that are breathable. The best option for breathability is cotton. Keep in mind that thick synthetic materials that are waterproof often trap heat and sweat, so know your climate. You should also remember that cold mornings can quickly lead to warm afternoons in some climates so having the right hat at the start for later in the day is important.

Facemask

Some hunting hats come with a matching facemask. Facemasks, in general, are also sold separately. A facemask added to your hunting hat protects your nose and lips from the elements. An even bigger advantage to facemasks is their ability to hide your entire face from approaching animals so that they can’t see you.

How much you can expect to spend on a hunting hat

Hunting hats in the traditional trucker style begin at $15 and run to $25 depending on the brand. Hunting hats with more insulation and protective design cost between $25-$40, and higher-end insulated beanies and skull caps can cost upward of $90.

Hunting hat FAQ

Is there an advantage to hunting beanies vs. a traditional cap?

A. Personal preference is always in play, but a traditional hunting cap provides general protection from sun, wind and rain, while hunting beanies are especially useful in cold weather with insulation and ear flaps.

Is all camouflage the same?

A. Even though the term “camo” gets mentioned as a singular term, there are actually different kinds of camouflage. Some camouflage is digitally designed, while others have been researched to hide the hunter from the deer. What is most important is the overall color of the camouflage so that it doesn’t stand out against the natural color of the area that you are hunting in.

What’s the best hunting hat to buy?

Top hunting hat

Sitka Trucker Breathable Mesh Hunting Cap

What you need to know: This comfortable hunting cap comes with multiple layers of waterproof material to keep your head dry.

What you’ll love: A snap closure in the back makes this hat one-size-fits-all. A streamlined design and five different color patterns make this a comfortable and stylish addition. It is American-made from a well-known brand in the hunting industry.

What you should consider: It is a bit softer than some trucker caps. The color patterns are somewhat drab for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hunting hat for the money

Mossy Oak High Beam Lighted Cap

What you need to know: This hunting cap is durable and comes with forward-facing LED lights for early morning hunting.

What you’ll love: An adjustable hook-and- loop closure makes for easy fitting with this hat. There are three forward-facing and one downward-facing LED lights powered by two lithium batteries. Licensed patterns are available for the cap exterior.

What you should consider: The cap uses batteries quickly and does not come with replacement batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stormy Kromer Original Winter Wool Cap

What you need to know: From a long-standing name in hunting apparel, this 100% wool hunting cap stands up to extreme elements.

What you’ll love: This hunting cap has a six-panel crown construction to stay in place and 100% cotton flannel lining for extra warmth. It has an adjustable earband and fitted closure. The hat comes in a wide variety of colors and is manufactured in the United States.

What you should consider: The ear flaps can be a bit snug for some users, and the material on the inside of the flaps is slightly rough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

