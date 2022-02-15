Best Stearns life jacket

Sailors in the 19th century made life jackets from cotton, kapok and cork. These materials kept sailors afloat and saved many lives.

Which Stearns life jacket is best?

Wearing a life jacket should be your top priority when setting out on a body of water. Personal flotation devices come in a wide range of designs and materials to suit different purposes, and choosing the right one is as important as picking any other essential boating item. If you need a life jacket that will suit most water-related activities, the Stearns Men’s V1 Series Hydroprene Life Jacket will do the job.

What to know before you buy a Stearns life jacket

Kinds of life jackets

Different flotation devices do different jobs. Some can restrict your movement and are best suited for less physical activities such as motor boating or sailing on larger yachts. These have a collar to keep your face out of the water if you are unconscious or a long way from possible rescue.

Kayakers and windsurfers may opt for a smaller flotation device, allowing more freedom of movement but less buoyancy. Serious sailors demand an auto-inflating life jacket with the option of topping up the air bladder manually. These inflate as soon as they hit the water.

How much it can lift

You can measure the lifting power, or buoyancy, of your jacket in two ways. The U.S. Coast Guard rates buoyancy in pounds of lift, while European agencies use Newtons of torque. The main thing to remember is you will have a different weight in the water, and a different weight when wearing your life jacket. Most life jackets have between 15-50 pounds of buoyancy or 66-220 Newtons of lift.

Remember that a simple outfit can double your weight when you are immersed in water, and this needs to be taken into account to enable you to pick the right life jacket.

Inflatable vs. foam-filled life jacket

If you’re on a larger boat, you rarely plan on needing to enter the water with a life jacket. Therefore, it’s safer to opt for one that inflates upon immersion. These often come with harnesses, automatic lights and spray hoods to reduce the chance of drowning.

On the other hand, some water sports enthusiasts know they will enter the water at some point. Kayakers, canyoners, and dinghy sailors should choose a buoyancy aid that is foam-filled or a combination of foam-filled and self-inflatable.

What Stearns is

William P. Hilger started the company that would become Stearns Inc. in Minnesota in the 1920s, inventing an electrically powered windshield heater. Stearns has changed hands and changed focus since then, eventually being acquired by The Coleman Company Inc. in 2008. It is a leader in the life-jacket business.

What to look for in a quality Stearns life jacket

U.S. Coast Guard approval

Coast Guard approval is a stamp of quality that means your life jacket is, above all, safe. Your jacket should have reflective strips for visibility at night, strong webbing straps to secure you and also lift you from the water if necessary, and be made of an ultraviolet-resistant material to ensure that it does not perish quickly in direct sunlight. Stearns Life jackets incorporate all of these simple but necessary benefits.

Comfort

You may have to wear your life jacket for a long period, especially if you’re planning on rafting for several days. There are a few things to look for to ensure you’re comfortable and secure.

Adjustable straps are vital for a correct fit, and you should also consider what you will be wearing underneath your jacket. Some Stearns buoyancy aids have foam backs that feel soft while adding lift when you are in the water. A combination of zippers and buckles will keep you snug and secure, while leg straps will stop your jacket from riding up under your chin, reducing the possibility of chafing.

Style

We all want to look good on the water. And the better you look in your flotation device, the more likely you are to wear it. Stearns life jackets come in a wide range of colors and styles, with fluorescent materials that help with visibility in the water. They also have funky designs you can match to your boat or paddle board.

How much you can expect to spend on Stearns life jackets

Stearns life jackets cater to every need, from jet skiers to offshore yachters. Expect to pay about $30 for a basic foam-filled life vest. If you’re an angler or rafting enthusiast, this should work just fine. If you’re a committed sailor, check out an auto-inflated buoyancy aid, which usually runs around $200.

Stearns life jackets FAQ

How long should a life jacket last?

A. A well-constructed life jacket should last through 10 years of average use. This is because they are typically made of rugged materials and over-engineered to cope with harsh marine environments. Extend the lifetime of your life jacket by washing it in warm soapy water after exposure to saltwater. If your Stearns inflatable jacket has a C02 cartridge, check it every year. Pay particular attention to the trigger mechanism, which features a salt tablet that dissolves in water to fire the cartridge and inflate your life vest.

What is the difference between a life jacket and a buoyancy aid?

A. A life jacket has a collar that will turn an unconscious person face-up in the water. Auto-inflated life jackets all have this feature, as the collar itself is inflatable. A Stearns life jacket has more buoyancy than a buoyancy aid, and this will let you float higher in the water and increase the distance between your airway and the surface. A Stearns buoyancy aid is designed to help you float and reduce fatigue when you enter the water. In addition, they are easier to swim in and allow increased movement for water sports enthusiasts and anglers.

What’s the best Stearns life jacket to buy?

Top Stearns life jacket

Stearns Men’s V1 Series Hydroprene Life Jacket

What you need to know: This life jacket uses Hydroprene fabric for added comfort and durability for kayakers, windsurfers and boaters.

What you’ll love: The foam buoyancy chambers give you immediate flotation upon immersion, while the ride-up tabs let you adjust the jacket while you are in the water.

What you should consider: It has no collar to support the head of an unconscious person, so is better for kayaking or water skiing than sailing or rafting.

Where to buy: Sold by: Amazon

Top Stearns life jacket for the money

Stearns Adult Classic Series Vest

What you need to know: This Coast Guard-approved life jacket is made of nylon in a classic three-buckle design.

What you’ll love: Most users report that the vest is comfortable, fits well and is easily adjusted.

What you should consider: It does not feature an inflatable chamber for added buoyancy, so it is more suited to inshore activities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stearns PFD Type II

What you need to know: If you want a life jacket to keep your kids safe at the pool, lake, or beach, this is a great option. It has a handy strap for lifting and a collar.

What you’ll love: This life jacket is made from bright reflective material so you can see the wearer at all times.

What you should consider: Adult supervision is required when younger children wear this vest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christian Gold writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.