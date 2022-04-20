Which beach cooler with speakers is best?

Going to the beach for a day of fun with family and friends usually means that you have to lug a few things to your chosen spot. Nobody enjoys multiple trips to the vehicle on blistering beach sand, so you either have to move quickly or carry as much as you can in one go.

That isn’t always practical, but you can carry the two most important things at the same time: your cooler box and music speakers. You could stack them on top of each other, but it’s much better to simply get a beverage cooler that has built-in speakers.

Best beach coolers with speakers

Bud Light Soft Cooler Bluetooth Speaker

This Bud Light cooler has two 4-inch speakers, and the Bluetooth connectivity lets you control the music with your mobile phone. The main cooler compartment can hold up to 24 cans, and the lid is closed with a high-quality zipper. The speakers are placed in the front pocket with the rechargeable battery and the Bluetooth receiver. The charging cable makes it easy to power up on the go, and you can also connect a regular sound source through the included auxiliary cable. The cooler doesn’t have a carry handle, but it does have a broad shoulder strap. Sold by Amazon

Super Real Cooler with Speakers

Lightweight and compact, this cooler case features a large removable speaker in the front with a maximum output of around 20 watts. The entire housing is water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about the cooler or the speaker case getting splashed. The rechargeable battery that powers the speaker can last for around eight hours, and it comes with a micro USB cable for easy charging. The cooler compartment can hold around 12 cans and ice. Sold by Amazon

Beemojo Insulated Cooler Bag

This polyester bag is tear-resistant and repels stains. It can hold 24 cans and its lining helps to prevent leaks. It folds to a mere 3.9 inches for easy storage. Charge it for one hour with the provided cable and get prepared to do some serious beach dancing. Corrosion-resistant zippers make it the perfect oceanside companion. Sold by Amazon

TUNES2GO CA-E065A KoolMAX Portable Speaker

This sturdy, hard-sided cooler box is an excellent choice for taking to the beach. It features two 6.5-inch water-resistant speakers and two 2-inch tweeters built into the front. While the Bluetooth connection for mobile phones is the biggest drawcard, it has various other connection methods too. It has an SD card and USB slot, an XRL microphone input, a ¼-inch instrument input and a 3.5-millimeter jack. It also has a 12-volt power outlet and two powered USB plugs so that you can charge mobile devices. The built-in battery has enough power to last 16 hours. The ice chest compartment can hold 48 cans and keep ice frozen for up to three days. There are also bottle cap openers on each side. Sold by Amazon

Corona Insulated Cooler Backpack with Built-in Bluetooth Speakers

This Corona-branded backpack is a quick grab-and-go bag with two built-in 4-inch speakers on the side. The system is Bluetooth compatible, so you can pair your mobile phone to listen to music while at the beach or on a hike. It also features an auxiliary port so that you can connect any sound source that doesn’t have Bluetooth. The battery for the speakers can last up to two hours and is recharged through a USB cable. The backpack itself is made from canvas with a carry handle on the top. It can hold about 22 cans or 75 pounds. Sold by Amazon

Seismic Audio Hard Cooler Box with Built-in Bluetooth Speakers

Boasting two built-in 4.5-inch speakers, this Bluetooth-enabled cooler box can play music for up to four hours. It has an LED control panel on the front, and a remote control is included. The built-in battery is recharged through the supplied cable. On the inside, the insulated walls are 2 inches thick and can keep ice frozen for up to 10 days. It can hold up to 50 cans or 32 pounds of ice. The cooler box weighs 21 pounds with nothing in it, and there is a side drain to empty water quickly. The lid is held in place with rubber latches, and there are rope handles on each side. Sold by Amazon

Bud Light Picnic Chair with Insulated Cooler Bag and Bluetooth Speakers

If you don’t want to relax on a beach towel, you might want to sit on a chair. And what is better than a simple fold-out chair? One that has a cooler bag and Bluetooth speakers attached to it. The insulated cooler bag compartment can hold up to 24 cans, and the chair can carry a weight of up to 250 pounds. The front zippered compartment has two 2-inch speakers and a rechargeable battery that can last for about five hours. Sold by Amazon

SDTOM Cooler Bag with Bluetooth Speaker

The main compartment of this cooler bag can hold up to 40 cans and ice for 24 hours at a temperature of 90 degrees. It has a broad shoulder strap with a padded section to reduce strain. The outer casing is a durable canvas that won’t rip or tear easily. The front compartment houses the two 2-inch speakers, the Bluetooth receiver and the rechargeable battery. The battery can play music for about three hours. Sold by Amazon

