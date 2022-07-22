Consider how you intend to use your air mattress — the right one for camping will likely be different from the right one for home use.

Choosing an Intex air mattress

An Intex air mattress is a solid choice among the number of airbed options available, but it may be hard to narrow down which model you want. While you can expect quality and durability from an Intex air mattress, some are better for specific uses than others.

Consider the various features of Intex airbeds and how you intend to use your airbed, and you will find the right model for you.

Intex air mattress features

Single-height vs. double-height

Single-height Intex air mattresses measure 8-10 inches high when fully inflated, while double-height air mattresses measure roughly 15-20 inches when fully inflated. Double-height airbeds are usually more comfortable to sleep on and if they deflate slightly in the night, you won’t end up touching the floor. They’re also easier to get into and out of than single-height air mattresses, because they’re not as close to the ground. On the other hand, single-height air mattresses are better for camping, because they pack down smaller, weigh less and don’t take as long to manually inflate.

Pump options

You’ll find a range of different pump options for Intex airbeds — some have internal electric pumps, some have built-in foot pumps and others don’t have a pump at all. Built-in electric pumps inflate air mattresses quickly and easily. Although great for home use, these models aren’t ideal for camping, as you’re unlikely to have easy access to a power outlet. Intex air mattresses with integrated foot pumps are good for camping if you don’t have your own external pump, but the foot pump mechanism can be awkward and take a while to inflate.

Airbeds without built-in pumps are the most versatile since you can use any external pump to inflate them, whether out on a camping trip or at home. They inflate even more quickly with a battery-powered or USB rechargeable air pump.

Sizes

Most Intex air mattresses come in twin, full and queen sizes. Twin size is great for kids’ sleepovers or for one adult to sleep on while camping. A single adult will be more comfortable on a full air bed if space isn’t an issue, though you can fit two adults on a full mattress if necessary. Queen is ideal for sleeping two adults or multiple kids comfortably, whether at home or on a camping trip. Although less common, some Intex airbed models also offer a king-size option, which is ideal for those who like a lot of space while they sleep.

Internal structure

The last thing you want is a saggy air mattress that sinks right down in the middle and offers little support. Luckily, Intex air mattresses have an internal support system known as Dura-Beam. Inside the air mattress, there are fabric walls and channels that offer even support all across the bed when inflated, providing a more comfortable sleep. This is especially important when using an air mattress for more than a night or two because a lack of support can lead to back and joint pain.

Pillow rest

Some Intex airbeds feature a pillow rest at the head end of the bed. This is essentially a raised area that can double up as a pillow to rest your head. It might not be as comfortable as a real pillow but it is especially useful for camping trips because it saves you packing camping pillows. The pillow rest feature is also great for home use if you don’t have spare pillows to offer guests.

Flocked top

All air mattresses made by Intex have a soft flocked top that makes them more comfortable to sleep on without sheets, which is useful for camping trips when you’re unlikely to bring fitted sheets for your inflatable mattresses. The flocking also helps prevent annoying squeaking noises when you move around at night. Sheets, sleeping bags or other bedding will rub against the surface of the airbed, which can be annoying and prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep.

Best Intex air mattresses

Intex Dura-Beam Series Pillow Rest Raised Airbed

An excellent choice for home use, this air mattress has a built-in electric pump so you can inflate it in minutes. It’s nicely supportive thanks to the internal dura-beams and raised pillow rest.

Intex Premaire Series Robust Comfort Airbed

One of Intex’s priciest air mattresses, this model is even more durable and even taller than other double-height mattresses from the same brand. It’s great for medium-term guest stays, providing enough comfort and support for a week or two of nightly use.

Intex Dura-Beam Standard Pillow Rest Classic Airbed Series

With an internal pump, this single-height airbed works for home use or for camping trips where you’ll have access to a power outlet. The pillow rest area lets you sleep in relative comfort even without a pillow, while the choice of twin, full or queen sizes lets you pick just the size you need.

Intex Dura-Beam Standard Single-High Airbed Series

You can choose whether you want this air mattress to come with an internal pump or a built-in foot pump, or even without a pump, so you can use an external pump of your choice. It’s lightweight and quick to inflate. It comes in twin, full or queen sizes.

