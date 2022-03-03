The best hypoallergenic comforter

Organic filler does not contain chemicals, so it won’t irritate your skin.

Which hypoallergenic comforters are best?

When you lie down at night, it is reassuring to know that the item keeping you warm will not harm your skin. A hypoallergenic comforter is a type of bedding crafted from two equal lengths of hypoallergenic fabric sewn together and filled with insulating organic materials. They are made without chemicals and usually work to keep out matter that can cause an allergic reaction, such as mites. For a medium-weight, durable, double-stitched hypoallergenic comforter, the Superior Down Alternative Comforter is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a hypoallergenic comforter

Allergens

Common allergens such as pollen and dust can affect the quality of your sleep and overall health. To ensure these allergens do not go to bed with you, take a shower, make sure you are clean before you get in bed and wear fresh nightclothes.

Size

Comforter sizes correspond with bed sizes: twin, twin XL, queen and king. It is important to consider the size when purchasing a hypoallergenic comforter so you do not get an item that does not fully cover your bed or one that drags on the floor.

What to look for in a quality hypoallergenic comforter

Filling

The filling of the comforter is what will determine the weight. The more product a comforter is filled with, the warmer the comforter will be.

Comforter fill includes hypoallergenic down, organic wool and satin. A breathable polyester fiberfill is a better choice if you are looking for a blanket with medium warmth. If a lightweight blanket for warmer weather is what you need, a satin-filled comforter is an eco-friendly alternative to silk. Bamboo is becoming another popular material among hypoallergenic comforters.

Materials

Consider what the outside of the comforter is made of since this will be directly touching your skin. For the most desirable sleeping arrangement, look for breathable materials.

Organic cotton breathes well and it’s naturally hypoallergenic. It’s also easy to wash and dry because it can withstand high heat. The heat is what kills dust mites that cling to the fabric. Organic cotton is chemical-free.

Thread and stitching

Choose a high thread count. This provides a barrier against common allergens. The product description will list a specific thread count. To ensure maximum durability and protection, look for a thread count around 600.

The stitching of the product also may add to protection against allergens. Look for a product that is hand-stitched for security or baffle-box stitched. This keeps the contents of the comforter evenly distributed and can keep out certain mites.

Sustainability

An eco-friendly product manufacturer does not source its contents from duck, goose or sheep; it sources filling from natural elements such as organic cotton or bamboo. A sustainably sourced hypoallergenic comforter means there was no child or forced labor involved in the making of the product and it was crafted and transported using the least amount of emissions possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a hypoallergenic comforter

Hypoallergenic comforters on the low end cost around $25 and feature weaker stitching and fabric than that of a midrange product of around $200 or a high-end product priced above $1,000.

Hypoallergenic comforter FAQ

What is the warmest organic filling used in the manufacture of hypoallergenic comforters?

A. Organic wool is the warmest filling. Organic wool is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial and resistant to mold, mildew and dust mites. Although this product is quick to dry and regulates temperature, it is less eco-friendly than cotton or bamboo.

Why is it important for the product to contain organic materials?

A. Products containing organic materials are not produced with harmful chemicals. For example, organic cotton is free of pesticides and herbicides while regular cotton may have been grown with the use of these chemicals. These chemicals could irritate the skin.

What’s the best hypoallergenic comforter to buy?

Top hypoallergenic comforter

Superior Down Alternative Comforter

What you need to know: This comforter is medium weight and filled with polyester. It has a lightweight microfiber shell.

What you’ll love: This product is machine washable and designed with a durable baffle-box double stitch for extra security and protection against allergens.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the lack of breathability with this comforter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top hypoallergenic comforter for the money

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

What you need to know: This comforter is made with 100% microfiber for maximum breathability and is box-stitched to prevent the fill from shifting.

What you’ll love: This product uses soft silicone alternative fibers and has four corner tabs to make it easier to spread across the bed and hold the comforter in place.

What you should consider: This product is sensitive to the power of the washing machine, even on gentle cycles, and is easily ripped. It only fits a king-size bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

LinenSpa All-Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter

What you need to know: You can use this hypoallergenic comforter during all seasons and it has built-in side loops to make it fit more securely on the bed.

What you’ll love: The comforter is machine washable and has a reversible color design. It provides the coziness of a down blanket without the feathers and is filled with polyester, making it lightweight.

What you should consider: This product does not provide enough breathability for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

