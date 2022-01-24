Best white duvet cover

Using a duvet cover cuts down on how often you need to wash your comforter, which is a cumbersome process. Most duvet covers can be machine washed and tumble dried along with your other sheets.

Which white duvet covers are best?

Encasing your comforter with a duvet cover protects it from stains and wear while refreshing your bedroom decor. Duvet covers are both decorative and functional. And they’re as easy to wash as sheets. White duvet covers offer a clean and classic look to any bedroom. When you’re matching a duvet cover to the rest of your bed linens, be sure it’s the same shade of white. If you’re looking for a true white duvet cover, Hotel Collection’s 680 Thread Count Duvet Cover is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a white duvet cover

Material

White duvet covers work best over white or light-colored comforters. Many white duvet covers are made of 100% cotton, just like bedsheets. Cotton is a natural, breathable and machine washable material. The only downside of a cotton duvet cover is that it often comes out of the dryer wrinkled and can shrink if you’re not careful. Linen is another breathable, natural fiber that you’ll see used in more high-end white duvet covers. It’s also very prone to wrinkles.

Duvet covers made from microfiber polyester or satin aren’t as prone to wrinkles and are also machine washable. However, the synthetic fibers aren’t as breathable, something to consider if you run hot at night. Luxury 100% silk duvet covers are also available but come at a premium price point.

Thread count

When buying a cotton duvet cover, thread count is something to consider. Though the quality of the cotton and its weave also matters, a duvet cover’s thread count can give you an idea of how the material will feel. For instance, a thread count of 200 will feel crisp and cool whereas a thread count closer to 1,000 will have a heavy, satiny feel.

Size

Duvet covers are like pillowcases for your comforter, and you want to buy one that fits snugly without being too tight or too loose. White duvet covers come in sizing according to bed size, which is also how comforters are sized: twin, full, queen and king. Select brands offer California king and twin XL sizes. You may also see brands combine twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California king sizes. For a good fit, check the dimensions of the duvet cover as well as the measurements of your comforter.

Color

Not all whites are the same. Be sure to check the duvet cover’s shade of white goes with your other linens. A pure white will clash with off-white shades such as ivory or cream. You may, in fact, see a whole range of white colors such as bright white, cool white, warm white, eggshell and more.

What to look for in a quality white duvet cover

Ties

Some duvet covers include internal ties on each of its four corners. These are designed to tie around each corner of the comforter to keep the comforter from shifting and bunching up inside the cover. Some duvets only include two ties located at the top, inside the cover.

Closures

All duvet covers come with a closure to keep the comforter inside the cover. The closures are located along one edge of the cover, where you insert the comforter. Closures vary: a zipper on the side, snaps along the top or exterior ties. Consider both how the closures look and how comfortable they might be to lay on while sleeping.

Shams

Many duvet covers also come with matching pillow shams, either one or two. Pillow shams are typically more stylized than regular pillow cases and can fit either standard or king pillows, depending on the manufacturer.

Sets

If you want your white duvet cover to match your bed linens, you may want to buy a set that includes the duvet, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and pillowcases. When it comes to a white duvet cover, buying it in an all-inclusive set will ensure that all your bed linens are the same shade.

How much you can expect to spend on white duvet cover

White duvet covers range from $20–$120 for microfiber or 100% cotton covers. Expect to pay upwards of $200 for luxury linen or silk duvet covers.

White duvet cover FAQ

Can I use a duvet cover without a comforter or insert?

A. Yes, in warmer weather you may find that using a duvet cover with a comforter is too hot for sleeping. Duvet covers flatten out when empty so you can use it in place of or over a top sheet during hotter months.

What’s the difference between a duvet and a duvet cover?

A. While the two are often confused and used interchangeably, a duvet is technically an insert that is like a comforter. Duvets are plain white and filled with down feathers. They are designed to fit inside duvet covers.

What’s the best white duvet cover to buy?

Top white duvet cover

Hotel Collection’s 680 Thread Count Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This classy white duvet cover is made of sumptuous Supima cotton.

What you’ll love: This model features a 680 thread count and is both soft and strong. The duvet cover includes four internal ties and a zipper closure to keep your comforter in place. The flange trim features an attractive eyelet border.

What you should consider: Some consumers don’t think the white is a pure white but more of an off white.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white duvet cover for the money

Amazon Basics Light-Weight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

What you need to know: Available in bright white and cream, this basic duvet cover has all the features of pricier covers.

What you’ll love: The duvet cover comes in both zipper and snap closures, plus has internal ties. The microfiber material is incredibly soft. This cover does the job just as well as pricier Egyptian cotton duvet covers at a fraction of the price.

What you should consider: The thin fabric is too see-through for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Levtex Home Washed Linen Duvet Cover

What you need to know: Levtex offers a high-quality linen duvet cover at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Much more affordable than other linen duvet covers, this cover is made of beautiful fabric with a down-home texture and coziness. It comes in three shades of white: pure white, natural and cream. You can buy matching shams.

What you should consider: For some users, the duvet cover is too big; for others, it’s just right.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

