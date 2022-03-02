Best makeup vanity

Your makeup vanity can help you prioritize your self-care routine and give you a dedicated spot to focus on pampering yourself.

Which makeup vanity is best?

The makeup vanity truly sets the tone for your bathroom, whether a large makeup vanity set with several different cabinets and drawers or a simple cabinet that holds a tiny amount of makeup and skincare products. Your vanity can help you prioritize your self-care routine and give you a dedicated spot to focus on pampering yourself.

Furthermore, makeup vanity sets tend to be multifunctional since they can act as additional seating space, an office desk, a reading nook, a makeup station and more.

What to know before you buy a makeup vanity

Think about the kind of room you are buying it for

Consider the type of room where you’ll place your makeup vanity. You probably won’t need much storage if the makeup vanity is for a small powder room. On the flip side, a makeup vanity for a master bedroom or bathroom likely needs to feature plenty of cabinet and drawer storage for all of the self-care needs of two people.

Organize your makeup vanity

Properly organizing your makeup vanity can save you a lot of time in the morning since you won’t need to go through all of your beauty and skincare products just to find that one product you need. First, you need to declutter and throw out any old or unused beauty products. Then, you need to dedicate each drawer or space in your makeup vanity to a different category of makeup or beauty. Use boxes, lucite organizers, containers or makeup drawer dividers to organize everything into categories.

Decorate your makeup vanity

You can add some small but beautiful details to your makeup vanity set to personalize it for yourself. For example, consider adding a vintage vanity clock, wall art, framed pictures of dream travel destinations or your loved ones, favorite quotes or even just a flower bouquet.

What to look for in a quality makeup vanity

Vanity mirror

It’s crucial to invest in a makeup vanity set with a high-quality vanity mirror, particularly if you want your makeup to look flawless. Look for a makeup vanity set with a tall lighted makeup mirror with ultra-clear glass and LED technology to improve the lighting situation in your bedroom or bathroom and add an aesthetically pleasing touch to your space.

Style

There are makeup vanities in countless decorating styles. You have plenty of finish options, including wood, plywood, MDF, veneer and laminate, and you can paint all of these finishes if you want. Drawer pulls and cabinet handles are also available in nearly any finish and style you want.

Storage

Storage is often the top concern when it comes to a makeup vanity. There are multiple types of storage in makeup vanities, including open shelves, concealed shelves, toe kicks, self-close cabinet doors and drawers and soft-close cabinet doors and drawers.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup vanity

You can expect to spend anywhere from less than $200 for a small and basic makeup vanity to thousands of dollars for a designer makeup vanity. Small makeup vanities with simple styles typically cost less than $500, while large makeup vanities or any vanities with high-end finishes or accessories usually cost somewhere from $1,000-$2,500.

Makeup vanity FAQ

What does every makeup vanity need?

A. It’s important to have the perfect makeup vanity set-up to keep all of your makeup as organized and tidy as possible. Every makeup vanity set needs a large mirror, lighting, plenty of storage and a comfortable stool to sit on while you’re applying your makeup.

Why do you need a makeup vanity set?

A. There are several excellent reasons to buy a makeup vanity set for your home. Makeup vanities can help you have a better and more peaceful morning routine. They can also help you organize your jewelry, perfume, skin care products, beauty products and makeup. And if your makeup vanity set comes with a stool or chair, then it can offer some extra seating if needed without taking up too much space.

What’s the best makeup vanity to buy?

Top makeup vanity

SMOOL Makeup Vanity Desk with Lighted Mirror

What you need to know: This beautiful makeup vanity provides everything you could want from a vanity, including style, durability, storage options, versatility and spaciousness.

What you’ll love: This stylish makeup vanity desk is a perfect fit for a bedroom and features a lighted mirror with three color lighting modes, adjustable brightness, four drawers and a soft cushioned stool.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the lighted mirror doesn’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup vanity for the money

Roundhill Furniture Moniya Wood Makeup Vanity Table and Stool Set

What you need to know: This affordable Roundhill Furniture makeup vanity offers both quality and versatility at a price that won’t break the budget.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, polyester makeup vanity set comes with a vanity table, a mirror with an adjustable oval wooden frame, a stool and three storage drawers. The white vanity set will bring a modern look to your home without breaking the bank.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that some assembly is required with this makeup vanity set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cozy Castle Vanity Set with Lighted Mirror

What you need to know: This stylish white wooden vanity set is the perfect option for those looking for something durable with a modern aesthetic.

What you’ll love: This Cozy Castle vanity set features one large drawer, a cushioned stool and a mirror with three color lighting modes, including yellow, warm white and cool white. It works well for a bedroom, living room or bathroom, depending on your needs.

What you should consider: Some customers claim that the edges of the stool are a bit too sharp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.