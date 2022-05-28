Which stand and sit stroller is best?

The thought of navigating two separate strollers or double strollers side by side can be daunting and exhausting if you have multiple children. However, buying a costly double stroller isn’t the most financially friendly decision. Even so, if your older child is still unable to walk longer distances without needing to be carried, some sort of middle ground must be found.

Luckily, there are plenty of quality stand and sit strollers, like the Baby Trend Sit N Stand Ultra Tandem Stroller, which helps make life easier for everyone involved.

What to know before you buy a stand and sit stroller

Usage

While a stand and sit stroller is an excellent tool to help keep your children comfortable while shopping or out on a walk, it’s not recommended to use it while you exercise. This is because the safety measures were designed to maximize security when your child is sitting or standing when you are at a walking pace. Additionally, many of these strollers have limited maneuverability on rough terrains, like gravel, sand and grass.

The lightweight stand and sit stroller design also means that if you try jogging with them, it’s likely they’ll tip over, due to the higher speeds. If you plan on getting in a cardio workout with your infant and toddler, it’s best to use a quality jogging stroller instead.

Weight

While they may be slightly heavier than traditional products, a stand and sit stroller can weigh as little as 23 pounds, making it easy to use and pack away.

Consider the distance you’ll be walking with a small infant and older toddler in two in addition to the weight of the stroller itself. At the end of the day, your arms will thank you for a lighter load.

Kids grow at an alarming rate. To avoid purchasing a new stroller every few months, and check the maximum weight it can carry. Typically, you’ll find that most strollers can hold between 80-100 pounds.

Standing option

It’s good to note that if you only have one child, they should be at a minimum of 2 and a half years old before they start using the standing option. However, kids don’t develop at the same rate, so the best practice is to use your intuition to determine when it’s safe for them to start standing.

Compatibility

Newborns require a fully reclining seat, so it’s not a bad idea to search for a stand and sit stroller that’s compatible with your current car seat. However, once your child can support their head, you won’t have to worry about going with a stroller that doesn’t allow for a full recline.

What to look for in a quality stand and sit stroller

Safety

Arguably, the most important safety feature of a stand and sit stroller is that it has a five-point harness. While some may have less than five points, it’s best not to choose one that goes below three points.

Where safety is concerned, more is always better. That last thing you want is for your stroller to hit a bump in the road and your child take an accidental tumble.

Storage and canopy

The best stand and sit strollers all have ample storage space to carry any diaper bags, picnic items or toys. They’ll also feature separate compartments dedicated to storing adult’s phones, keys and other essentials.

Getting a tan while being pushed around sounds like an ideal vacation for some, but it’s not the best for infants and toddlers. Ensure that the stand and sit stroller you choose has a canopy that provides enough protection and shade so your child can sleep peacefully.

Designated handles

While securing your infant in the seat is important, the best strollers also feature ergonomic handles so your toddler can hold steady on your walks. While a designated handle isn’t a requirement, it often means that your child can safely hold onto the stroller instead of your arms.

How much you can expect to spend on a stand and sit stroller

Depending on the model, you can expect to spend between $100-$300 on a quality stand and sit stroller.

Stand and sit strollers FAQ

Can I go jogging with a stand and sit stroller?

A. Most stand and sit strollers are not optimized or meant for exercise or off-road activities. If you plan on exercising with your child, it’s recommended to purchase a separate jogging stroller once your baby is at least 3 months old or when they can support their head.

Can my newborn use a stand and sit stroller?

A. Using a stroller is essential to not only the parent’s wellbeing but also for the child. However, newborns can’t hold their head up themselves, so if you get a stand and sit stroller, it must be able to recline or have the ability to attach to a bassinet. Typically, stand and sit strollers aren’t appropriate for children under 6 months of age.

What are the best stand and sit strollers to buy?

Top stand and sit stroller

Joovy Caboose Too Ultralight Graphite Tandem Stroller

What you need to know: Joovy presents an ultralight stand and sit stroller that’s safe, easy to fold and perfect for travel.

What you’ll love: Joovy designed this stroller with safety and comfort for children and parents in mind. It features a five-point harness for security, and it reclines far back enough for your kids to enjoy a comfortable nap. The wheels on the stroller have sealed bearings making it easy to steer, and it comes with adequate suspension to minimize bumps. If that’s not enough, there are also two drink holders, a child tray and an extended canopy for both seats.

What you should consider: Attaching an infant seat can drastically minimize the rear seat space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top stand and sit stroller for the money

Baby Trend Sit N Stand Ultra Tandem Stroller

What you need to know: Finally, a stand and sit stroller that’s not only made for a toddler and infant, but also for twins.

What you’ll love: This stroller is compatible with car infant seats from most of the major brands. There is also a large storage basket under the seats and two cup holders with a covered compartment to help keep your items safe and sound.

What you should consider: This stroller is slightly heavier than other brands and can be bulky when folded down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Graco Roomfor2 Stand and Ride Stroller

What you need to know: Graco features a comfortable stroller with suspension and lockable swivel wheels perfect for families with both a toddler and infants.

What you’ll love: This stand and sit stroller features an extra-large storage basket that hangs beneath the seating area. The large size makes it easy for parents to carry around picnic items, diaper bags and organize their kids’ toys. Graco also designed this stroller to maximize comfort for your older child with a padded rear seat and ergonomic side handles. Additionally, it comes with a one-hand fold that allows the stroller to easily collapse and lock after a walk.

What you should consider: The plastic wheels don’t allow for maximum absorption on rough terrain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

