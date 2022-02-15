After bathing your little one, wrap them in a soft, absorbent baby towel wrap to help them relax and keep out the cold.

Which baby towel wrap is best?

A dry baby is a happy, healthy baby, which is why you need a soft, absorbent baby towel wrap. With a high-quality towel wrap, you can keep your little ones warm and reduce the chances of them catching a cold as you transition them from the bath to getting dressed. If you’re looking for the best baby towel wrap, check out the Premium Organic Baby Bath Towel and Washcloth.

What to know before you buy a baby towel wrap

Purpose

The primary purpose of a baby towel wrap is to keep them warm and comfortable after the bath. Babies under the age of two are still developing body fat and cannot regulate or maintain their body temperature well. This is especially a problem with premature babies.

Even if the indoor temperature feels warm to you, it could still cause an infant to get chills or develop a cold. With a hooded towel wrap, you can keep your baby’s entire body and head warm and dry, thus preventing this issue.

Grams per square meter

This measurement refers to the weight of any fabric, including towel wraps, over the span of one square meter. The highest quality products will have a higher GSM and be thicker, plusher and more absorbent than those with a lower GSM.

Most products have a GSM between 400 and 500, but premium options could have a GSM as high as 900. The downside of a high GSM is that the material will usually take longer to dry. On the other hand, it will also be more durable than products with a low GSM.

Sets

Some baby towel wraps come in sets that include two or more simple towel wraps, washcloths or bath toys. Items in a set are sometimes constructed from cheap materials that are thinner or less durable than standalone products.

Not all sets are cheap in quality. However, home can last a long time. Plus, they’re convenient, especially if you need something functional but inexpensive. That said, if you want to choose the exact look, feel and quality of your towel wraps, consider purchasing them separately.

Style

When it comes to style, there are many options. Most baby towel wraps come with a hood that easily covers your little one’s head and keeps them dry and warm. Many also feature intuitive flaps you can wrap around your baby to really protect them from any potential chill.

Another thing to look for is the wrap’s overall design, color and patterns. These products come in nearly any color, ranging from baby blue or pink to yellow, grey or beige.

Some infant towel wraps are shaped like animals, such as elephants, dogs, alligators and monkeys are all popular options. These often include an animal-themed hood with matching features like ears, eyes and a nose. The colors used will generally correspond with the animal.

What to look for in a quality baby towel wrap

Fabric

The most common materials are either cotton or bamboo. Both options are hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for newborns prone to rashes or with highly sensitive skin. They’re also warm, absorbent and long-lasting. Some towel wraps consist of synthetic materials like nylon or polyester. Others use a blend of natural and synthetic materials or those that are more eco-friendly, like rayon.

Size

Most come in a standard size of around 30 by 30 inches, not including the hood. A few wraps are smaller, making them ideal for premies or underweight babies. Others are larger, though they’re rarely big enough for those over the age of three. Before choosing one, make sure it’s large enough for your child without being so big it will drown them in cloth.

Layers

Baby towel wraps are usually one-ply, meaning it has one layer, or two-ply, meaning it has two layers. While two-ply products are usually more durable and absorbent than one-ply, that doesn’t mean the latter is necessarily bad or low quality. If you’re looking at a one-ply wrap, check the GSM score. If it’s at least 400, then it should be durable enough.

Along with the ply and GSM, check the seams or trims on the towel wrap. If the quality of stitching is poor, the product could start to fall apart regardless of how many layers it has.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby towel wrap

Most cost $15-$30.

Baby towel wrap FAQ

How can I clean my baby’s towel wrap?

A. Before you place it in the wash, read the tag for cleaning instructions. Some towel wraps cannot be washed with regular laundry detergent. If you do wash it in the machine, use a very gentle detergent or add a cup of distilled white vinegar to the load instead. Use either hot or cold water. For the dryer, skip the dryer sheets and use a low heat setting.

How can I tell if my baby is cold after bath time?

A. If you’re not sure, check your baby’s hands. If they feel cold, then the temperature is probably too low for them and they need to be wrapped in something warmer or more insulated.

What’s the best baby towel wrap to buy?

Top baby towel wrap

Premium Organic Baby Bath Towel and Washcloth

What you need to know: This ultra-soft towel wrap is highly absorbent, luxurious and large enough for bigger or older infants.

What you’ll love: It comes with a matching washcloth that’s perfect for bath time. The wrap is made with hypoallergenic, quick-drying materials that are gentle on a newborn’s sensitive skin. It also comes with an oversized hood that provides extra insulation and comfort.

What you should consider: It is machine washable but can get damaged if you don’t follow the directions on the tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby towel wrap for the money

Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Cotton Animal Face Hooded Towel

What you need to know: This one size fits all option comes in 80 different designs with matching animal-themed hoods.

What you’ll love: Made from 100% woven terry cotton, this towel wrap is durable, warm and soft enough for everyday use. It’s also extremely cute.

What you should consider: It could be thicker or softer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hooded Baby Towel Gray Elephant

What you need to know: This elephant-themed towel wrap is thick, durable and highly absorbent.

What you’ll love: Small and cozy, this cotton product features an adorable grey and yellow elephant design. It’s machine washable and safe for those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: The elephant hood takes longer to dry than the rest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.