Which motorcycle helmet is best?

When it comes to transportation, few methods are as enjoyable as a motorcycle. You can feel the speed and the freedom of movement in your bones, making it a more physical experience than driving a car ever could be.

But it’s also more dangerous. One wrong move without wearing the proper safety equipment can severely harm you, if not kill you outright. The most important piece of safety gear is the motorcycle helmet, the best of which is the Yema Helmet Modular Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet. It’s more adjustable than most, so you can be as comfortable as possible.

What to know before you buy a motorcycle helmet

Motorcycle helmet types

There are five types of motorcycle helmets.

Full-face helmets cover everything from beneath the chin and up. They offer the most protection but can limit your visibility.

helmets cover everything from beneath the chin and up. They offer the most protection but can limit your visibility. Open-face helmets cover the front of your head from the eyes and up and extend down the entire back of your head. What you lose in protection, you gain in visibility.

helmets cover the front of your head from the eyes and up and extend down the entire back of your head. What you lose in protection, you gain in visibility. Modular helmets are designed to switch between full-face and open-face configurations easily. These usually cost a little more because of the variability, so only grab one if you know you’ll switch between styles.

helmets are designed to switch between full-face and open-face configurations easily. These usually cost a little more because of the variability, so only grab one if you know you’ll switch between styles. Half-shell helmets only cover the top of your head, offering the minimum protection necessary to qualify as a motorcycle helmet. These are for expert riders who like to feel as unburdened as possible.

helmets only cover the top of your head, offering the minimum protection necessary to qualify as a motorcycle helmet. These are for expert riders who like to feel as unburdened as possible. Dual-sport helmets are a combination of on- and off-road helmet elements. Grab one if you do both styles and just want to keep track of one helmet.

Retention

Retention is what keeps your motorcycle helmet on in the event of a crash. This is usually a chin strap, though how the chin strap is secured varies. Regardless, ensure the retention system you use is both secure and comfortable.

What to look for in a quality motorcycle helmet

Material

Motorcycle helmets can be made from several materials, though the most common are polycarbonate, carbon fiber and fiberglass composite.

Polycarbonate helmets are the most affordable, plus they can flex slightly on impact.

helmets are the most affordable, plus they can flex slightly on impact. Carbon fiber helmets are more expensive, but they’re tough and light.

helmets are more expensive, but they’re tough and light. Fiberglass composite helmets are also expensive, but they provide the best possible protection.

Weight

If a motorcycle helmet is too light, it likely won’t withstand the intense forces of an accident. However, you’ll quickly find your head and neck exhausted if it’s too heavy.

A good weight to start is about 3 pounds, going up or down about a pound as needed. It’s not recommended to go below 1 pound as this weight is usually too flimsy to be effective.

How much you can expect to spend on a motorcycle helmet

Helmets that just get the job done typically cost $50-$100. For $100-$250, you can find mid-tier models with more features that are more comfortable. The best typically cost $250-$500.

Motorcycle helmet FAQ

How do I know if my helmet fits properly?

A. A motorcycle helmet fits properly when it’s snug around your face without feeling tight. The cheek pads should press lightly but not enough to feel pressure. There shouldn’t be any space between your temples and your forehead. Any face shield you use shouldn’t touch any part of your face, such as your nose or chin.

Most motorcycle helmet listings include a sizing chart that uses the circumference of the widest part of your head. Measure yours using a fabric tape measure and get the closest match you can, favoring a slightly tight fit over a slightly loose one.

What safety standards should I look for in a motorcycle helmet?

A. The simplest answer is to seek regulatory approval from one or two organizations. The most common regulatory approval comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Approval from the nonprofit group Snell Memorial Foundation is less common as it has higher safety standards than DOT.

What’s the best motorcycle helmet to buy?

Top motorcycle helmet

Yema Helmet Modular Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet

What you need to know: This helmet is all-around great thanks to its durability and safety features. The sleek look doesn’t hurt, either.

What you’ll love: It has detachable cheek cushions for comfort and easy cleaning. An aerodynamic design reduces drag and noise. The intake and exhaust vents are fully adjustable. It has a clear outer shield and an inner smoked lens. It comes in five sizes and in two colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers found that the sizes ran small. Others wished the noise reduction were better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top motorcycle helmet for the money

Vega Helmets Warrior Motorcycle Helmet

What you need to know: This minimalist motorcycle helmet still has the protection you need to ride safely.

What you’ll love: It has a dial for tweaking the fit and a quick-release strap so you can pop it off without a struggle. A small sun shield protects the eyes. It comes in six sizes and in nine designs with a mix of matte and gloss finishes.

What you should consider: The lack of full-face protection means portions of your face are exposed to bugs splattering at best or damage in an accident at worst.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FreedConn Bluetooth Full-Face Motorcycle Helmet

What you need to know: The major draw of this helmet is the Bluetooth integration so you can safely listen to your favorites on the road.

What you’ll love: The Bluetooth connection allows up to three pairings at once so you and your crew can be in sync. Two of the three connected people can also use the connection to talk to each other, intercom style. The battery takes 2 to 3 hours to charge and lasts for up to 10 hours.

What you should consider: It’s expensive. The Bluetooth connection has a range of roughly 1,600 feet. Some purchasers reported the audio getting distorted at high volumes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.