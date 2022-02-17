Washers & Dryers

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Greensboro News
Winston-Salem News
High Point News
Piedmont Triad News
North Carolina News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
In Black and White
Buckley Report
Newsmakers
Border Report
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
NC General Assembly approves new congressional map. Now we wait for the courts’ OK
Video
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19
Biden to address Russia- Ukraine tensions
‘Stranger Things’ creators hint at possible spinoff projects ‘within the world’ of the Netflix show
COVID-19
How to get vaccinated
Booster shots
COVID-19 vaccine cards
Community spread by county
Project 2021
Top Stories
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Guilford County drops mask mandate
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Roy Cooper says schools, local governments should end mask mandates
Video
Guilford County Schools to consider revising mask policy as more NC schools shed hard-line mandates
Video
‘It’s time to take focus off masks in schools,’ NC Gov. Roy Cooper says
Video
Winston-Salem mayor announces end to city-wide mask mandate
Weather
Daily Forecast
FOX8 Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Zoo Filez
Destination Vacation
Educator of the Week
Top Stories
You can meet America’s trippiest toad at the North Carolina Zoo
Video
Top Stories
Paul McCartney coming to Truist Field in Winston-Salem
Video
Top Stories
A&T students donate hundreds of books to Greensboro elementary schoolers
Video
Mother humpback whale with baby nearby freed from fishing gear off Maui
Video
Turrentine Middle School students are learning to be the ‘I’ in ‘kind’
Video
‘I’m just a country boy and I’ve never won anything like this’; Reidsville man scores $1 million prize
Investigations
Davidson County Plane Crash
North Carolina Redistricting
Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
Pine Ridge Nursing Home
Project Thunderbird
True Crime NC
Caitlin Can’t Remember
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
NC General Assembly approves new congressional map. Now we wait for the courts’ OK
Video
Top Stories
‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Davidson County neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85
Video
Crews haul plane wreckage away from scene of fatal crash on I-85 in Davidson County
Video
NC redistricting special masters have Greensboro flavor
Video
What we know about the fatal plane crash in Davidson County so far — and what happens next
Video
Sports
Daytona 500
China 2022
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
ACC Football
ACC Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
Super Bowl
Indy 500
Wyndham Championship
Masters Tournament
Top Stories
Cowboys pay four cheerleaders $2.4 million settlement after voyeurism allegations: report
Top Stories
Greensboro native, former AG Loretta Lynch hired by NFL
Video
Tubby Smith stepping down as HPU’s men’s basketball coach, son G.G. taking over
Countdown to Daytona: NASCAR drivers preparing for sold-out Daytona 500
Video
Ty Dillon races into the Daytona 500 carrying Lee Petty’s number; ‘I hope to bring honor to his name’
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Local Election HQ
Jobs
On Your Side
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
FOX8 Foodie
Forever Family
Small Business Spotlight
Project Pet
Community Foundation
Made in NC
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Couple put their heart into downtown Burlington
Video
A&T students donate hundreds of books to Greensboro elementary schoolers
Video
Robots are rolling through A&T bringing food to students
Video
‘It’s an escape’: Asheboro man finds meaning in music
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
FOX8 News Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
Washers & Dryers
Portable washing machines make small living spaces more manageable
Latest video
New congressional maps
Video
'This Can’t be Legal:' Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in a home kitchen
Video
Child care hits record highs, outpacing inflation | Morning in America
Video
Police arresting Hertz customers for 'stolen' cars | Morning in America
Video
Cross-county rolling shootout ends in downtown Raleigh, authorities say
Video
Meet a huge, unique toad at the North Carolina Zoo!
Video
More News
Must-See Stories
‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Davidson County neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85
Video
Graham woman claims $532,234 Cash 5 jackpot days before ticket expires; ‘last place I would have looked’
6 charged after missing man found dead in Greensboro on Randleman Road
Video
What we know about the fatal plane crash in Davidson County so far — and what happens next
Video
Gov. Roy Cooper says schools, local governments should end mask mandates
Video
You can meet America’s trippiest toad at the North Carolina Zoo
Video
MOST POPULAR
Kim Potter sentenced in death of Daunte Wright
Guilford County drops mask mandate
Video
'Beloved' Taco Bell dessert returns in some markets
Paul McCartney coming to Truist Field in Winston-Salem
Video
6 charged after missing man found dead in Greensboro on Randleman Road
Video
Former NC officer resentenced to 3 years for slamming handcuffed woman to the ground in 2013
Video
Guilford County Schools will be on 2-hour delay tomorrow
You can meet America’s trippiest toad at the North Carolina Zoo
Video
What we know about the fatal plane crash in Davidson County so far — and what happens next
Video
Graham woman claims $532,234 Cash 5 jackpot days before ticket expires; ‘last place I would have looked’