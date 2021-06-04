For additional sun protection, look for a maternity swimsuit with an ultraviolet protection factor rating. A maternity swimsuit with UPF 50+ blocks approximately 98% of all UVA and UVB rays.

The best maternity swimsuits in 2021

While basic maternity swimsuits used to be commonplace, now you can find designs and styles to fit and flatter your growing bump for every trimester. With summer here, you’ll want to start shopping so you can enjoy every last bit of warm weather.

The Tempotrek One-Piece Tie Front Maternity Swimsuit accommodates any size baby bump thanks to its adjustable side tie, making it an excellent choice. Regardless of your preferred fit, design or style, you’ll be able to find the best maternity swimsuit to fit your lifestyle.

What to know before you buy a maternity swimsuit

Here are a few considerations before purchasing a maternity swimsuit:

Maternity swimsuit fit

It’s a little confusing trying to figure out your maternity size for the first time. For the most part, maternity swimsuits follow your pre-pregnancy size while leaving a little more room in the stomach area for a growing belly. You can also check a brand’s size guide before buying to be safe.

Other than ensuring there’s ample room in the stomach area, there’s no way to know if a swimsuit will fit throughout your entire pregnancy. Ruching, side ties and adjustable straps are great features to ensure your swimsuit fits as long as possible.

Maternity swimsuit styles

One-piece maternity swimsuits offer the most coverage and support for a growing belly. Because it’s one continuous piece, you’re more likely to outgrow a one-piece than other styles.

maternity swimsuits offer the most coverage and support for a growing belly. Because it’s one continuous piece, you’re more likely to outgrow a one-piece than other styles. High-waisted maternity swimsuits are a great compromise between a one-piece and a two-piece. The belly-hugging bottoms usually offer much-needed support and provide a little coverage. Depending on the styles of the bottoms, these do allow a little space for growth.

maternity swimsuits are a great compromise between a one-piece and a two-piece. The belly-hugging bottoms usually offer much-needed support and provide a little coverage. Depending on the styles of the bottoms, these do allow a little space for growth. Tankini maternity swimsuits could probably last your whole pregnancy if they have adjustable straps or tie bottoms. They usually offer the same amount of coverage as a one-piece, depending on how long the top is.

maternity swimsuits could probably last your whole pregnancy if they have adjustable straps or tie bottoms. They usually offer the same amount of coverage as a one-piece, depending on how long the top is. Bikini maternity swimsuits are best for those who don’t want any fabric on their belly. They don’t offer a lot of support. They also allow for some growth.

What to look for in a quality maternity swimsuit

There are few features to look for in a maternity swimsuit.

Support

One of the features to look for in a maternity swimsuit that differs from your regular swimsuit is support. Carrying a baby is work and puts pressure on your back. Having supportive one-piece or belly-hugging bottoms can give you just enough support to feel comfortable. Along with your belly, bust sizes also tend to grow and get heavier. Looking for a maternity swimsuit with a built-in shelf-bra or thick straps can offer just the right amount of support.

Ease of use

It may seem weird to think about how easy or low maintenance a swimsuit is, but you’ll be surprised how a few features in your maternity swimsuit can make your life harder or easier.

Being able to machine-wash your maternity swimsuits saves you a ton of time hand washing and line drying.

Padded cups can be great for some and a nuisance to others, especially when they get folded over with no way to straighten them out. Removable pads give you the flexibility to decide whether you want to wear them or not and allows you to fix a folded pad quickly.

Adjustable straps are a must on a maternity swimsuit. You don’t know what areas will be growing and by how much. Adjustable straps allow you to find the perfect fit every time you put on your swimsuit.

How much you can expect to spend on a maternity swimsuit

Depending on brand and fabric, maternity swimsuits can cost between $20-$60.

Maternity swimsuit FAQ

Can I wear a regular swimsuit while pregnant?

A. While you can wear any swimsuit you want while pregnant, many women find their regular swimsuit doesn’t accommodate their growing belly. If it’s still comfortable, wearing a swimsuit you already own is a great way to save money.

Do I need a swimsuit to cover and support my belly while pregnant?

A. No, you don’t need to cover or support your belly while wearing a swimsuit, especially in the earlier months. However, you might appreciate extra support in the later months.

What’s the best maternity swimsuit to buy?

Top maternity swimsuit

Tempotrek One-Piece Tie Front Maternity Swimsuit

What you need to know: This comfortable one-piece swimsuit features an adjustable tie on the side to accommodate a growing belly.

What you’ll love: The ruched side and adjustable tie allow this swimsuit to last an entire pregnancy as your body changes. Find your perfect fit with the removable padded cups. It comes in 15 designs and sizes up to XXL.

What you should consider: There are some reports that you can see the lining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top maternity swimsuit for the money

Bhome Two-Piece High Waisted Maternity Swimsuit

What you need to know: This two-piece maternity swimsuit offers support while remaining fashionable.

What you’ll love: The high-waisted bottoms feel supportive on a growing belly. It comes with ruched sides to accommodate a growing belly and removable padded cups.

What you should consider: The sizing runs a little small, especially the top.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MIYang Halter Neck Maternity Tankini Swimsuit

What you need to know: This tankini offers the coverage of a one-piece while keeping the versatility of a two-piece.

What you’ll love: It has adjustable side ties on the bottoms that allow it to be worn for longer, it comes in sizes small to XXL and the top is long enough to cover a growing belly.

What you should consider: Some users think the bottoms are too cheeky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

