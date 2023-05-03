Star Wars fans have stayed true for nearly half a century

Reportedly, even George Lucas didn’t believe in the original Star Wars movie. There weren’t any sequels planned when the first film was released. It was a science-fiction movie that had a limited fan base. Lucas allegedly predicted it was going to be popular for a couple of weekends, but then die a quick death after the target audience had watched it. No one expected that nearly half a century later there would be new films and series announced and launched every year. And no one thought Star Wars would get its own day. Yet here we are, once again celebrating May the 4th.

10 ways to celebrate Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day is a little like eating a peanut butter-filled chocolate cup — there’s really no wrong way to do it. However, if you need some help brainstorming, here are a few things you can do:

Turn on Disney+ and watch your favorite film, series or episode.

Have a Star Wars-themed party where guests must dress up.

Go to or host a Star Wars trivia event or party.

Write or illustrate some fan fiction.

Listen to your favorite Star Wars soundtracks.

Treat yourself to some of those Star Wars toys and collectibles you’ve had your eye on.

Google “Star Wars events near me” and make plans or go on an adventure.

Take the day off and read a Star Wars book or a few comic books.

Finish building that Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon kit — it’s only got 7,541 pieces.

Have a Star Wars gift exchange.

Best Star Wars gifts for May the 4th

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu RC

With this remote-controlled plush toy, you can play games and interact with Grogu in ways you never imagined. Play hide-and-seek, let your sidekick follow you around, practice using the force together and more.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper Voice-Changer Helmet

This is the ultimate role-play headgear for stormtrooper fans. It fits over your head and features a push-button activator that distorts your voice so you sound like the real thing. The detail on this helmet makes it collector-grade quality.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Star Wars: Star Wars – Training Luke with Yoda

Funko Pop toys are stylized versions of your favorite characters. This offering is a 3.75-inch tall vinyl figure that features Luke training with Yoda.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker

Clever ideas make people happy. This innovative appliance looks just like R2-D2, only it’s a popcorn popper. It works its magic using hot air, so the snack is healthier. The included measuring cup prevents overfilling. When it’s time to serve, the droid’s head pops off, making a convenient bowl.

Sold by Amazon

“Star Wars Character Encyclopedia”

How much do you know about your favorite Star Wars character? Never enough. This updated edition is the definitive guide to the Star Wars character universe. It features over 275 entries that provide information such as how tall Grogu is and where Padme Amidala is from. Use this book to help ensure first place in the next Star Wars trivia contest you enter.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

If you seek the ultimate Lego building challenge, look no further. This is it. This model has over 7,500 pieces, making it the largest Millennium Falcon kit to date. Take a few well-earned days off of work to build this impressive ship. It’s remarkably detailed and comes with two crews of mini-figures.

Sold by Amazon

Star Wars Slippers

Even a super fan will gasp when they see these slippers. You get a choice of Chewbacca Brown, Darth Vader Black, Boba Fett Green, Yoda Green, Storm Trooper White and others. The plush construction gives these slippers all-day comfort.

Sold by Amazon

Other Star Wars-themed gifts worth checking out

You can care for and raise your own droid with this R2-D2 Tamagotchi.

Kids (and adults) will love this interactive L0-LA59 toy with its moveable parts, lights and sounds.

With this Star Wars Villainous game, you can see what it’s like on the Dark Side when you play as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, General Grievous, Asajj Ventress or Moff Gideon.

These light-up lightsaber chopsticks will make every meal a little more fun.

You don’t have to wait for Halloween to dress up with this adult Rey cosplay costume.

