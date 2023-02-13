Which Valentine’s Day decor is best?

Decorating for Valentine’s Day might not be as popular as Christmas or Halloween, but plenty of people enjoy holidays so much that they like to decorate for each one. Like other holidays, there are plenty of decorations to choose from to turn your space into a Valentine’s Day haven. After all, who says Christmas and Halloween get to have all the fun?

In your search for Valentine’s Day decor, this casual-looking Cheerin Love Sign Decoration can add a subtle touch of love to your living space, while its thoughtful presentation means it’ll stand out.

What to know before you buy Valentine’s Day decor

Decor style and type

Valentine’s Day decorations come in all different forms. They can be centerpieces, banners, furniture or candles. Take the time to think about the type of decorations you want to achieve the ultimate Valentine’s Day feeling.

Functionality

Consider whether you want Valentine’s Day decorations that are functional and usable or simply for show. While centerpieces and banners are fun, they aren’t exactly functional. Items like drinkware, pillowcases and blankets are more multifunctional. They’re decorative while also holding liquid, protecting your pillows and keeping you warm. Consider mixing in decorations from both categories — some can be simply for the show, while others can be put to good use.

Size

A home is never too small or too big to hold the excitement of Valentine’s Day. If you have limited space, door decorations are perfect. They’re out of the way but still show off your love for the holiday. Flowers, candles and wall art are also smaller items that can fit in any space to bring Valentine’s Day to life in your home.

What to look for in quality Valentine’s Day decor

Material

When shopping for decorations for your home, keep an eye out for quality materials. Just because it’s a seasonal item doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be well-made and display craftsmanship. This, of course, depends on your budget and whether you plan on tossing the decoration after the holiday, taking it out for next year or keeping it out year-round.

Design and color

Valentine’s Day colors tend to be quite traditional — think reds, whites and pinks in all their various hues. The good news is that you don’t have to box yourself in with traditional colors. Try mixing in your own favorites to make your space pop. The most subtle change can make all the difference.

Versatility

Some Valentine’s Day decor can be used year-round. A tablecloth, for instance, always has a place in a home, even if there are hearts and “I love yous” scribbled throughout. Bigger, bolder and louder decorations, such as lawn decorations, are usually tucked away once the holiday ends. Versatile items tend to stretch your dollar a bit further, however.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s Day decor

Considering that Valentine’s Day decor is available in an array of shapes and sizes, the cost varies. Handmade items are usually more expensive. You can find most Valentine’s Day decor items for anywhere from a few dollars to a little over $100.

Valentine’s Day decor FAQ

Is there such a thing as too much Valentine’s Day decor?

A. How much you choose to decorate is up to you. However, if you prefer to keep your space as tasteful as possible, it isn’t necessary to decorate every room. Subtle decor items like coffee mugs, small artwork, a door wreath, an accent pillow and a picture frame add a touch of Valentine’s Day cheer without being too over the top.

When can I begin decorating for Valentine’s Day?

A. Unlike Christmas, deciding when is the perfect time to begin decorating for Valentine’s Day can be tricky. Use your best judgment and consider that the holiday is in mid-February. The sooner you get started, the better decor items you’ll find. Most stores begin putting out Valentine’s Day decor at the start of the year.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day decor to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day decor

Cheerin Love Sign Decoration

What you need to know: This “love” sign is perfect for Valentine’s Day but subtle enough to be displayed all year.

What you’ll love: The sign lights up with the help of 2 AAA batteries. It measures approximately 12 inches long and 4 inches high. It can stand independently or be hung on a wall.

What you should consider: The batteries aren’t included, so make sure to buy some to avoid disappointment on the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day decor for the money

CNVoila Valentine’s Day Burlap Banner

What you need to know: Made of 100% jute burlap, this banner is reusable and will grab your loved one’s attention.

What you’ll love: The banner can be used indoors or outdoors. It comes with traditional Valentine’s Day colors of red, pink and white. The banner looks stunning showcased in any room and can be folded easily for storage once the holiday ends.

What you should consider: It’s a seasonal decoration that some will take down once Valentine’s Day ends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

East Urban Home Rainbow Heart by Maggie Olsen

What you need to know: You can hang this canvas as Valentine’s Day decoration; it also looks great year-round.

What you’ll love: It’s printed on quality cotton canvas using fade-resistant archival inks. It’s available in a choice of eight sizes.

What you should consider: Though it’s sure to be something you reuse in years to come or display all year, it is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

