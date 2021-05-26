15 best cheap summer dresses

Every item is different, so make sure to double-check care instructions before throwing anything in the washer or dryer.

Cheap summer dresses

If you’re looking to freshen up your wardrobe this summer without breaking the bank, you’re in luck. We live in a golden age of online shopping and with that comes more variety than ever in terms of styles, sizes and pricing. Whether you’re looking for something comfortable for all-day wear or fun for a night out, there’s something for everyone.

Cheap summer dresses for outings

AUSELILY Women’s Short Sleeve Pleated Loose Swing Casual Dress

What you need to know: A pleated rayon/spandex dress with a scoop neckline that fits pretty true to size.

What you’ll love: It has pockets, and the fabric is very soft with some stretch to it. The shape flatters most figures. The dress comes in different colors and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

What you should consider: The lighter-colored dresses can be a little see-through and might require a slip underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Swing Dress

What you need to know: This rayon/elastane scoop neck tank dress is a perfect essential piece for any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This dress is comfortable, loose-fitting and lightweight. Plus, it comes available in ten fun colors and prints,

What you should consider: The fit runs big, and the lighter colors can be a little see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zyyfly Women’s Strapless Floral Bohemian Casual Mini Beach Dress Cover-ups Dress

What you need to know: A stretchy, strapless summer dress with elastic bust and tunic waist.

What you’ll love: Perfect as a summer dress or beach cover-up. It’s airy and lightweight for those hot days.

What you should consider: This item is hand wash only and runs a little on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ACEVOG Women’s Adjustable Strappy Summer Beach Dress

What you need to know: A soft polyester/spandex swing dress that hangs just above the knee and has skinny, adjustable shoulder straps.

What you’ll love: Available in 29 different patterns and colors. It’s also comfortable and easy to clean.

What you should consider: One should take into account that it does run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Nemidor Women’s Chevron Print Summer Short Sleeve Plus-Size Casual Maxi Dress

What you need to know: A short sleeve plus-size 100% polyester two-print maxi dress with a scoop neckline.

What you’ll love: Very soft and stretchy, plus it’s available in 20 different patterns and prints.

What you should consider: It might be a little long on shorter women.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cheap summer dresses for work

KILIG Women’s Casual Dress V Neck A Line Cap Sleeveless Summer Wrap Midi Dress

What you need to know: A cotton blend faux wrap dress that is elegant and versatile.

What you’ll love: Comfortable with a secure bust that’s also convenient for women who are nursing. It fits true to size and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Plus, this dress manages to flatter tall, short and curvy women.

What you should consider: Some floral prints have pockets, but solid color dresses do not. It might require an undershirt, depending on your neckline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Allegra K Women’s Cotton Casual Ruffled Shirt Dress with Belt

What you need to know: A lightweight 100% cotton V-neck dress with collar.

What you’ll love: Comfortable and formal yet breezy. It hangs about knee-length and is available in four pastel colors.

What you should consider: Wrinkles quickly, so it might need to be ironed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hanna Nikole Women’s Plus-Size Pencil Knee Dress

What you need to know: A fitted polyester/spandex plus-size dress with short sleeves and a high neckline.

What you’ll love: Elegant and professional with a bit of flair in the front. The fabric is non-wrinkle, and there is a concealed zipper in the back.

What you should consider: Only available in black and dark blue.

Where to buy: Sold Amazon

FORTRIC Women Sleeveless Fishtail Floral Summer Dress

What you need to know: A calf-length floral polyester/spandex sleeveless dress with fishtail hem.

What you’ll love: Here, we have something stylish, fun and functional that works for special occasions. It also comes available in eight colorful floral prints.

What you should consider: Material is on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kate Kasin Lace Halter Sleeveless A-Line Keyhole Wedding Party Formal Dress

What you need to know: A lace floral dress in purple with a keyhole design and flared at the bottom.

What you’ll love: It’s elegant and flattering, particularly for a larger bust size and runs true to size.

What you should consider: It will not hold up well if you put it in the washing machine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cheap summer dresses for parties

Zalalus Women’s Spaghetti Straps V Neck Bodycon Party Dress

What you need to know: An above-the-knee and form-fitting cotton/polyester/spandex blend for a night on the town.

What you’ll love: Flattering for various body types, this one comes in several colors.

What you should consider: It does run a little small in the chest and is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wellwits Women’s Tie Neck Pocket Vintage Button Down Shirt Dress

What you need to know: A cotton/spandex retro-inspired dress with a high neckline, longbow and a full skirt that buttons down.

What you’ll love: There’s a 1950s look to this one, and it comes available in five different colors. It also comes in plus sizes.

What you should consider: The arms can be a little tight, so you might want to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LIYOHON Women’s Summer Maxi Dress Boho Tank Dress

What you need to know: A sleeveless polyester/spandex maxi dress with a scoop neckline.

What you’ll love: Soft and stretchy, this dress is true to size and perfect airy for summer days. It comes in a few different colors.

What you should consider: It might be considered on the shorter side, as far as maxi dresses go.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

R.Vivimos Women’s Summer Short Sleeve Crushed Velvet Mini Short Dresses

What you need to know: A fitted, crushed velvet and polyester dress with a high neckline and short sleeves. It hangs above the knee.

What you’ll love: Crushed velvet adds a little nightclub glam available in 10 pastel and jewel tones. It also manages to be the most affordable dress on this list.

What you should consider: It does run pretty small, and you might want to wear leggings under the dress as it is so short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Milumia Women’s Plus-Size V-Neck Wrap Asymmetrical Ruched Party Dress

What you need to know: A polyester/spandex faux wrap dress with spaghetti straps.

What you’ll love: This is a plus-size black dress that is comfortable and flattering to your curves.

What you should consider: Note that it is a little on the short side if you’re taller. Don’t tumble dry this dress.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

