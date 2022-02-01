Best nightgown and robe set

Add a touch of luxury to your sleep with a satin robe and nightgown set that’s lightweight, non-clingy and comfortable enough for all-night use.

Which nightgown and robe set is best?

A nightgown and robe set is the perfect combination of luxury, relaxation and comfort. On their own, nightgowns are typically made for sleeping. But with a robe, you can wear yours around the house or to bed without feeling restricted. If you’re looking for a high-quality set versatile enough for lounging around or sleeping, the Metropolitan Nightgown Robe Set is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a nightgown and robe set

When to wear it

A nightgown is the ideal garment for bed, especially if you don’t like the feeling of pajama pants and shirts when you sleep. Nightgowns are soft and lightweight enough to provide comfort and a level of support during the night without being restrictive. Most are loose-fitting and non-clingy, so they’re also good for those who move around a lot while they sleep.

The downside with a nightgown is that, on its own, it’s not always appropriate to wear it around the house if others are at home. This is particularly true with sheer or shorter garments. That’s where a robe can help. With a robe, you get an extra layer that lets you wear the nightgown outside the bedroom without discomfort.

Some nightgown and robe sets are thicker, longer and more modest than others. These often have a more casual aesthetic and are warmer than their lightweight counterparts.

Temperature regulation

On warm or hot nights, a nightgown alone is often sufficient to keep you cool and comfortable. The thinner, looser fabric allows for more airflow than you’d get with traditional pajamas. This also helps prevent you from sweating under the arms, behind the legs and around the chest during the night.

If the temperature is on the chillier side, a robe can add additional warmth without being too heavy or confining. And since the robe is a separate piece, it’s easy to remove it or put it on during the night as needed.

Material

When they’re part of a set, most nightgowns and robes are made from the same materials. Common options include nylon, silk, cotton and satin.

Generally, cotton is the best at keeping the temperature constant while you sleep. Cotton’s downside is that it’s absorbent to the point that, if you sweat while wearing it, the moisture will build up. If this is an issue, consider silk or nylon instead. Both are moisture-wicking, lightweight and comfortable.

The best nightwear is also durable, wrinkle-resistant and breathable. Certain types of cotton, as well as satin, silk and nylon, are all good options. Depending on how it’s constructed, nylon can also be breathable.

If you’re looking for something warm, polyester and polyester-cotton blends are good choices. These fabrics are less expensive than silk or satin, too, which makes them ideal for those on a budget.

What to look for in a quality nightgown and robe set

Length

Nightgowns and robes vary in length, but most fall somewhere around the knees. More traditional nightgowns reach all the way down to the calves or ankles, while shorter styles stop a few inches above the knees. In most cases, the robe is a few inches longer than the nightgown.

Longer garments provide more coverage than shorter ones, which makes them better for interacting with others or relaxing before bed. The longer the robe, the easier it is to regulate your temperature as well.

Neckline

While most robes are left loose and open, nightgowns come in a variety of necklines. These include:

V-neck: a plunging neckline that accentuates the neck and draws the eye

a plunging neckline that accentuates the neck and draws the eye U-neck: curved neckline that boasts a more casual, modest look

curved neckline that boasts a more casual, modest look Spaghetti strap: instead of a defined neckline, very thin straps hold the dress up at the shoulders

instead of a defined neckline, very thin straps hold the dress up at the shoulders Scoop: similar to the U-neck but with a much deeper curve

similar to the U-neck but with a much deeper curve Turtleneck: high collar that’s either loose-fitting or close-fitting up around the neck

Sleeves

Nightgowns can have full or quarter-length sleeves, or they can have no sleeves at all. Some have thin straps instead. Depending on the garment, the sleeves will be either loose and flowy or conform to the wearer’s arm.

Style and design features

Nightgowns and robes come in a wide variety of styles, including:

Slips: a sheer, narrowly fitted undergarment with thin straps

a sheer, narrowly fitted undergarment with thin straps Nightshirt: longer than a standard shirt, usually reaching around the knees

longer than a standard shirt, usually reaching around the knees Babydoll or negligee: sleeveless, loose-fitting garment with a short hemline and defined shape

sleeveless, loose-fitting garment with a short hemline and defined shape Blouse: short-sleeved nightwear that reaches past the knees and provides full or nearly full coverage

short-sleeved nightwear that reaches past the knees and provides full or nearly full coverage Quilted: long-sleeved, full-length nightgown for chilly evenings

Some nightgowns have buttons running down the front. Others have lace trim along the neck, cuffs and hemline. Some have a slit in the side.

Color

When they’re part of a set, the robe and nightgown will typically complement each other in color and pattern. Some come in light, solid colors such as white or tan, while others come in dark, solid colors such as blue, red or black. Certain sets have a distinct pattern such as plaid, polka dots or stripes.

Belt

While not all robes feature a belt, most of them do. The belt is either sewn into the robe or detachable. In some cases, it’s there for aesthetic purposes. But most belts are there to close and tighten the robe.

How much you can expect to spend on a nightgown and robe set

Most sets cost $20-$50.

Nightgown and robe set FAQ

What accessories should I get?

A. Pair your nightgown and robe with comfortable socks or slippers. For overnight use, add a gel sleeping mask.

Are there nightgowns for men?

A. Although they’re often referred to as nightshirts, there are nightgowns designed for men as well as women. These are usually lightweight and fall around the knees.

What are the best nightgown and robe sets to buy?

Top nightgown and robe set

Metropolitan Nightgown Robe Set

What you need to know: This cotton set is durable, casual and ultra-soft for a comfortable night’s sleep.

What you’ll love: Great for relaxing before and in bed, this set comes in three distinct patterns: rose bouquet, jaguar print and Damask stripes. The robe features a drawstring closure for the perfect fit. This is a great option for chilly or more temperate nights.

What you should consider: The nightgown has a more minimalistic pattern than the robe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top nightgown and robe set for money

Casual Nights Sleepwear 2 Piece Nightgown and Robe Set

What you need to know: Available in polka dot and floral patterns, this set is cute, comfortable and perfect for any occasion.

What you’ll love: Made with cotton and polyester, this set is durable and soft. The robe comes with a removable belt and side seam pockets. As a set, these garments have a kimono-inspired design.

What you should consider: The material of the gown is a little sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ekouaer Satin Robe Set 2 Piece Sexy Nightgown Robes Set

What you need to know: Made from lightweight, non-clingy satin, both gown and robe in this set are sensual and form flattering.

What you’ll love: The gown has spaghetti straps, a low backside and lace at the neckline. The robe has an internal tie closure and complements the gown well. This set is available in nine colors, including dark green, pink and wine red.

What you should consider: The nightgown is on the shorter side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.