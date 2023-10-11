BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale

The Prime Big Deal Days fall sale event is here. You can shop all kinds of deep discounts on some of the most popular products on Amazon ahead of the holidays.

Savvy shoppers can score great prices on bestsellers and trending products, including popular electronics like Apple products.

October Prime Day: Here are the best deals

Prime Day bestsellers are discounted now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds 24% OFF

The latest Apple AirPods have noise canceling with adaptive transparency, plus a charging case with MagSafe capabilities, so you can charge it with Apple’s Lightning cable or a USB-C or on a wireless charger. They’re Bluetooth-enabled, so you can listen on any device completely wirelessly.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer 25% OFF

Dyson is one of the most trusted names in hair care, and for good reason. The Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered for fast drying and precision styling, but without exposing hair to extreme heat damage, like so many other hair dryers do.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum 42% OFF

The iRobot Roomba i4 is one of the most advanced robot vacuums on the market, with smart room mapping and home assistant integrations. It’s also self-emptying and can go up to 60 days before its base needs to be emptied, making it truly a hands-off way to manage dust and pet hair.

Levoit Air Purifier 19% OFF

This air purifier has a compact design and offers effective purification with a 1,095-square-foot coverage zone. It has a three-in-one filtration system for effectively getting rid of pollen, dust and smoke, and QuietKEAP Technology minimizes noise levels and allows it to run with a sound output of 24 decibels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 34% OFF

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an excellent budget tablet with a crisp 10.4-inch display, a lightweight build and 64 gigabytes of built-in storage. It’s great for school or office work, streaming HD TV shows and movies, playing games and reading ebooks.

Bose Soundlink Flex Bluetooth Speaker 20% OFF

This Bluetooth speaker delivers impressive audio quality for its size and offers a balanced sound profile, making it suitable for most music genres. It boasts Position Qtechnology that automatically detects the speaker’s position for optimal sound output, and it has an IP67 protection rating, meaning it’s safe to use around water.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 29% OFF

These noise-canceling earbuds are excellent for drowning out external noise and have simple touch controls for managing phone calls and music playback. The battery lasts for up to 6 hours on a full charge, and the Bluetooth connection is stable with a range of up to 30 feet.

Trending products on sale on Big Deal Days

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside

Bitzee is already the must-have toy for this holiday season. This holographic virtual pet is interactive and fun for kids, who must care for it and raise it to Super Bitzee status to unlock outfits, games and other features. Each Bitzee features 15 unique pets for kids to unlock.

Furby

Furby is back but with a modern update since the ’90s. Don’t worry, though — this fun pet still dances, sings and interacts with its human friends. You can even still teach your Furby tricks!

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Dreaming of nights out in a hot tub but lacking the space? This portable, inflatable version from Coleman seats up to four people with a heated water system and 140 bubbling jets. It’s easy to set up and constructed from strong, durable PVC material.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw 13% OFF

Stanley Tumblers still aren’t going out of style. Now’s your chance to get one at a great price because Amazon has tons of colors on sale. The double insulation keeps drinks cold for hours, and leakproof lids make them great to take on the go.

