Which dog food is better: Blue Buffalo or Purina Pro Plan?

Your dog’s diet makes a huge impact on their health and well-being, so choosing the right dog food is important. If you’re stuck between Blue Buffalo dog food and Purina Pro Plan dog food, you might be wondering which is the best option.

As with most things in life, there isn’t a simple answer, so you’ll have to delve deeper and examine the pros and cons. Also, remember that all dogs are different, so the best food for one dog isn’t always the best for another.

Blue Buffalo dog food

Blue Buffalo dog food is touted as a healthy and holistic brand. It contains high-quality ingredients without unnecessary additives. Complete and balanced, it contains all the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that your dog needs to stay healthy. It’s made in the USA, though from globally sourced ingredients.

You can buy both wet and dry dog food from Blue Buffalo, as well as dog treats. Bags of dry food cost roughly $15-$75, depending on the size and variety, while wet food costs roughly $2-$3 a can.

Blue Buffalo dog food pros

Blue Buffalo dog food lists meat as the first ingredient, plus it often includes healthy whole grains and vegetables.

It doesn’t contain any artificial flavors or preservatives and stays away from poultry by-product meal, corn, soy and other filler ingredients.

You can choose from a range of varieties, including senior dog foods, small breed dog foods and limited ingredient dog foods for dogs with food allergies or sensitivities.

Most dogs find Blue Buffalo foods palatable and you can select from a wide range of formulas or flavors to appeal to picky eaters.

Blue Buffalo dog food cons

The company sells a range of grain -free dog food, but studies suggest a link between grain-free diets and canine heart disease, so you should avoid them unless your dog has a legitimate grain allergy, which is extremely rare.

Blue Buffalo has had five dog food recalls, but only three posed a serious risk.

It doesn’t offer quite as many specialist options as Purina Pro Plan, such as high-performance and sensitive skin formulas.

Best Blue Buffalo dog food

Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Dog Food

An excellent choice for active dogs, this food is high in protein to give them the energy they need to keep going. Pick one of the versions with healthy whole grains as grain-free formulas may be detrimental to heart health.

Sold by Amazon

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Dry Dog Food

The perfect kibble for an average dog, you can choose from several formulas to best suit your dog. Options include small bite for dogs who like smaller pieces of kibble and healthy weight for dogs who need to lose eight or who gain weight easily.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Wet Dog Food

This tasty wet food can be fed alone or mixed with kibble. Meat is the first ingredient and it also contains a blend of nutrient-rich veggies.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Purina Pro Plan dog food

Purina Pro Plan dog food is just one kind of dog food from Purina. It’s Purina’s high-end offering, containing better quality ingredients than its other foods. For the most part, it contains quality ingredients, though it does contain some fillers and by-products in some of its lines.

Buyers can choose from a range of formulas, some that suit most dogs and others tailored to need specific needs. It’s at a similar price point to Blue Buffalo, with bags of dry food priced from $15-$70 and cans of wet food around $1.50-$3 each.

Purina Pro Plan dog food pros

All Purina Pro Plan dry foods and most wet foods contain heart-healthy whole grains.

This food is made at a facility in the USA, though with ingredients sourced from around the globe.

There’s only been one recall of Purina Pro Plan food, which suggests the company’s quality control is good.

You can choose from a wide range of formulas to suit your dog, including small breed, large breed and performance.

Purina Pro Plan dog food cons

Some formulas contain questionable ingredients, such as poultry by-product meal.

You’re more likely to find fillers, such as corn gluten meal, in Purina Pro Plan foods compared to Blue Buffalo.

Purina is owned by Nestle, a company known for unethical practices and which some buyers prefer to avoid.

Best Purina Pro Plan dog food

Purina Pro Plan Complete Essentials Dry Dog Food

A solid all-rounder of a dry food that suits most adult dogs. It has a chicken and rice flavor and comes in a range of bag sizes.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach Dry Dog Food

This carefully formulated food is made using easily digestible ingredients and excludes common allergens, making it perfect for dogs with sensitive skin or stomachs. It contains a prebiotic formula to help digestion.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Purina Pro Plan Sport Wet Dog Food

Due to its high protein content, this wet food is suitable for very active dogs and working dogs. It also supports hydration, which is important for dogs who are always on the go.

Sold by PetSmart and Chewy

Should you get Blue Buffalo dog food or Purina Pro Plan dog food?

There’s no clear winner between Blue Buffalo and Purina Pro Plan. Blue Buffalo has more consistently high-quality ingredients, but Purina Pro Plan only contains a small handful of questionable ingredients and not in all its formulas.

Purina has a slightly wider range of options tailored to the specific needs of dogs, but then again, most dogs are fine with a standard adult dog food — plus Blue Buffalo some tailored formulas, such as senior, small breed and large breed foods.

Ultimately, go with whichever option you think will best suit your dog and don’t be afraid to change your mind if your canine companion isn’t thriving on their new food after a reasonable transition period.

