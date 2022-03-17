Which Rowenta steam irons are best?

When you want to look neat and polished, a steam iron makes it quick and easy to get rid of wrinkles or creases in your favorite clothes. If you want a top-of-the-line model, Rowenta steam irons are some of the best options on the market.

Rowenta has made steam irons for more than 100 years, earning them a reputation for durability, efficiency and excellent performance. With German engineering powering the irons, they can handle stubborn wrinkles in various fabrics, including cotton, linen and even silk. If you’re looking for one of the brand’s most efficient, easy-to-use models, the Rowenta Everlast can’t be topped.

What to know before you buy a Rowenta steam iron

Soleplate

A steam iron’s soleplate is the flat portion that glides over your clothing while you iron. Rowenta steam irons have stainless steel soleplates, which are highly durable, rust-resistant and easy to clean.

Some Rowenta irons have soleplates with Microsteam technology. The surface features over 200 functional “microsteam holes” that ensure the steam is distributed evenly as you move the iron. Other models offer Airglide technology, which allows for even steam distribution and also has a tapered tip that helps you iron in tight areas.

Wattage

Higher wattage steam irons heat up more quickly, so you don’t have to wait around for your iron to be ready. Rowenta irons typically offer at least 1400 to 1800 watts. Higher wattage models heat up more quickly, so if you usually find yourself ironing just before you’re about to head out the door, opt for a Rowenta steam iron with a higher wattage rating.

Tank capacity

A steam iron’s water tank capacity determines how often you’ll need to refill it during ironing. Rowenta steam irons have tanks that can hold between 70 and 375 milliliters (ml).

Compact, travel-friendly Rowenta irons usually have small water tanks. If you’re looking for a full-size model to use regularly, though, look for a tank that can hold at least 250-ml capacity.

What to look for in a quality Rowenta steam iron

Continuous steam output

An iron that offers continuous steam output allows you to iron more quickly because the constant flow of steam helps relax the material. Continuous steam output is rated in grams per minute (g/min), and Rowenta steam irons typically range from 10 g/min to 35 g/min. For the most efficient iron, look for a model with a continuous steam output of 20 g/min or higher.

Steam boost

The steam boost feature allows you to treat your fabrics with a quick burst of steam that targets stubborn wrinkles and creases. Steam boost power is rated in grams, and those with a higher rating can remove wrinkles more efficiently. Rowenta irons’ steam boost power generally ranges from 100 to 210 grams.

Keep in mind that not every Rowenta model has steam boost features. However, all high-end irons are equipped with it, so it may be worth paying extra if your closet is full of heavy fabrics like wool.

Auto shut-off

If you’ve ever left the house and spent your entire drive to work worrying about whether you’ve turned off your iron, you’ll definitely want a Rowenta steam iron with auto shut-off. This feature turns off your iron after a certain amount of time if it’s not in use. Not only does it reduce the fire hazard potential, but it can also help save energy.

Cord length

Having an iron with a longer cord makes it easier to navigate when you’re moving the iron over your clothing. For most maneuverability, look for a Rowenta iron with a cord that’s at least 7 ½ feet long.

Ergonomic handle

If you iron regularly, it helps to choose a model with a handle that’s comfortable to hold. Your hand is less likely to get fatigued if your iron has an ergonomically designed handle. Many Rowenta steam irons feature a contoured handle that fits your hand perfectly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rowenta steam iron

Rowenta steam irons usually cost between $40 and $150. Small, travel-friendly models typically range from $40 to $60, while midsize irons with some special features can go for $60 to $90. For premium Rowenta steam irons with all the bells and whistles, you’ll pay between $90 and $150.

Rowenta steam iron FAQ

Are Rowenta steam irons safe to use?

A. Rowenta equips their steam irons with safety features to ensure that they’re safe to use. The most important feature is the auto shut-off, which turns off the iron when it’s not in use for a certain period. It will also turn off after 30 seconds if the iron falls over or is left facedown on the soleplate.

Can I use a Rowenta steam iron on all types of clothing?

A. You should always check your clothing’s care label to ensure that it’s safe to iron them. Most Rowenta steam irons feature settings for common fabrics like cotton, linen, wool, silk and synthetic materials, including viscose and polyester.

What’s the best Rowenta steam iron to buy?

Top Rowenta steam iron

Rowenta Everlast Steam Iron

What you need to know: One of Rowenta’s best models, this steam iron offers efficient, clean operation with its patented anti-calc system for self-cleaning.

What you’ll love: It has 400 micro steam holes to ensure steam is evenly distributed. Its auto shut-off feature turns the iron off after 8 minutes if not in use. It boasts a leak-free design that prevents drips on your clothing.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to learn to use the anti-calc system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rowenta steam iron for the money

Rowenta Eco-Intelligence 1700 Steam Iron

What you need to know: This eco-friendly Rowenta model consumes 25% less energy than other steam models but still offers the outstanding performance and features the brand is known for.

What you’ll love: It offers 1700 watts of power and 180 g/m of continuous steam production to remove wrinkles. It has a dry setting for ironing without steam, a boost setting for increased steam and an eco setting to save energy. It has a contoured handle that’s extremely comfortable in hand.

What you should consider: Some buyers report that it can leak during use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rowenta SteamForce Steam Iron

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a powerful steam iron, this model offers the most steam production among Rowenta models.

What you’ll love: It can produce 30% more steam than other models. Its stainless steel soleplate works for a variety of materials. It has 400 microholes for even steam distribution, 1800 watts of power and 220 g/m of continuous steam production for quick, easy ironing. It has a vertical steam setting for drapery.

What you should consider: It’s extremely heavy, which makes it more difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

